Made-to-Measure: Owning your style from glass to garment

When thinking of whiskey, the first thing that comes to mind for many is time. From cultivation and fermentation to distillation and ageing, there’s a whole lot of effort and dedication that goes into making that perfect tumbler of whiskey. This level of passion is applicable to any detail-oriented art form, including custom clothing design, specifically, suit tailoring. It involves precision and intent, and can even inspire others to live a well-tailored and customized life beyond suits and spirits.

Much like the art of fine suit tailoring, the process of making Bushmills Irish Whiskey involves knowledge and processes passed down through generations and has been crafted for centuries on the north coast of Ireland. Running directly through the small town of Bushmills in County Antrim, Northern Ireland, is the River Bush, which is full of volcanic rock rich in basalt and magnesium that helps purify the water used in their distillation process.

Mix the enjoyment of a dram with a perfectly tailored suit, and you have yourself Bushmills Irish Whiskey and GotStyle’s Made-to-Measure campaign, a Fall 2021 launch full of in-store promotions and content collaborations highlighting the decadence of Bushmills Irish Whiskey.

“Our team has been making unparalleled whiskey for over 400 years,” Master Distiller Colum Egan says. “We are extremely proud of the craftsmanship, care and passion that goes into every bottle of Bushmills.”

While maintaining the beloved historic taste of Bushmills Irish Whiskey, Egan and his team love to push for innovation in craftsmanship, too. For Egan, there’s nothing better.

Look at any red carpet and you’ll notice the same for suiting — a balance between tradition and transformation. History and craftsmanship are always at the core, while pushed boundaries, whether it’s through silhouettes, hues or fit, look to the future.

“The opportunity to treat yourself doesn’t come along very often, and when an occasion that you want to be truly memorable happens, you want to make it with a drink,” Egan says. “In the same way…You might [make it with] an extraordinary made-to-measure suit.”

The Made-to-Measure campaign offers lovers of the finer things in life a chance to experience the intersection of top-of-the-line whisky and suiting. It’s an experience fit for everyone.

“Anyone can be part of this experience, no matter who you are,” Natasha Espinoza, a custom suit clothier with GotStyle, says. “[I want] to showcase the journey that goes into designing a custom suit. It’s more than grabbing something off the rack; [it’s] customizing who you are as an individual.”

No one understands the meaning of ‘made-to-measure’ quite like her. During the campaign, she’ll be creating styles inspired by Bushmills Irish Whiskey’s lineup of whiskey and bringing them to life. With more than 15 years of experience in creating custom suits, Espinoza wants you to know that suiting is for everyone.

“To some people, having a custom suit means so much more than just clothing. It can be part of their self-discovery journey, allowing people to feel like their most authentic self,” she says. “I truly believe everyone deserves to look and feel their best, to some that might mean a suit and giving them that experience is such a gift.”

A custom suit is an investment piece that will last many, many years, and stay with you through every glass of Bushmills Irish Whiskey.

“Whether it’s a custom-tailored suit or a tailored distilled whisky, both offer a perspective of enjoying the finer things in life and treating yourself, which everyone should do,” Espinoza says. “Think of it as a form of self-care, treating yourself to a custom suit and pouring a glass of fine whisky.”

