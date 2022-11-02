What to watch on Netflix Canada this week

Plus what’s on Apple TV Plus, Crave, Prime Video and the Roku Channel

A streaming series about the world’s last Blockbuster Video store may seem a little on the nose, but that’s exactly what we’re getting with the new workplace sitcom Blockbuster. And, speaking of nostalgia, the biographical parody flick Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, starring Daniel Radcliffe as the satirical musician, is also debuting this week. If your tastes skew more dramatic, check out Enola Holmes 2, which stars Stranger Things’ Millie Bobby Brown and injects comedy into a classic mystery story, or My Policeman, a romantic period film starring Harry Styles. Here are our picks for the most notable new titles available on Netflix, Apple TV Plus, Crave, Prime Video and the Roku Channel this week.

Blockbuster

The Office meets Superstore in this workplace comedy, which is set at the last Blockbuster Video store on the planet. Randall Park (Fresh Off the Boat) stars as the store’s well-meaning manager, Timmy, and Melissa Fumero (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) plays his long-time friend, crush and co-worker Eliza. November 3

Enola Holmes 2

The good news for Enola Holmes (Millie Bobby Brown) in this comedic mystery sequel? After successfully solving her first unofficial case in the original 2020 movie, she’s opened her own detective agency. The bad news? To solve her new case, she may need to team up with her crabby older brother, Sherlock (Henry Cavill). November 4

Manifest (Season 4, Part 1)

This supernatural drama—about passengers on a plane who travel through turbulence and, upon landing, discover that more than five years have passed—was cancelled on network TV last year before exploding in popularity on Netflix, prompting the streamer to pick it up for a fourth and final season. Part one is set two years after season three, which ended with (spoiler!) the brutal murder of one of the characters. November 4

Causeway

In this intimate drama, Jennifer Lawrence stars as a US soldier forced to return home after a traumatic injury. While trying to readjust to regular life, she forms a deep and unexpected friendship with a man (Brian Tyree Henry) who is navigating grief and trauma of his own. November 4

Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me

As an actor and musician, Selena Gomez reached dizzying heights of fame when she was just a teenager. But a lupus diagnosis and mental health struggles made it difficult for her to cope with all of the attention. This documentary chronicles Gomez’s journey through recovery and her quest for happiness with candour and vulnerability. November 4

Crimes of the Future

Canadian filmmaker David Cronenberg’s latest is set during an era when humans are physically adapting to a synthetic environment, so a famed performance artist starts showcasing various disturbing bodily transformations and mutations for public audiences. Viggo Mortensen, Léa Seydoux, Kristen Stewart, Don McKellar and Scott Speedman star. November 4

“Broken: Inside the Toxic Culture of Canadian Gymnastics.” Coming this fall… our first feature-length documentary, a @TSN_Sports co-production with @CTVW5 and @CraveCanada.

Any universities, colleges, and libraries interested in an advance screening and Q&A, please send a DM. pic.twitter.com/leFf55IcMe — Rick Westhead (@rwesthead) September 28, 2022

Broken: The Toxic Culture of Canadian Gymnastics

This documentary—which is a co-production between Crave, TSN, and CTV’s W5—reveals the shocking and horrific abuse that has run rampant in the world of Canadian gymnastics. During the feature-length special, journalist Rick Westhead sits down with athletes as they come forward to share their experiences and break the industry’s culture of silence. November 5

Dangerous Liaisons

Available via the Starz add-on, this period drama (adapted from the classic Pierre Choderlos de Laclos novel) follows two young lovers (Alice Englert and Nicholas Denton) as they meet on the eve of the French Revolution and scheme their way up the ranks of the aristocracy. November 6

My Policeman

Harry Styles stars in this romantic drama as a police officer in 1950s Britain who falls in love with and marries a schoolteacher (Emma Corrin) but soon starts to explore his sexuality via an affair with a museum curator (David Dawson). Decades later, the trio (played by older actors) are still dealing with the damage their relationships caused. November 4

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

This parody film—worthy of a Weird Al song—loosely satirizes the life and career of its eponymous singer-songwriter. Daniel Radcliffe stars as Yankovic, Evan Rachel Wood plays Madonna, Quinta Brunson is Oprah Winfrey and Rainn Wilson portrays novelty music broadcaster and collector Dr. Demento. November 4