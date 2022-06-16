Father’s Day liquid gift guide: the go-tos for every celebration
Our picks of the wines and whiskies guaranteed to impress
Looking for an easy and delicious pick-up before your Father’s Day rendezvous? For gifts that can be enjoyed by everyone—especially dad—at any get-together—whether it’s afternoon charcuterie or an all-hands-on-deck soirée—consider these highly accoladed liquid gifts. Glean some inspiration from our listings to show some grade-A appreciation for the dads in your lives. For an extra slice of convenience, order our picks from our partners at Runner for same-day delivery. Please enjoy our products responsibly.
Liberty School Cabernet Sauvignon
$23.95
Grown in Paso Robles, where the wide range of microclimates encourage depth and diversity, this cab sauv incorporates nothing short of the finest grapes. Liberty School has remained a mainstay of dinner tables across the world for over 40 years thanks to its dedication to cab sauv's best: ripe fruit flavours and supple tannins. A sip of this beautiful, ruby-coloured wine bestows notes of black pepper, savory herbs and black cherry, making this cab sauv exceptionally food-friendly. Bring a bottle of this for evening celebrations. | Lcbo.com
Liberty School Wine
Trivento Reserve Malbec
$12.95
Known for its bold flavours, dark colours and soft tannins, Argentine Malbec is a go-to wine loved by dads everywhere. With its fresh and juicy profile brimming with blackberries and a hint of pepper, this Trivento Reserve Malbec is sure to impress. Pair enthusiastically with pizza, nachos or every grilling occasion. | Lcbo.com
Trivento
The Foreign Affair Whisky Barreled Conspiracy
$21.95
For the father who is both a whisky and a wine lover, enjoy the best of both worlds with The Foreign Affair Whisky Barreled Conspiracy, rated 90 points by wine expert Tony Aspler. This unique red from esteemed winemaker René Van Ede has a round, creamy palate with rich and complex notes owed to the three months of further ageing in Pike Creek whisky barrels. Aromas of red currant, all-spice, red cherries, rose petals, vanillas and black cherry excite the senses. Set aside for pre-dinner appetizers with a charcuterie board packed with mild-to medium-spiced salami and prosciutto. | Lcbo.com
The Foreign Affair Winery
The Glenlivet 14-Year-Old
$79.95
Sweet and fruity aromas waft in the air from this convention-breaking single malt whisky. The Glenlivet 14-Year-Old combines citrus, floral notes, and creamy smoothness with the sumptuous influence of ex-cognac casks; an approach which incorporates hints of raisin, chocolate and licorice to deliver a deep and intense experience. For the dad looking for an unconventional, yet bold and exciting whisky to add to their portfolio. | Lcbo.com
The Glenlivet
Hopetown Wine Co. Craft Red VQA
$13.95
This medium-bodied VQA red has concentrated aromas of mint, mocha and plum for a bold, intense delivery. Ripe flavours of juicy red currant and blackberry will tantalize dad's palate with a fine-grained silky finish. This 2020 vintage—scoring 92 points recently at the International Wine & Spirit Competition—is perfect for pastas with red sauce or hearty lamb stews. | Lcbo.com
Hopetown Wine Co.
Dillon's Rye Whisky
$49.95
Dillon’s Rye Whisky promises a true grain-to-glass experience for fathers fond of rye whiskies and its distinctly Canadian heritage. Made in small batches in-house from start to finish, this whisky is made from 100 per cent Ontario-based rye and contains no added colours or flavours—a point of pride for the brand. Notes of smooth, yet somewhat spicy honey clover pair elegantly with red meats and grilled foods. Dillon's | Dillons.ca
Dillon's Small Batch Distillers
Rodney Strong Pinot Noir
$29.95
Originating from one of the world's most prolific pinot noir growing regions in the Russian River Valley, the Rodney Strong proves itself to be a defining member of its class. This pinot noir balances a soft and silky texture with a lingering, acidic finish; notes of dark cherry, cranberry and baking spice punctuate every sip. Pour a glass of this for dad to complement grilled pork tenderloin or wild mushroom risotto dinners, or keep a few bottles cellared for the next two to four years for a future treat. | Lcbo.com
Rodney Strong Vineyards
Freixenet Cordon Negro
$16.00
This light, modern cava is one of the most sought-after sparkling wines from Spain. Blending three varieties of grapes grown from August to October, the Cordon Negro keeps a complex, fruity profile filled with livelihood. Its fine aromas combine green apple and pear with a light waft of Mediterranean fruits and citrus to deliver a fine, persistent tingle that lifts with a sparkle to punctuate Father's Day get-togethers. | Lcbo.com
Freixenet
Harveys Bristol Cream
$18.20
Fragrant olorosos, aged amontillados, delicate finos and the special Pedo Ximinez grape come together to deliver one of the world's most prolific cream sherries. Every bottle of Harveys Bristol Cream pours deep yellow—a dash of liquid gold to wish good fortunes upon dad. Enjoy chilled and over ice, savouring the full bodied richness and sweetness on every sip. | Lcbo.com
Harveys
Graffigna Malbec
$14.00
This malbec owes its deep red and purple hues to a distinctive growing process; its top quality varieties grow in multialtitude vineyards across San Juan and Mendoza and earn more than 300 days of sun per year. An all-around performer fit for the father always on the move. Pair this fruit-forward red with roasted chicken or—paying homage to this wine's origins—Argentinian asado. | Lcbo.com
Graffigna Wines
Dewar's Portuguese Smooth
$34.95
Dewar’s Portuguese Smooth is a celebration of two cultures: Portugal and Scotland, demonstrating the vibrancy and colourful flavours that embody both countries. This 8-year-old Blended Scotch Whisky finished for six months in port casks for a uniquely smooth and complex scotch deserving of dad's decanters with notes of fresh apricot, honeydew melon, cherry and blackcurrant all enveloped in rich, creamy notes of vanilla. | Lcbo.com
Dewar's
Reserva Privada Cabernet Sauvignon
$16.95
Give your father luxury and elegance in a bottle. This Casillero del Diablo Riserva Privada Cabernet Sauvignon was crafted from carefully selected grapes from Chile’s Maipo Valley. One sip and your dad will appreciate its delicate flavours of red fruit and blackcurrant. This vintage was aged for 16 months in oak barrels, imparting complex notes of smoke, vanilla and cedar. | Lcbo.com
Casillero del Diablo