Liquid Gift Guide: Festive Sips
This holiday season, treat yourself to a glass of merriment or give a bottle of liquid cheer. Whether you’re gifting a gracious host, throwing a December party or treating the wine connoisseur in your life, there’s a bottle or gift card to suit everyone on your list available at the LCBO.
Josh Cellars Chardonnay 2018
$18.95
Tropical fruits and citrus combine with subtle oak notes for an alluring aroma. A bright and fresh palette lingers with flavours of juicy yellow peaches, lemon oil and crème brulée. Serve alongside shellfish appetizers, creamy pastas, roast chicken or grilled vegetables at a holiday soiree. | Lcbo.com
Josh Cellars
Josh Cellars Cabernet Sauvignon
$19.95
Make the most of any well-seasoned beef, pork or lamb by pairing with this aromatic red featuring notes of intense dark fruits, cinnamon, clove and subtle oak aromas. An indulgent palate of black cherries and juicy blackberries is deliciously accented with delicate vanilla flavours and toasty oak that finishes long with round, soft tannins. | Lcbo.com
Josh Cellars
Josh Cellars Pinot Noir Central Coast
$21.95
An intense Pinot Noir with a long finish that pairs well with the apex of any holiday feast, a turkey. The nose features aromas of bright cherries, raspberries and toasted oak, while introductory flavours of dark cherry and vanilla bean leads to notes of earth, warm spice, and well-integrated tannins. | Lcbo.com
Josh Cellars
Angel’s Envy Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey Finished in Port Wine Barrels
$79.95
This multiple-award-winning Louisville bourbon has become an undisputed favourite among whiskey aficionados. Angel’s Envy is a pioneer in the secondary finishing process, adding a distinct layer of flavour and complexity. It offers notes of vanilla, ripe fruit, maple syrup, toast and bitter chocolate, finishing with a clean and lingering sweetness. An elegant addition to your favourite cocktails and the perfect gift for a discerning bourbon lover. | Lcbo.com
Angel's Envy
Beronia Tempranillo Rioja
$14.45
This classic Tempranillo from Rioja is emblematic of Beronia’s many tiers, levels and special bottlings. The first of its kind, this dark red is young and fresh thanks to notes of dark berry fruit, cedar and spice. Dry with a medium body, it has supple tannins and a hint of American oak, resulting in a bold finish. | Lcbo.com
Beronia
Bollini Pinot Grigio
$18.95
From the LCBO’s Vintages Essentials Collection, this wine is a welcome presence on any holiday table. Aromas of pear and melon, floral notes and hints of baked lemon combine for a rich and succulent flavour. Soft acidity complements the chalky mineral tone, resulting in a lingering dry finish. | Lcbo.com
Bollini
Bombay Sapphire Holiday Gift Box
$30.95
This limited-edition box will inspire its recipient to stir creativity, in their mind and in their glass. The alluring collectible package, designed by Montreal artist Hosanna Gambús, calls to mind inspiring conversations about the importance of ingenuity in the arts. And inside: a 750 ml bottle of Bombay Sapphire, a fitting gift for the creatives in your life. | Lcbo.com
Bombay Sapphire
Cloud House
$37.95
A harmonious blend of rum and Colombian cold brew, this balanced spirit features 100 per cent arabica coffee beans that are hand harvested once a year. Tasting notes include caramel salted by the sea breeze, as well as nutty vanilla and red berry, finishing with a delectable smooth oak. Enjoy over ice with tonic and garnish, or add to any rum cocktail. Available soon at LCBO |
Cloud House
The Foreign Affair Winery The Conspiracy
$19.95
A fine companion to grilled red meats, this bold wine features tantalizing aromas of dark berries and raspberries. Complex and balanced, it satisfies the palate with notes of black pepper, cherries, black tea and cocoa. *Please enjoy The Foreign Affair Winery responsibly. | Lcbo.com
The Foreign Affair Winery
Henry of Pelham Cuvée Catharine Brut VQA
$32.95
The Globe and Mail calls this award-winning blend of Chardonnay and Pinot Noir grapes “one of Ontario’s most consistent sparkling wines.” Pairs perfectly with special seafood meals like caviar or oysters. There’s Champagne, and then there’s Cuvée Catharine. | Lcbo.com
Henry of Pelham
El Dorado 12 Year Old Rum
$47.20
Composed of a blend of aged rums—the youngest being 12 years old—this will entice the liquor connoisseur in your life. With a creamy texture and a lustrous amber hue, it features a note of molasses and a satisfying hint of coconut. Contrasting notes of butterscotch and orange peel finish off the unique flavour profile. | Lcbo.com
El Dorado Demerara Rum
High Road Cellars Pinot Grigio
$11.95
New to the market, this refreshing white features notes of pear and cantaloupe with a crisp finish. Made with grapes grown in higher altitudes—which naturally have less sugar—it has zero grams of sugar per serving, making it the ideal choice for the health-conscious people in your life. | Lcbo.com
