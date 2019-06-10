Kiefer Sutherland just threw some serious shade at Doug Ford

Today in gifts from the Internet: an extremely entertaining Twitter scrap is currently unfolding between Ontario PCs and Canadian icon Kiefer Sutherland, a.k.a. Jack Bauer. So what started it? Who’s saying what? And since when is Kiefer Sutherland a fan of #OnPoli?

The scandal traces back a couple of weeks, when Conservative minister Lisa MacLeod wrote an op-ed in the Financial Post attempting to explain her party’s scorched-earth approach to government funding by invoking an unlikely Canadian political legend: Tommy Douglas, the beloved former premier of Saskatchewan, federal NDP leader and father of universal healthcare. Last week, Doug Ford retweeted her op-ed, along with the words, “I think Tommy Douglas would approve.”

“It’s time to make government work for the people again — not the other way around. I think Tommy Douglas would approve.” – @MacLeodLisahttps://t.co/YWp1RoxqY9 — Doug Ford (@fordnation) June 2, 2019

So what does this have to do with Kiefer? Well, long before he was fighting terror on the small screen, or getting dumped at the altar by Julia Roberts, or leading the kids to a dead body in Stand By Me, Sutherland was the son of CanCon power couple Donald Sutherland and Shirley Douglas, Tommy’s daughter. When Sutherland learned that the Conservatives were co-opting his grandfather’s good name, he went all Jack Bauer on their asses (if Jack Bauer used tweets instead of semi-automatics).

DoFo probably knows about the shade, but has yet to respond publicly. MacLeod clapped back on Twitter, declaring she’s no longer a fan of Sutherland’s show Designated Survivor and that it’s harder to be a politician than to play one on TV.