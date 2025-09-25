A bunch of Canadian music legends are coming to Toronto, but they won’t be getting awards

Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

“Tom Cochrane, k.d. lang and the dude from Barenaked Ladies walk into the Meridian Arts Centre” sounds like a set-up for the most CanCon punchline ever. In fact, the trio of Northern music icons are performing an act of service, lending their star power to this year’s induction ceremony for the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame. To be clear, they are not winning awards—they’re presenting them to slightly less famous but still accomplished honourees.

The Legends Induction Series is, according to CSHF executive director Nick Fedor, “more than a ceremony—it’s a living bridge between eras of Canadian music.” It’s also a pretty good way to get bigger names on your red carpet. You could say that Tom Cochrane’s career is a highway the CSHF wants to ride all night long. (But you wouldn’t because, for the love of a dude playing the harmonica in the middle of the road, that song is a national treasure and deserves our respect.)

At the ceremony on October 17, Cochrane will induct the band Triumph (of “Lay It on the Line” fame), k.d. lang will induct singer-songwriter Jane Siberry, and Ed Robertson of Barenaked Ladies will induct Andy Kim (it’s about time, CSHF). Chantal Kreviazuk is also set to attend.

If you’re wondering how all these performers—who peaked before or during the reign of Jean Chrétien—are bridging eras in Canadian music, the night will also feature Breakthrough Songwriter nominee Nemahsis, the Palestinian Canadian artist who says she was dropped by her label for being vocally pro-Palestine and then went on to win a Juno Award and a Polaris nomination.