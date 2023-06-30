Noam: Writing this story as a musical felt natural to me, as I had written some with my best friends during high school. When it came time to write this show, those same best friends—Ryan Peters, Russell Citron and Ben Deverett—came together to help me bring it to life. I took the main story and emotional beats of this journey and made each one into its own song. One is called “We Need to Tell You Something.” It’s a moment-by-moment retelling of that morning at the cottage. Another song was based on meeting Brad at the Scottish bar. It’s a Celtic, Great Big Sea–style retelling of what it was like to meet my half-sibling.

Sylvie: We had no say in the show. It was all Noam.

Noam: I had to be in total charge of this story. Having my parents’ creative input would have been chaotic and distracting. They just had to accept it and trust that everything was going to be okay.

Gideon: Like any parent, I want our son to be successful, and I wanted the play to do well, but I was a little anxious.

Sylvie: I told him, jokingly, “You had better do something good with this. A lot is on the line.”

Gideon: Once the play was materializing and Noam gave us dates for the show, we wanted to help him fill the seats. We went from carefully guarding our secret to actively looking for new people to share our story with. I would encourage our friends to tell their friends—people we didn’t know or hardly knew. We didn’t want him to perform for an empty theatre.

Noam: My dad was promoting the show to everyone he knew, and he helped sell a ton of tickets.

Sylvie: I feel this sense of relief being able to tell everyone the truth. Gideon and I are going to be at every one of Noam’s shows. A good chunk of the audience will be people we know.



Noam: The process of writing the show— which is called Our Little Secret: The 23&Me Musical—was cathartic. It’s been a great way to make sense of this past year. It gives my experience form and tone and arranges it into a narrative, which is useful because identity is a narrative. Learning all this new information could have been debilitaing if I hadn’t been able to weave it into a story. Now I feel like I can make sense of everything that happened to me.

Gideon: I think that we, as a family, are stronger today.

Sylvie: It was lucky, in a way, that Noam uncovered this when he did. I’m grateful that he decided to tell us about the test ahead of time instead of finding out himself.

Noam: I feel like, fundamentally, I know my parents better. I’m able to appreciate them as individuals on a much more honest level. It would have been nice to meet Jack, but I honestly don’t wish I’d found out earlier. Thirty-one was a good age—old enough to have the maturity to deal with it but not too old, when everything in your character is set. Since I joined “the tribe,” one more half-sibling has been discovered through 23andMe.

Gideon: They’re like a train engine with a bunch of passenger cars. Every couple of months or years, another few join the train. Who knows if or when there will be more.

Noam: The more, the merrier. I’d be happy to mentor anyone else who shows up, as Leslie did for me. My life is richer for knowing the truth.

Our Little Secret: The 23&Me Musical runs July 6 to 15 at the Toronto Fringe Festival.

These interviews have been edited for length and clarity.