Mother’s day gift guide: liquid gifts she’s sure to love

Mother’s day gift guide: liquid gifts she’s sure to love

Pour Mom a thank you this year

Elevate your usual flowers and cards this Mother’s Day with liqueurs, bubblies and other bevvies she’s guaranteed to enjoy. And if you’re wondering which way to take it, we’ve made it easier for you with some bottled thank-you ideas for the mom in your life.

St~Germain

Made with fresh elderflowers, hand-picked just once a year in the late spring, St~Germain is the French liqueur to reach for this Mother’s Day. As the world’s first finely crafted, all-natural elderflower liqueur, its flavour is as subtle and delicate as it is captivating. With its sublime notes of peach, pear, and grapefruit, you can bring a Parisian balcony brunch home for your Mother’s Day staycation this year. $45.95, St~Germain Drinks.

Tenuta S. Anna Prosecco Extra-Dry

If you want to spoil your mom with her soon-to-be new favourite bubbly, consider Tenuta S. Anna Prosecco. The ‘Charmat’ production process endows this sparkler with an abundance of fine-textured bubbles that delight the palate. Concentrated flavours of pear, nuts, and toast, with hints of floral notes and chocolate, are in perfect balance with the gentle acidity, making it an excellent choice for both you and Mom. $16.95, lcbo.com.

Georgian Bay Smashed Soda Smash Pack™

Georgian Bay Spirit Co.’s grab-and-go 12-pack features award-winning, low-calorie sodas crafted using a refreshing blend of Georgian Bay craft spirits, natural flavours, botanicals and only two grams of sugar. Including two new flavours exclusive to the Smash Pack, you’ll get four cans each of Strawberry Smashed Soda, Lime Smashed Soda and Mandarin Smashed Soda. It’s the perfect gift for Mother’s Day weekend with a Mom who’s the life of the party. $28.95, lcbo.com.

Segura Viudas Brut Rosé D.O. Cava

With its intense fruitiness, on both the nose and palate, its lively colour and its finesse, Brut Rosé from Segura Viudas is the perfect example of what a Cava Rosado should be. Made mainly with trepat, a rare red grape found in northeastern Spain and encompassing notes of strawberry, redcurrant, peach and florals, this sparkling rosé is a vibrant choice for Mom. With its medium-body and crisp finish, Brut Rosé is a superb option for a Mother’s Day brunch. $15.95, lcbo.com.

Singleton Of Dufftown 12 Year Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky

The Singleton of Dufftown 12, is a smooth, naturally rich single-malt scotch with notes of toasted nuts and a fruitiness that leads to a lingering warmth. The unique flavour makes it perfect for enjoying neat, on the rocks or in your favourite cocktail. If you’re looking for something special this Mother’s Day, go with the gift of this pleasantly crisp scotch. $56.95, lcbo.com.

Georgian Bay Citrus Half Smash™

Just in time for Mother’s Day, award-winning, Ontario-based distillery Georgian Bay Spirit Co. has a new cocktail on shelves, which is half the alcohol and just 100 calories without compromising the taste. Georgian Bay Citrus Half Smash is a blend of Georgian Bay gin, yuzu, lime and rosemary. This Ontario-crafted canned cocktail is the perfect addition to Mother’s Day brunch, sushi nights or virtual cocktail hours. $2.70, lcbo.com.