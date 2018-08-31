Every new title coming to Netflix Canada in September
Maniac
Emma Stone and Jonah Hill star in one of Netflix’s most anticipated releases of the year, directed by True Detective‘s Cary Fukunaga. The mind-bending drama, based on a 2014 Norwegian comedy series, follows two unhappy strangers who sign up for a mysterious pharmaceutical trial that guarantees to fix their problems with a few small pills. Instead, they find themselves trapped inside their imaginations at the centre of what Stone calls some, “multi-reality brain magic shit.” September 21.
Sierra Burgess Is A Loser
Following the August release of the successful teen romance To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before, 22-year-old Noah Centineo, who played the crush-worthy Peter Kavinsky, quickly climbed the ranks as an actor to keep tabs on. This year, he’s slotted to appear in two additional Netflix films—the first of which comes out next week. Riverdale and Stranger Things actress Shannon Purser co-stars in this “cat-fishing meets Cyrano” spin on an 1890’s drama by French playwright Edmond Rostand, where the main character, Sierra, assumes a new identity as a cheerleader after receiving an accidental text from a high school jock. The series also features new music co-written by pop sensation Troye Sivan. September 7.
Atypical: Season 2
When the first season of Atypical first aired on Netflix last year, it quickly became the centre of an ongoing internet debate: Forbes called it the “best show Netflix had ever produced,” while the Huffington Post argued it was a stereotypical representation of autism. The show is a coming-of-age tale that focuses around an 18-year-old high school outcast, Sam (Keir Gilchrist), who tries to navigate girls, friends and family as someone with autism. While Atypical’s writers have been accused of over-exaggerating, they’ve also received praise for trying to take on a perspective that’s rarely seen on TV. In season two, Sam joins a peer group for teens with autism to help him cope with college and his parent’s separation. September 7.
The Good Cop
Based on a popular Israeli TV show, this “good cop/bad cop” style comedy series tells the story of a disgraced former NYPD cop who becomes unofficial partners with his earnest, brutally honest NYPD detective son. Starring Taxi and Who’s the Boss actor Tony Danza and “You Raise Me Up” singer Josh Groban, the show is meant to detour away from the typical “serial killers and car chases” plot to depict a more light-hearted side of police work. September 21.
Nappily Ever After
Sanaa Lathan plays Violet Jones in this romantic comedy based on the book by best-selling author Trisha Thomas. She struggles to balance her seemingly perfect job with her boyfriend and her meticulously maintained hair, which is always straightened. When things start to fall apart, a quest for liberation leads to a decision to go bald. When the trailer came out last month, women of colour started using #NappilyEverAfter on Twitter to share stories of their natural hair journey. The film has received early praise for its positive portrayal of Afro-Caribbean hair. September 21.
Also coming to Netflix this month
Available September 1
Bad Neighbors 2
Death at a Funeral
Family Guy: Season 16
The Flash: Season 1-4
Hancock
The Hollars
Kramer vs. Kramer
La Catedral del Mar
Labyrinth
Legend
Monkey Twins
Mr. Sunshine
Sisters
Available September 2
Quantico: Season 3
Available September 4
Marvel Studios’ Black Panther
Available September 5
A Million Ways to Die in the West
The Adjustment Bureau
Bridesmaids
Drag Me to Hell
Fear
Land of the Lost
National Lampoon’s Animal House
Neighbors
Paul
Available September 6
Once Upon a Time: Season 7
Available September 7
Cable Girls: Season 3
City of Joy
First and Last
Marvel’s Iron Fist: Season 2
The Most Assassinated Woman in the World
Next Gen
Stretch Armstrong & the Flex Fighters: Season 2
Available September 9
Wynonna Earp: Season 2
Available September 11
Daniel Sloss: Live Shows
The Resistance Banker
Available September 12
Jane
On My Skin
Available September 14
American Vandal: Season 2
The Angel
Archer: Season 9
Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures: Season 1
Bleach
BoJack Horseman: Season 5
Car Masters: Rust to Riches
The Dragon Prince
Ingobernable: Season 2
The Land of Steady Habits
Last Hope
Norm Macdonald Has a Show
Super Monsters Monster Party: Songs
Available September 17
The Witch
Available September 18
D.L. Hughley: Contrarian
Available September 20
The Good Place: Season 2
Available September 21
Battlefish
DRAGON PILOT: Hisone & Masotan
Gotham: Season 4
Hilda
Maniac: Limited Series
Quincy
Available September 23
The Walking Dead: Season 8
Available September 25
Disney’s A Wrinkle in Time
Marvel Studios’ Iron Man 2
Available September 26
Lethal Weapon: Season 2
Norsemen: Season 2
This Is Us: Season 2
Available September 27
Grey’s Anatomy: Season 14
Available September 28
Chef’s Table: Volume 5
Forest of Piano
Hold the Dark
Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: Season 2
Lessons From A School Shooting: Notes from Dunblane
Lost Song
Made in Mexico
Skylanders Academy: Season 3
The 3rd Eye
Two Catalonias
Available September 29
The Exorcist: Season 2
Available September 30
Annihilation
Sherlock Gnomes
Leaving Netflix this month
13 Going on 30 (September 1)
How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days (September 1)
Pitch Perfect 2 (September 1)
Disney’s Pete’s Dragon (September 17)
Star Trek Beyond (September 17)
Jurassic World (September 30)