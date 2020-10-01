Crafting the perfect cocktail with Mexico’s favourite tequila

See how some of Toronto’s local Mexican joints are serving Jose Cuervo Tradicional

Jose Cuervo, a name synonymous with Tequila, has been practicing recipes and craftsmanship handed down through generations for over 250 years. Their premium line, Cuervo Tradicional, offers simple, clean, high-quality tequila many bartenders reach for when preparing agave-inspired cocktails. With two distinct products available in Canada, including the Reposado and the Plata – Mexico’s most popular tequila to-date is made from 100% pure agave, and stands out with its impressive taste and familiar finish.

While a spirit of this quality can be enjoyed neat or on the rocks, we caught up with some of Toronto’s local Mexican restaurants and Mezcal bars to see how they are serving Jose Cuervo Tradicional in signature cocktails.

The Spot: Chula Taberna Mexicana

At Chula, one of Leslieville’s most beloved destinations for craft cocktails and Mexican fare, José Cuervo Tradicional Tequila Plata is a tequila of choice. Heidi Steenbergen, General Manager, chooses a low-land plata like José Cuervo Tradicional for its peppery herbal notes. She says it’s perfectly balanced in the popular, Chula Paloma.

“When combined with sweet agave nectar, sour lime, bitter grapefruit, salt, and soda water for fun bubbles, it creates a perfectly balanced and ridiculously tasty cocktail!”

The Drink: Chula Paloma

1.5oz Jose Cuervo Tradicional Tequila Plata

1oz Grapefruit juice

0.5oz lime juice

0.5oz Agave Simple Syrup (¼ agave syrup, ¾ warm water, mix well)

Dry shake (without ice) until very frothy.Add a few cubes of ice and shake gently to chill the liquids but not enough to dilute them.

Salt the rim of your glass, and fill with ice.

Using the cocktail strainer, add the frothy contents to your glass and top with soda water.

Garnish with a lime wedge, and enjoy.

Food Pairings: Chula’s Shrimp Ceviche

“The Paloma sings when paired with seafood and bright fresh herbs (like cilantro) and the refreshing quality of this drink makes it a perfect addition to spicy food. Chula’s shrimp ceviche is a dream match for this drink!”

The Spot: El Rey Mezcal Bar

An infamous destination for patio drinks in Kensington Market, El Rey is embracing the seasonal shift with its newly released fall menu. The Highway Hustle is a signature cocktail on the menu Bar Owner, Owen Walker, chooses to build with Jose Cuervo Tradicional Reposado – Cuervo Tradicional’s tequila Aged in oak barrels for a minimum of two months.

“El Rey has always valued high quality agave spirits and the 100% agave-based Tradicional line from Jose Cuervo is a perfect fit. The Reposado is smooth and complex, perfect for the Highway Hustle – with a great earthy undertone, it enhances the Tequila’s vanilla character.”

The Drink: Highways Hustle

1.5oz Date-infused Jose Cuervo Tradicional Reposado

0.5oz Cacao-infused Lustau Los Arcos Amontillado

0.5oz Fonseca White Port

1 dash Bitterman’s Xocolatl Mole Bitters

Shaken or stirred

Serve over ice

Garnish with orange zest, and enjoy

Food Pairings: El Rey’s Cauliflower Tacos

“This drink ends up pairing really well with a few of the upcoming fall dishes at El Rey, but specifically with our Cauliflower tacos. The dish has a rich and complex “almendrada” (almond sauce) that gets used to dress the Cauliflower.”

The Spot: La Carnita – Jewel City Cocktail Co.

With five locations across Toronto and the GTA, La Carnita is a staple for city-dwellers with a taste for Mexican eats. Their College Street location is also home to the late night Jewel City Cocktail Co., where Director of Operations at La Carnita, Jon Purdy, often roccommends the City Sour – made with Jose Cuervo Tradicional Tequila Plata.

“We have a great partnership with Jose Cuervo Tradicional. It’s a premium product at an accessible price, which allows us to create amazing flavors like this quirky twist on a sour – sweet & creamy with subtle undertones of Chamomile.”

The Drink: City Sour

1.5oz Jose Cuervo Tradicional Plata

0.5oz Chamomile Honey (Blend Steeped Chamomile tea with Organic Ontario Honey)

0.75oz Lemon juice

0.75oz Egg White

0.5oz Merlot

1 Dash Pineapple Star Anise Bitters

Add Tequila, Chamomile Honey, Lemon, Egg White & Bitters to an ice filled shaker tin.

Shake & double strain into a coupe glass.

Float Merlot and garnish with a spritz of Peychaud’s Bitters.

Food Pairings: La Carnita’s Tuna Ceviche Tostada

“The City Sour is a late-night gem, perfectly paired with our “Tuna Ceviche Tostada.”

