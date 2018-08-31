Every new title coming to Netflix Canada in September

Maniac

Emma Stone and Jonah Hill star in one of Netflix’s most anticipated releases of the year, directed by True Detective‘s Cary Fukunaga. The mind-bending drama, based on a 2014 Norwegian comedy series, follows two unhappy strangers who sign up for a mysterious pharmaceutical trial that guarantees to fix their problems with a few small pills. Instead, they find themselves trapped inside their imaginations at the centre of what Stone calls some, “multi-reality brain magic shit.” September 21.

Sierra Burgess Is A Loser

Following the August release of the successful teen romance To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before, 22-year-old Noah Centineo, who played the crush-worthy Peter Kavinsky, quickly climbed the ranks as an actor to keep tabs on. This year, he’s slotted to appear in two additional Netflix films—the first of which comes out next week. Riverdale and Stranger Things actress Shannon Purser co-stars in this “cat-fishing meets Cyrano” spin on an 1890’s drama by French playwright Edmond Rostand, where the main character, Sierra, assumes a new identity as a cheerleader after receiving an accidental text from a high school jock. The series also features new music co-written by pop sensation Troye Sivan. September 7.

Atypical: Season 2

When the first season of Atypical first aired on Netflix last year, it quickly became the centre of an ongoing internet debate: Forbes called it the “best show Netflix had ever produced,” while the Huffington Post argued it was a stereotypical representation of autism. The show is a coming-of-age tale that focuses around an 18-year-old high school outcast, Sam (Keir Gilchrist), who tries to navigate girls, friends and family as someone with autism. While Atypical’s writers have been accused of over-exaggerating, they’ve also received praise for trying to take on a perspective that’s rarely seen on TV. In season two, Sam joins a peer group for teens with autism to help him cope with college and his parent’s separation. September 7.

The Good Cop

Based on a popular Israeli TV show, this “good cop/bad cop” style comedy series tells the story of a disgraced former NYPD cop who becomes unofficial partners with his earnest, brutally honest NYPD detective son. Starring Taxi and Who’s the Boss actor Tony Danza and “You Raise Me Up” singer Josh Groban, the show is meant to detour away from the typical “serial killers and car chases” plot to depict a more light-hearted side of police work. September 21.

Nappily Ever After

Sanaa Lathan plays Violet Jones in this romantic comedy based on the book by best-selling author Trisha Thomas. She struggles to balance her seemingly perfect job with her boyfriend and her meticulously maintained hair, which is always straightened. When things start to fall apart, a quest for liberation leads to a decision to go bald. When the trailer came out last month, women of colour started using #NappilyEverAfter on Twitter to share stories of their natural hair journey. The film has received early praise for its positive portrayal of Afro-Caribbean hair. September 21.

Also coming to Netflix this month

Available September 1

Bad Neighbors 2

Death at a Funeral

Family Guy: Season 16

The Flash: Season 1-4

Hancock

The Hollars

Kramer vs. Kramer

La Catedral del Mar

Labyrinth

Legend

Monkey Twins

Mr. Sunshine

Sisters

Available September 2

Quantico: Season 3

Available September 4

Marvel Studios’ Black Panther

Available September 5

A Million Ways to Die in the West

The Adjustment Bureau

Bridesmaids

Drag Me to Hell

Fear

Land of the Lost

National Lampoon’s Animal House

Neighbors

Paul

Available September 6

Once Upon a Time: Season 7

Available September 7

Cable Girls: Season 3

City of Joy

First and Last

Marvel’s Iron Fist: Season 2

The Most Assassinated Woman in the World

Next Gen

Stretch Armstrong & the Flex Fighters: Season 2

Available September 9

Wynonna Earp: Season 2

Available September 11

Daniel Sloss: Live Shows

The Resistance Banker

Available September 12

Jane

On My Skin

Available September 14

American Vandal: Season 2

The Angel

Archer: Season 9

Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures: Season 1

Bleach

BoJack Horseman: Season 5

Car Masters: Rust to Riches

The Dragon Prince

Ingobernable: Season 2

The Land of Steady Habits

Last Hope

Norm Macdonald Has a Show

Super Monsters Monster Party: Songs

Available September 17

The Witch

Available September 18

D.L. Hughley: Contrarian

Available September 20

The Good Place: Season 2

Available September 21

Battlefish

DRAGON PILOT: Hisone & Masotan

Gotham: Season 4

Hilda

Maniac: Limited Series

Quincy

Available September 23

The Walking Dead: Season 8

Available September 25

Disney’s A Wrinkle in Time

Marvel Studios’ Iron Man 2

Available September 26

Lethal Weapon: Season 2

Norsemen: Season 2

This Is Us: Season 2

Available September 27

Grey’s Anatomy: Season 14

Available September 28

Chef’s Table: Volume 5

Forest of Piano

Hold the Dark

Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: Season 2

Lessons From A School Shooting: Notes from Dunblane

Lost Song

Made in Mexico

Skylanders Academy: Season 3

The 3rd Eye

Two Catalonias

Available September 29

The Exorcist: Season 2

Available September 30

Annihilation

Sherlock Gnomes

Leaving Netflix this month

13 Going on 30 (September 1)

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days (September 1)

Pitch Perfect 2 (September 1)

Disney’s Pete’s Dragon (September 17)

Star Trek Beyond (September 17)

Jurassic World (September 30)