High Road Cellars
Kaiken Indómito Malbec 2019
$18.95
A Malbec that will appeal to wine connoisseurs who look for new experiences when uncorking a bottle. Made in the heart of Uco Valley, this Argentinian red is intense with a dark fruit profile. Each grape is carefully chosen, culminating in a wine with a robust structure and a marked minerality. | Lcbo.com
Kaiken
Lost Peak Cabernet Sauvignon 2019
$19.95
A tribute to the Cascade Range, this smooth Cabernet uses grapes grown in high altitudes that create a bold, expressive flavour. Hints of black cherry and plum complement soft tannins and undertones of coffee and chocolate. | Lcbo.com
Lost Peak
Louis Roederer Collection Brut Premier Champagne
$89.95
Brimming with aromas of dried flowers, nuts, lemon peel, toast and mushrooms, this bottle of bubbly will add a refreshing fizz to any holiday gathering—be it a fancy affair or a chilled-out get-together. Pair with grilled salmon, stuffed pork tenderloin or even popcorn. | Lcbo.com
Louis Roederer Champagne
MARTINI® Non-Alcoholic Aperitivo
$16.99
Two aperitivos that pack a flavourful punch without the alcohol. These are made using the same high-quality wines reserved for classic vermouths, before the alcohol is gently removed and a selection of botanicals is infused. MARTINI® Floreale is refreshingly light with notes of Roman camomile, while MARTINI® Vibrante boasts delicious hints of Italian bergamot oranges. | Martini.com
MARTINI®
Masi Masianco Pinot Grigio
$18.45
Freshly harvested Pinot Grigio and semi-dried Verduzzo grapes give this wine a medium body with a soft acidity and clean finish. Floral aromas and flavours of citrus and nuts merge effortlessly with mineral and honeyed notes. A great pairing for hors d’oeuvres, fish or white meats. | Lcbo.com
Masi
Masi Bonacosta Valpolicella Classico DOC
$18.60
Ernest Hemingway once described this bottle as “a light dry red wine, as friendly as the home of a favorite brother.” Aromas of coffee, licorice, prune, clove and violet entice, while flavours of coffee, spice and plum tantalize the palate. Best served with risotto, lamb or venison. | Lcbo.com
Masi
Mezzacorona Pinot Grigio
$14.95
Born in the Italian Alps, Mezzacorona is a dynamic Pinot Grigio. The vineyards allow the grapes to bask in the Mediterranean sun throughout the day, while the Alpine air cools them at dusk. The result is thicker-skinned grapes with long-lasting acidity and enhanced aromas of pear and melon, giving rise to a lively spirit. Available in two sizes, 750 ml and 1500 ml ($25.95). | Lcbo.com
Mezzacorona
Monte Antico Toscana
$16.95
An authentic Tuscan blend that is well suited for a festive gathering. Merging Sangiovese, Merlot and Cabernet, this juicy red features notes of redcurrant, cherry fruit and herbs, as well as a surprising meatiness reminiscent of prosciutto. Free from tannins, this wine is a sure-fire crowd-pleaser. | Lcbo.com
Monte Antico
Nikka Whisky Yoichi Single Malt
$94.70
From Nikka’s first distillery in Yoichi, Hokkaido, which has a similar environment to Scotland, this whisky features refined peaty notes and a smokiness that results from coal-fired distillation. The sea breeze from the Ishikari Bay infuses a subtle brininess, making for a bold taste. | Lcbo.com
Nikka Whisky
Patrón Reposado Tequila
$93.95
Handcrafted in small batches, this spirit uses only the best 100 per cent Weber blue agave. The two-month oak-barrel aging process results in subtle aromas of fresh agave, oak, citrus and honey, and a light amber hue. Smooth and sweet on the palate and exceptionally balanced, it is finished with floral and vanilla notes—perfect on the rocks or mixed in cocktails. | Lcbo.com
Patrón
REN Premium Vodka
$51.95
Medium-bodied with a velvety palate, this Toronto-born spirit can be enjoyed neat or on the rocks thanks to a clean finish—no need for a mixer or chaser. Aromas and flavours of citrus, sweetcorn and grain create a unique profile. Plus, the statuesque bottle will shine elegantly on any bar cart during a holiday get-together. | Lcbo.com
REN Premium Vodka
Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey
$54.95
Serious whiskey fans have fallen under the allure of this unique blend. Like the best peanut butter, this recipe is equal parts salty, savoury and sweet, with an extremely smooth finish—suitable for those who who have an adventurous palate. | Lcbo.com
Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey
Thornbury Craft Co. Haze for Dayz Hazy IPA:
$3.45
This new take on hazy IPAs is juicy and cloudy. The abundance of hops used in the brewing process results in a medley of fruit aromas, including tangerine, citrus and stone fruit, and a flavour that packs a punch. | Lcbo.com
Thornbury Craft Co.
