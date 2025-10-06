This math teacher turned climate warrior earns $31,200. How does she spend it?

Cassandra Della Mora is a 34-year-old coordinator and entrepreneur who, in 2024, abandoned her almost decade-long career as a high school math teacher to pursue her passion for sustainability. She now works 25 to 30 hours per week for the non-profit VegTO, where she makes $31,200. She’s also building up her own content and events business, Conscious Cass, on the side. In her years as a teacher, she saved roughly $1,750 a month, which she now draws on to make ends meet. She rents a one-bedroom apartment near Yonge and Davisville for $1,945 a month and spends her free time travelling and attending climate panels.

Regular Expenses

Rent: $1,945 a month. “My place is about 700 square feet, and it has a big balcony. I live alone but occasionally borrow my parents’ bichon poodle, Cooper, for company.”

Utilities: $53 a month. “Heat and water are included, but I pay for hydro.”

Phone: $75 a month with Virgin Mobile. “I need a large data package to post cute videos of plant-based restaurants and farmers’ markets.”

Groceries: $334 a month. “I shop primarily at Karma Co-op. I can buy most goods in bulk without plastic packaging—even tofu.”

Car: $253 a month. “Most of this is for insurance. But I drive an electric car, so I don’t need to pay for gas. Charging only costs about $30 a month.”

Dining out: $160 a month. “For a treat, I go to Caked Coffee in the west end for cake in a jar and an oat-milk flat white. Sometimes I get dinner at Bellona Kitchen on College.

Going out: $85 a month. “I often go to climate events. I don’t drink, so I try to support the venue by ordering a fruity mocktail.”

Beauty: $40 a month. “I use shampoo and conditioner bars from the Vancouver retailer Green Room.”

Fitness: $0 a month. “I practise Pilates and yoga at home with free YouTube series like Yoga With Adriene and Move With Nicole.”

Recent Splurges

Fifteen-day European trip: $7,500. “I went to London, Florence, Amsterdam and Ibiza. My room in London was only $55 via HomeStay. I opted for trains over flights whenever possible. But I did splurge on a $300 Calvin Harris ticket.”

Apple Watch: $130. “My original one quit on my trip, but I found a replacement on Facebook Marketplace.”