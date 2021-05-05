Better ways to reset and refresh your day-to-day

Simple practices that will revitalize your health and well-being

It’s been over a year since the world was thrown into the midst of a pandemic. Not only are we dealing with the disruptions it has caused to our daily rituals and prolonged periods of social isolation, but also an ongoing storm of stress, fatigue, worry and anxiety. Although we can’t control what is happening around us, it’s never been more important to prioritize me-time and our well-being.

Navigating life in a pandemic can be tough, but integrating natural products like Vyne Botanicals, and simple practices like meditation or going for a long walk can get you out of your funk. Here are a few tips and tricks to revitalize your daily routine and prioritize your health and wellness.

Slow down

Founded in Toronto, Your Mindful, brings meditation and mindfulness to you via virtual sessions and workshops.

You can practice mindfulness through meditation, controlled breathing, yoga or even visualization, all of which can lower cortisol levels, blood pressure and heart rate. Pair with a refreshing sip of Vyne to end your practice, and you’ll feel more rejuvenated.

Composed of an inviting blend of tropical fruits, rosemary and spice, The Herbal One is perfect for when you want to take a break from the world. Subtle and soul-soothing, enjoy this sipper while retreating from your immediate surroundings by closing your eyes to find your inner Zen.

Get moving

Explore Toronto’s green spaces, like Sherwood Park, to move your body and get some fresh air.

Minimize your screen time, and choose to engage in regular physical activity, practiced safely. Going on socially distanced walks is an excellent way to explore your natural surroundings while getting some fresh air and a dose of vitamin D. This low-impact option doesn’t just stretch your legs, it also helps manage stress, releases feel-good endorphins, and can even improve sleep.

For your daily walk, pack Vyne’s The Citrus One—a zingy sparkler that boasts bright citrus notes like lemon, lime and grapefruit. An ideal companion for moments in a day that would benefit from an effervescent kick such as early mornings, the flavour is also great for awakening the senses during mid-afternoon lulls, boosting your energy levels while forest bathing or enjoying vibrant and lush vegetation in a neighbouring park.

Learn from home

Learn something new virtually that will spark joy in your life until you can experience learning it in person.

Doing something enjoyable also helps to elevate your mood. Whether it’s learning a new instrument, getting into an intricate craft, or creating something delicious in the kitchen, you can shift your reality a bit by immersing yourself in a new hobby.

To get even more adventurous, enjoy your new hobby alongside a can of Vyne’s The Floral One—a delicate blend with subtle notes of rose, hibiscus and fresh green aromas. Its flavour notes encourage a calm and open mind that can help you settle into the moment while you escape all outside demands to immerse yourself in an interesting new pastime.

Eat nutrient-rich foods

If we are what we eat, then making conscious choices about what we consume can also help reduce stress. Instead of dieting, try nourishing your body and soul with stress-busting foods. Consider foods like fish rich in omega-3 fatty acids as a protein choice, citrus fruits and produce that are a great source of vitamin C and fermented foods like yogurt and kombucha.

And most importantly, don’t forget to hydrate.

While water gets things done, you can opt to treat yourself to crafted sparkling waters by Vyne Botanicals. Infused with premium hops and botanicals, their line of sugar and certified gluten-free thirst quenchers are made with natural ingredients and are both vegan and non-GMO. Unlike sugar-saturated sodas, these sophisticated, functional beverages clock in at zero calories.

Vyne Botanicals also lends itself to pairing with food easily. Tapping into the bouquet of flavours and aromas found in hops and botanicals from peach to pine, spicy to earthy, and mint to rose, this non-alcoholic alternative has unique flavour profiles, unlike other sparkling waters.

Personalize your wellness needs

Most importantly, learn to be kind and patient with yourself. Take that me-time, forgiving yourself if you didn’t get that thing done today. Recompose yourself with a splash of Vyne Botanicals solo or used as a mixer in a cocktail for a harder option.

Discover Vyne Botanicals and order straight to your doorstep via Amazon and Well.ca or pick up in-store at Sobeys, Metro and Loblaws. You can also get free product samples, like Vyne Botanicals through the Toronto Life x FASHION Beauty & Wellness Box here.