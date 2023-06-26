Our top picks for summer sips

Guinness Nitro Cold Brew Coffee Beer

$15.00

for four Guinness Nitro Cold Brew Coffee Beer combines the best of Guinness and cold brew coffee into one drink with aromas of rich coffee and caramel. Sweet and bitter notes are balanced by the caramel and roasted coffee flavours; rich, smooth and creamy with plenty of coffee on the finish. Enjoy straight out of the can or poured into a glass. | Lcbo.com