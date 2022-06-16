Father’s Day liquid gift guide: the go-tos for every celebration

Our picks of the wines and whiskies guaranteed to impress

Looking for an easy and delicious pick-up before your Father’s Day rendezvous? For gifts that can be enjoyed by everyone—especially dad—at any get-together—whether it’s afternoon charcuterie or an all-hands-on-deck soirée—consider these highly accoladed liquid gifts. Glean some inspiration from our listings to show some grade-A appreciation for the dads in your lives. For an extra slice of convenience, order our picks from our partners at Runner for same-day delivery. Please enjoy our products responsibly.