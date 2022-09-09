Thirteen historic photos of Queen Elizabeth II in Toronto

After the death of Queen Elizabeth II at the age of 96 yesterday, we took a look back at the history and pageantry of her time spent in Toronto. Over the span of her life, Queen Elizabeth travelled to Canada on 22 occasions, visiting Toronto seven times. From stopping by briefly in place of her ailing father as a princess in 1951 to attending her namesake Queen’s Plate horse race, her presence in what was for decades referred to as “The Queen City” has provided some beautiful imagery and left a mark on the city’s history.

Here are some photos of Queen Elizabeth’s time in Toronto over the decades.