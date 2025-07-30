A bounty of outdoor splendour awaits in Sault Ste. Marie

As summer draws to a close and autumn peeks around the corner, you may think your opportunities to experience the splendour of the great Canadian outdoors and embrace your inner adventurer are dwindling.

But in Sault Ste. Marie, one of Canada’s premier outdoor adventure towns, the shoulder season is actually the perfect time to escape the chaos and congestion of big-city life to explore nature and dive into a stress-squashing vacation filled with endless outdoor activities.

Tucked on the shores of Lake Superior, roughly seven hours northwest of Toronto and surrounded by some of Canada’s most breathtaking scenery, “the Soo” is an oasis for outdoor lovers, thrill seekers, aspiring adventurers and casual enthusiasts alike.

Whether you’re looking to squeeze every last second out of summer or get a jump on the fall season, Sault Ste. Marie has thrilling outdoor adventures and fun activities to suit every preference, ability and skill level.

Sault Ste. Marie recently invested $3.7 million to create an amazing new trail network that’s attracting cyclists from all across Canada. A favourite destination for road cycling and gravel riding, the Soo boasts expansive biking options ranging from world-class mountain biking in the Hiawatha Highlands to scenic routes along the Great Lakes Waterfront Trail. You can also go bikepacking, spend the day cycling through the city or hone your skills on the ramps and berms at the pump track, the Soo’s paved skate-and-bike park.

As one of Canada’s top outdoor-adventure locations, Sault Ste. Marie offers countless opportunities for hiking. Lakes? Mountains? Waterfalls? Forests? They’re all there, located just minutes from the city centre. Trek the 20-kilometre Voyageur Trail at the Hiawatha Highlands to immerse yourself in nature, or meander through different sections of the 22.5-kilomere Hub Trail, which loops around the Soo. Awesome day-trip hiking destinations in the area include Orphan Lake, Gros Cap, the Edmund Fitzgerald Lookout Trail, Lake Superior Provincial Park and Robertson Cliffs, a must-see lookout point.

From winding rivers and towering waterfalls to secret coves and a plethora of calm freshwater lakes, the Soo is a prime destination for paddlers of all persuasions, whether for canoeing, kayaking or paddleboarding. Rent your watercraft of choice for a leisurely journey along St. Marys River; jump into a whitewater raft for a paddling adventure through the stunning wilderness of the Goulais River; grab your camping gear for an overnight expedition following the Jarvis Circle Route; or, for experienced paddlers, launch from the hamlet at Gros Cap to explore the rugged shorelines of Lake Superior.

No matter which outdoor adventure you choose, Sault Ste. Marie has guides and tour operators ready to help, including Thrive Tours (Indigenous-led eco-tours and experiences), Forest the Canoe (nature tours, expeditions and backcountry camping), Blaq Bear Eco Adventure Routes (walking tours, day hikes and culinary experiences), Walk Among the Trees (a forest walk that explores the Anishinabe and their cultural roots and teachings) and Métis Tours (cultural and ecology tours for larger groups of 10 and more, exploring Métis history in the Soo).

For more laid-back exploration, hop on and off the Big Ben Tour Bus or the Miss Marie Sault Lock Tour, or just take in the beauty of the region with a one-day scenic rail adventure on the Agawa Canyon Tour Train.

Sault Ste. Marie’s lakes and rivers deliver first-class fly-fishing, spin-casting, wade fishing, bait fishing and more, and are packed with some of Canada’s most sought after species. Anglers of all stripes can set out to reel in Atlantic, chinook or coho salmon in the St. Marys rapids, or just unwind on a peaceful inland lake to wait for a trout, walleye or northern pike to set bobbers bouncing. Prefer to stay in the city? You can also †fish from designated platforms right along the boardwalk.

