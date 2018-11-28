“I try out a new café almost every weekend”: How a 22-year-old content marketer spends her money

“I try out a new café almost every weekend”: How a 22-year-old content marketer spends her money

Who: Tatiana Morand, 22

What she does: Content marketing for a tech start-up

What she makes: $60,000 a year

Where she lives: A three-bedroom apartment near Yonge and College

Regular expenses: Rent and utilities: $1,075 a month. “I have two roommates. I’d prefer to move to a different area of the city, but finding an affordable place in Toronto is a nightmare.” Cell phone: $45 a month, for a 4-GB data plan with Koodo. Groceries: $300 a month. “Being a vegetarian helps with my grocery bill.” Brunch: $150 a month. “I run a brunch blog, so I end up spending a lot of my food budget to keep that going. Maha’s in Leslieville is my favourite.” Transportation: $125 a month. “Most of my money goes to Uber and Via Rail—I visit my parents in Brockville once a month.” Gym membership: $50 a month. Spotify Premium: $10 a month. Coffee: $50 a month. “I try out a new café almost every weekend.”

Recent splurges: Hair styling: $250, for a cut and colour at Hidden Gem Hair Stuff salon in the Fashion District. Skincare: $120, for face serums, face wash, moisturizer and acne gel from The Ordinary and Tula. Vitamins: $100. “I don’t know why they’re so expensive. I just want to be healthy.” Gel nails: $60. Headspace app subscription: $60. “Regular meditation helps me get through my day and sleep better at night.” Second-hand Bose headphones: $175, from Bunz. “You’re not supposed to use cash on Bunz, but I cheated.”

Want to tell us about your Cost of Living? Email us at costofliving@torontolife.com.