Thornbury Craft Co. Apple Cider
$3.65
Made with 100 per cent fresh-pressed local Ontario apples—never from concentrate—this cider is satisfyingly dry and crisp. Cold filtered to maintain optimal flavour and aroma, it’s a perfect vegan and gluten-free option for guests who have a taste for refreshing beverages. | Lcbo.com
Thornbury Craft Co.
Wente Southern Hills Cabernet Sauvignon
$19.95
Upon pouring a glass of this distinctive wine, expect a beautiful blend of ruby and purple hues to seduce the senses. Extra dry with a medium to full body, it has upfront notes of ripe berry fruit followed by hints of vanilla. Medium tannins and a long finish complete this savoury Sauvignon. | Lcbo.com
Wente Southern Hills
Yalumba Y Series Cabernet Sauvignon
$14.95
Savoury Mediterranean herbs do a delicate dance with rich plum and violet aromas in this medium-bodied vegan Cabernet Sauvignon. The palate boasts a sweet fruitiness that is free of oak influence, while distinctive tannins lead to a fresh, dry finish. Pairs well with vegetable lasagna or roast beef. | Lcbo.com
Yalumba
Harveys Bristol Cream Sherry
$18.45
Medium bodied and rich, this sherry contains a soft, sweet and slightly nutty flavour. Enjoyed on the rocks with a slice of orange or mixed into a cocktail, it is best served after a holiday feast or with hard cheese. | Lcbo.com
Harveys
Wolf Blass Yellow Label Cabernet Sauvignon
$17.95
Made from the fruit of Australia’s Langhorne Creek and McLaren Vale regions, this wine contains flavours of coffee, smoky oak and black plum alongside floral and wild honey notes. Its strong body and subtle sweetness pair well with roasted lamb and rosemary. | Lcbo.com
Wolf Blass
Jura 12 Year Old Single Malt
$74.20
A harmonious blend of smoky and sweet whiskies defines this lightly peated scotch—an excellent introduction to the malts of Jura. Light smoke, toffee and citrus peel make up its aromas, while the palate is smooth with a sweet core and a satisfying and balanced smoky finish. | Lcbo.com
Jura Whisky
Kentucky Owl Wiseman Bourbon Whiskey
$79.95
A mixture of four Kentucky Owl straight bourbons, The Wiseman is superbly blended to showcase each individual taste contribution. Caramel and allspice tantalize the palate with a long-lasting finish and are backed by a mildly silky consistency. | Lcbo.com
Kentucky Owl
Stoli Vodka
$29.95
With over 80 years of heritage, this Latvian vodka is quadruple filtered and blended using only pure spring water. Subtle aromas of marshmallow and citrus peel complement a soft, supple palate with notes of pepper. Enjoy as the base of your favourite cocktail for an elevated drinking experience. | Lcbo.com
Stoli
Segura Viudas Brut Reserva Cava
$16.95
Made just outside Barcelona, this blend is recognized as the pinnacle of sparkling wines from the region. With a fruity, fresh and complex profile, it’s light on sweetness and has a medium acidity and intensity. | Lcbo.com
Segura Viudas
Bertani Legacy Trio
$93.95
This gift pack of wines—Bertani Valpolicella, Valpolicella Ripasso and Amarone della Valpolicella—makes an exceptional gift for the wine connoisseur or a dinner party host. Offering a diversity of flavours and aromas, the three bottles each pair well with a range of dishes, ensuring that there’ll be a wine option for any meal. | Lcbo.com
Bertani
LCBO Gift Card
$10-$500
A one size fits all gift for the one on your list who has everything. You can shop with both eCards and physical gift cards online. You can also pay for them with Aeroplan points where 1000 points buys a $10 card—a great stocking stuffer! | Lcbo.com
LCBO
Writers’ Tears Double Oak Irish Whiskey
$64.95
Created using two styles of Irish whiskey, this Double Oak is aged in American oak bourbon barrels and French oak Cognac casks. Aromas of vanilla and cinnamon open to depths of plum and poached pear. Flavours of pressed grapes and citrus zest reveal chocolate undertones and lingering spice. | Lcbo.com
Writers' Tears
Suntory AO World Whisky
$104.95
This whisky pays tribute to the liquids’ storied history, incorporating recipes from Scotland, Ireland, Canada, the U.S. and Japan in a harmonious blend. Palate notes of vanilla, tropical fruit and cinnamon are a result of its distinctive climate, fermentation and distillation processes in each whisky-making region, which give the spirit its unique taste. | Lcbo.com
Suntory