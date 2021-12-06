26 Farm Boy foodie-approved products perfect for the holidays

Planning a small holiday gathering? You’ll need a few things. Farm Boy is stocked with haul-worthy finds to help you put out the perfect spread. Grab some extra treats to give as gifts.

Have you been to Farm Boy this season? The trendy Canadian grocery store is known for their unique and fun finds like house-made dips and the kind of pita chips people are obsessed with on TikTok. But they’re also a great place to pick up everything you need for the holidays, from ready-made meals and apps for easy entertaining to delicious and thoughtful foodie gifts to bestow on your hosts and friends. There are eight locations in the city and a total of 15 in the GTA. What are you waiting for? Here are some of Farm Boy’s most anticipated holiday products.

Products for entertaining

As a holiday host with the most, you want the food to be on point. That won’t be a challenge with these Farm Boy products on your table.

Egg Nog

Describing nog is difficult. It’s sweet and pleasantly thick. It’s delicious and creamy with a hint of warmth and pleasantness courtesy of nutmeg. Made with organic milk, egg yolks and not-too-much cane sugar, Farm Boy’s holiday beverage comes in an old-fashioned-looking glass bottle and can be served hot or cold with a dash of cinnamon. To elevate your holiday soirée, include a festive cocktail. Rim glasses in Milk Chocolate Dessert Sauce ($4.99) and shake up Farm Boy Egg Nog ($4.99) with amaretto and vodka. You can measure with your heart.

Coconut Shrimp

Plump, juicy, cooks-in-just-15-minutes, sustainably-caught shrimp deserves prime real estate at your gathering. Dredged in a crispy coconut flake breading these shrimp pair perfectly with a refreshing glass of chardonnay. $9.99

Bacon-Wrapped Scallops

Another deep-sea treasure, these wild-caught, buttery-sweet scallops are tender and delicious. A juicy strip of bacon wraps around each one to create the perfect juxtaposition of smoky and sweet. $15.99

Flatbreads

Flatbreads are accommodating to so many palates. The sturdy, stone-baked crust comes topped with Chicken Tikka, Mozzarella, Sausage & Bacon, Black Truffle or Prosciutto & Pear ($7.99 each). Bake and cut into strips that are easy for guests to sample. Expecting guests with dietary restrictions? Farm Boy Vegan Gluten-Free Roasted Vegetable Pizza ($9.99) is a no-compromise pick.

Charcuterie

Cheese and meat styled on a board with all the accoutrements is a classic party-pleaser. Pick a varied selection of cheeses, like Double or Triple Cream Brie ($6.99 – $8.99). Farm Boy Cheese Balls ($5.99) are a nostalgic trio of creamy Fromage studded with pecans and cranberries, bacon or green onion and cheddar. Fill out your board with rows of Italian deli meats, like Bresaola, Garlic Salami, Coppa, Hot Spianata Salami, Prosciutto Salami, Genoa Salami and Antipasto Misto Salami ($6.99 – $8.99). Their saltiness will even out the cheese’s richness.

Products for gifting

If you’ve ever played host, then you know how much work goes into entertaining guests. Arrive at every get-together with a little something that says “thanks for having me”. Keep these Farm Boy treats on hand for easy host gifts, stocking stuffers or Secret Santas.

Belgian chocolate

Who wouldn’t want a tin brimming with buttery biscuits enrobed in silky Belgian chocolate? A contributor to these cookies’ sweet success is the use of 100 per cent cocoa butter and 100 per cent pure vanilla. The result is an irresistible smoothness and texture. Buy a box of Farm Boy Belgian Biscuits ($14.99) for yourself and one to gift. Same with Belgian Chocolate Assortment ($9.99). They’re pre-wrapped with fillings like smooth caramel, mocha, fruit and crunchy pralines.

Coffee and cocoa

It’s hard to go wrong with a cozy cuppa. Create a drink kit with Farm Boy Organic Winter Blend Coffee ($14.99), Chocolate Truffle Hot Cocoa ($3.99) and a nice mug. The coffee beans are medium-dark with caramel and chocolate notes. The vegan hot cocoa is great on its own with a splash of plant-based milk, or mix some in a cup of coffee for a simple caffè mocha with a squirt of whipped cream for a next-level caffeine kick.

Café Latte Almonds

The gift of snacking is invaluable. Café Latte Almonds ($5.99) are generously coated whole almonds with a creamy coffee-flavoured coating. It’s a new take on chocolate-covered almonds for the coffee lovers on your list.