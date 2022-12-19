Toronto’s hottest takeout options for 2023

No matter your craving, these local eateries deliver next-level noshes

Have you heard? Toronto’s takeout scene is booming. A diverse array of culinary offerings—reflecting the diversity of the city itself—is always available to order from your favourite local restaurants. And with Canada’s largest and most trusted food delivery network, SkipTheDishes, it couldn’t be easier to get delivery of the tastiest global cuisine from more than 47,000 partners nationwide. Get ready to dig in with these top picks.

Best Date Night

When it comes to a romantic dinner with your special someone, staying in is the new going out. Order from Terroni to enjoy high-quality, authentic Italian cooking—from seafood appetizers like oysters and calamari to handmade pastas and oven-fired pizzas—without ever having to book a table or find parking.

For modern Japanese cuisine, opt for Juzz Sushi and its wide selection of sashimi, maki and poke bowls. Or, if you prefer fresh Mexican-inspired dishes, get tacos and burritos from Playa Cabana.

Best Family Feast

Big family meals fill your soul as much as your belly, and ordering in means less time cooking and more time catching up with loved ones. Top marks go to Café Polonez, where the menu is packed with home-cooked Polish dishes (think cabbage rolls and sausage) alongside European favourites such as schnitzel, goulash and borscht.

For kid-friendlier fare, the small-but-mighty-tasty menu at the award-winning Len Duckworth Fish & Chips is sure to please. Or check out The Rushton, which has something for everyone, from pastas and burgers to salads and steak frites.

Best Game-Day Bites

Whatever the sport, watching the “big game” can create big appetites. Order from Skip to dine in without ever missing a play. All five Rudy locations in Toronto serve up game-day-worthy smashed burgers, cheeseburgers, fries and poutine, plus milkshakes to wash it all down.

Want to wrap your hands around a hulking burrito or quesadilla? Burrito Bandidos has you covered. And for piled-high hot and cold subs, try Good Behaviour Submarine.

Best Late-Night Munchies

No more trekking out at 1 a.m. to satisfy your hunger pangs—just order in! As its name suggests, The Belly Buster Submarines isn’t for dainty diners. This family-run institution serves classic, signature and premium subs, from basic salami or roast beef to the packed-with-meat Super Stack.

For hot-off-the-griddle cravings, Happy Burger delivers smash burgers, hot dogs, chicken and waffle fries. Or, savour Egyptian sandwiches at Tut’s Egyptian Street Food for a unique way to curb late-night munchies.

Best Savoury Slices

Pizza is one of the most popular takeout meals around, and Skip has plenty of prodigious pizzerias ready to sling slices your way. For chewy-crust “upside down” pizzas, where the sauce goes on top, Descendant Detroit Style Pizza—with its creative topping combos—is a must.

Unique toppings, like kale and bacon, salsa verde and vodka sauce, are also a staple at North of Brooklyn Pizzeria. For a flavourful, upscale spin, try Maker Pizza—co-developed with popular Canadian chef Matty Matheson.

Best Sinfully Sweet Treats

The desire for a sticky, gooey, sugary treat can run deep, so… give in! Bunner’s Bakeshop, where everything is 100 per cent vegan, is tops on the must-try list. Its cakes, pies, tarts, squares, cinnamon rolls and more are decadent and delicious. Plus, you can order bake-at-home cake mixes and even tubs of frosting.

At Courage Cookies, a portion of the revenue from its epic cookies goes to charitable causes. And if donuts are your jam, browse the mind-boggling selection of over 300 flavours in rotation at Isabella’s Mochi Donut Boutique.

Best Dinner Party Takeout

Hosting friends but don’t really want to spend hours in the kitchen cooking? Order in from Kitchen Hub Food Hall to get chef-prepared, cooked-to-order meals from multiple Toronto restaurants, all delivered to your door at the same time.

For traditional barbecue, the ribs, brisket, pulled pork and chicken at Barque Smokehouse are on point. Adding side dishes—such as collard greens, mac and cheese, and piri-piri grilled vegetables—ensures you and your guests end the evening very well fed.

Best Brunch

Weekends are made for relaxing over a scrumptious brunch spread, and ordering in means no reservations, lineups or “outside clothes” required. In fact, stretchy pyjamas will come in handy for any delivery from the George Street Diner. Try its enormous Ultimate Irish Breakfast, which includes eggs, sausage, roasted Belfast ham, bacon, fries and beans. Be sure to add a bag or two of Farrelly’s Famous Irish Soda Bread mix to your order.

Waffle lovers, take note: every item on the all-day brunch menu at Starving Artist Waffles & Espresso is served on waffles. Or, for a classic deli experience, United Bakers Dairy Restaurant has been serving up bagels, “schmears” (spreads), blintzes, latkes and kreplach since 1912.

Best Items to Bring to a Potluck

Bid adieu to that “what should I bring?” feeling and say hello to the array of crowd-pleasing, potluck-friendly options from Skip. Eataly offers a huge assortment of high-quality pizzas, pastas, antipasti and desserts. Its popular Tagliatelle alla Bolognese and Cacio e Pepe are both must-brings.

For more easy-to-reheat premade Italian meals, check out Terroni Sud Forno Produzione e Spaccio. And for destined-to-delight comfort food, Bobbie Sue’s Mac + Cheese delivers its titular dish in a variety of flavours.

Best Food and Drink Takeout with Alcohol

Did you know you can now add an “adult beverage” to your takeout order? Easily pair beer, wine or spirits with dishes from select restaurants through the Skip app. At Sushi Gen, complement your green dragon rolls or sushi pizza with one of many Japanese sakes. And at Ramen Isshin. whether you prefer shio, shoyu or miso, you can pair a signature “Sakepolitan” with anything.

Best Convenience Offering

Sometimes, you want more than food and drink delivered. Introducing Skip Express Lane, which brings a wide variety of grocery and everyday essentials right to your door in 25 minutes or less. Available exclusively on the Skip network, Skip Express Lane helps you go from “need it” to “got it!” faster than it takes to stream a sitcom episode. Quickly and easily order from more than 1,500 products—including local goodies like frozen pizza from Piano Piano, General Assembly pizza, Nanashake Nana Pops, Partake Brewing non-alcoholic beer, and coffee from Balzac’s or Pilot.

Best of Skip

Looking for surefire winners? Last year, a few restaurants rose to the top of Skip’s most-popular rankings. The pizzas, pastas and other Italian favourites from midtown-Toronto institution Grazie Ristorante regularly satisfy scores of discerning diners.So does Albert’s Real Jamaican Foods, which has been a go-to spot for oxtail, goat roti, patties and jerk chicken since 1986. And the award-winning Centre Street Deli has spent more than 30 years cooking up its menu of classics, from soups and sandwiches to gefilte fish and kishke.

New Kids on the Block

Every year, Skip adds new local eateries to the roster. This year, it welcomed Chica’s Chicken, where big portions of high-quality spicy fried chicken, “sandos,” wings and bites are dry-brined with its in-house spice blend. Choose from six heat levels, from mild to the tongue-torturing “hot AF.”

Mac’s Pizza is another new addition, where you can order regular (18-inch round) or “Grandma” (14-by-14-inch square) pies. And if you need another fried-chicken fix, Ding-a-Wing’s chicken sandwiches, burgers and spiced fries will do the trick.

Hungry for some of Toronto’s best takeout? SkipTheDishes is ready to deliver.