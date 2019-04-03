Tickets are on sale for Spring Picnic Presented by Dufferin Mall and Toronto Life
On Sunday, May 5, you’re invited to the sandwich-studded Spring Picnic presented by Dufferin Mall and Toronto Life. Expect an afternoon of family fun and a selection of sandwiches featured in Toronto Life‘s brand-new Best Sandwiches list—from Donna’s roast beef to Blackbird Baking Co.‘s ham and pimento cheese focaccia to Roywoods‘ mini jerk chicken bites. You can also expect musical performances, face painting, balloon art, lawn games and a mall-wide scavenger hunt. A portion from every ticket sold will support Feed it Forward.
Dufferin Mall
900 Dufferin St., Toronto
Sunday, May 5
Noon to 4 p.m.
Don’t miss out. This event will sell out quickly and only limited tickets will be available on the day of the event. Single tickets and family packages are available.
For more information and to purchase tickets:
#DMSpringPicnic
Additional Toronto Life’s top sandwich picks in attendance include:
The Austin: chopped brisket, barbecue sauce and a spare rib
Philly cheesesteak
Peameal with bacon, kale, tomato and maple aïoli