How to host a virtual family movie night this holiday season with Disney+

Grab your onesies and hot chocolate. Plus: Why Disney+ may be the perfect holiday gift idea

With the waxing and waning COVID regulations across the country, Canadians have been forced to think creatively to fit their holiday traditions to the times—movie nights included.

This winter, you can continue to enjoy the holiday classics along with your personal friends and family with help from GroupWatch, Disney+’s very own stream syncing feature. To make things more interesting, participants can also react throughout the movie using the mobile app—making it feel even more like you’re laughing together.

Up to seven people with existing accounts can join a GroupWatch, including the host. Have family members without an account? There’s no better time than the present to gift a one-year subscription—especially if you were already stumped on holiday gift ideas and don’t have time for delivery delays. With full access to shows and movies from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic and more, it’s the gift that keeps on giving. Plus, with a Disney+ account, you have access to exclusive content, such as such as Disney & Pixar’s new animated feature-film Soul, which is available to stream on December 25.

Eager to plan your first virtual movie night? Here are a few tips to make sure it’s as memorable as ever:

Festive snacks

No holiday movie night is complete without some fun and festive snacks to go along with it. In the mood for something sweet? Whip up some hot cocoa and ask your other virtual attendees to do the same. You can even go all out and set up a hot chocolate station with all the fixings, including whip cream, chocolate sauce and candy canes, made complete with an equally festive mug. Other snack ideas include freshly baked cookies or upgraded popcorn bags mixed with equal parts chocolate and candy. You can even take it one step further by matching your snacks with your movie (an extra cheesy pizza to go with Home Alone, anyone?)

Cozy PJs

When it comes to the holiday season, there’s no such thing as being too cheesy. Get into the spirit with some matching cozy PJs, onesies and ugly Christmas sweaters. The cornier, the better.

Set the holiday mood

Make sure your at-home theatre is as cozy as ever with some fun decorations. From fairy lights, to thick blankets, or even a toppling pillow fort, encourage your movie guests to do the same and make the most of your evening.

Make it a game

If you want to add another layer of fun to your evening, consider planning a game to go with the viewing. Challenge them with holiday movie bingo or even a fun drinking game (substituted with hot cocoa or eggnog for the kids, of course).

Ready to get started? Take your pick of movies old and new, heartwarming or comedic. Here are a few festive movie options on Disney+:

Along with access to hundreds of titles from the Disney vault, Disney+ offers unlimited downloads on up to 10 devices, exclusive originals, and GroupWatch—a feature that lets you watch movies together with family and personal friends, even when you’re apart.

