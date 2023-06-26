Our top picks for summer sips
Whether you’re looking for a single-serve cocktail, a new bottle of wine or even a low- or no-alcohol alternative, there are plenty of options for toasting your friends this season. Raise a glass to summer with our top picks of the drinks suited for every occasion.
Muskoka Spirits Muskoka Long Drink
$3.80
New from Muskoka Spirits is a Canadian twist on a Nordic classic. Made with premium dry gin, the Muskoka Long Drink is bursting with juicy grapefruit citrus, creating a tart and refreshing cocktail. Available in an extra-tall 568mL can, it’s perfect to enjoy on a back deck or balcony. | Lcbo.com
Blue Mountain Light Lager
$3.45
A well balanced light beer with a dry, crisp finish, Blue Mountain Light Lager brings the taste of the Blue Mountains home. Available at the LCBO, The Beer Store or at thornburycraft.com. | Thornburycraft.com
Barone Montalto Pinot Grigio
$12.95
This elegant and easy drinking Italian white wine captivates with its crisp acidity, delicate citrus notes and hints of refreshing pear. Transport yourself to the sun-soaked vineyards and idyllic beaches of Sicily and experience a truly authentic taste that's perfect for any occasion. | Lcbo.com
Rapaura Springs Sauvignon Blanc 2022
$19.95
Perfect for sipping at the cottage over the long weekend, this classic Sauvignon Blanc captures the trademark flavours of Marlborough, NZ. Pure and vibrant with layers of tropical fruit and zesty citrus, the juicy aromas and crisp acidity combine to deliver a mouth-watering finish. On sale for $17.45 until July 16 at the LCBO. | Lcbo.com
Mezzacorona Naturally Light Pinot Grigio
$15.95
Mezzacorona's light version of its classic Pinot Grigio—now with only 9 per cent alcohol—mixes floral notes from lily of the valley and Scotch broom with fruity notes of melon and white peach to create a youthful and aromatic profile. Every sip is pleasantly refreshing and easy to drink. Pair with vegetarian finger foods and light pasta dishes. | Lcbo.com
Atypique Spritz Flavoured Non-Alcoholic Cocktail
$2.99
Inspired by the aperitif beverage of Italian origin, the Spritz has a citrus-based flavour with both bitter and acidic notes. While it can't transport you to Europe directly, it sure comes close. | Lesbreuvagesatypique.com
Courvoisier VSOP Cognac
$99.95
If you’re looking for a new, refreshing summer cocktail, try indulging in a delicious Courvoisier cocktail with 'The Gala.' Make with one part Courvoisier VSOP, three parts lemon soda and garnish with a lemon wheel. Best enjoyed over brunch with friends. | Lcbo.com
Graham's Late Bottled Vintage Port
$21.95
Made in Douro, Portugal, Graham's LBV is bottled ready to drink. An opaque red-purple colour leads to immediately appealing aromas and flavours of plum, milk chocolate, spices and blood orange. On the palate, it is sweet, medium-bodied, rich and lush with rounded tannins and a long ripe and lingering finish. | Lcbo.com
Harveys Bristol Cream Sherry
$18.45
Drink Sherry over ice with an orange slice or mixed in a cocktail. Harveys Bristol Cream Sherry is medium bodied and rich, with a very soft, sweet and slightly nutty flavour. Best served after dinner or with hard cheese. | Lcbo.com
Montenegro
$34.10
Amaro Montenegro is a traditional amaro distilled in Bologna, Italy. It is made from a secret blend of 40 botanicals, including vanilla, orange peels and eucalyptus. Originally called Elisivir Lungavitam, this amaro was first produced by Stanislao Cobianchi in 1885. Best delivered straight, over tonic water, over prosecco and/or added to a cocktail. | Lcbo.com
La Maldita
$14.30
A trendy red that's fresh and easy to drink. A nimble wine from old vines planted in Tudelilla and Central Rioja. 30 per cent of the wine was aged in barrels for three months, while the rest matured on the lees in tanks. Pairs perfectly well with steak, BBQ for the summer and lamb. | Lcbo.com
Chloe Rosé
$19.95
The Chloe Central Coast Rosé has a pink hue with delicate notes of fresh strawberries, raspberries and watermelon. Elegant red fruit unfolds on the palate into a well-balanced, crisp and refreshing finish. Great for sipping or as a great accompaniment to salmon and shrimp dishes. Serve chilled. | Lcbo.com
Jura 12 Year Old Single Malt
$75.20
The blending of smoky and sweet whiskies come together to create a lightly peated expression that is a great introduction to the malts of Jura. Expect light smoke, toffee and citrus peel aromas. The palate is smooth with a sweet core and a balanced smoky finish. | Lcbo.com
Tromba Cedano Tequila
$125.95
Representative of Marco Cedano's lifelong passion to craft the world's finest tequila, this tequila boasts unmatched flavor, complexity and refinement. Dense and rich on the palate with notes of soft warm wood, dried fruit, vanilla, toasted cashew, almond and peanut. | Lcbo.com
Guinness Nitro Cold Brew Coffee Beer
$15.00
for four Guinness Nitro Cold Brew Coffee Beer combines the best of Guinness and cold brew coffee into one drink with aromas of rich coffee and caramel. Sweet and bitter notes are balanced by the caramel and roasted coffee flavours; rich, smooth and creamy with plenty of coffee on the finish. Enjoy straight out of the can or poured into a glass. | Lcbo.com
Captain Morgan Mango Mai Tai
$3.15
per can An iconic cocktail in a ready-to-drink format that will take over bartending duties. This balanced cocktail combines Caribbean rum with sweet Carabao Mango flavour, conveniently ready to pour. Enjoy chilled or over ice; just add sunshine. | Lcbo.com
Seedlip Grove 42
$44.99
Seedlip Grove 42 is a sophisticated and bright citrus blend of blood orange, bitter orange and mandarin, balanced by zesty ginger root, lemongrass and lemon peel. Delicious topped with premium tonic water over ice or in non-alcoholic cocktails like a zesty grove margarita. | Amazon.ca
Tierra Rica Organic Sauvignon Blanc
$16
This uniquely expressive wine blends notes of citrus orange peel, herbs and tropical passion fruit for a complex, fruit-forward finish. Enjoy on its own or with seafood and grilled green vegetables. | Lcbo.com
White Claw Premium Vodka
$34.95
Boasting the world's first 'triple wave filtered' vodka, White Claw's premium vodka is filtered using a unique filtration process that uses high pressure—equal to the power of a 30ft wave—to deliver a smoother, superior vodka. Clean and smooth on the finish with subtle notes of citrus. | Lcbo.com
Bearface 7 Year Old Triple Oak Canadian Whisky
$39.95
Aged in three different oak casks over seven years, this single grain Canadian whisky boasts an incredible natural colour and delivers long, complex flavours on a spicy finish. Every sip of this bold, smooth and balanced whisky drives defines its unique identity and Canadian heritage. | Lcbo.com