Thirteen historic photos of Queen Elizabeth II in Toronto

By Morgan Cameron Ross |  

After the death of Queen Elizabeth II at the age of 96 yesterday, we took a look back at the history and pageantry of her time spent in Toronto. Over the span of her life, Queen Elizabeth travelled to Canada on 22 occasions, visiting Toronto seven times. From stopping by briefly in place of her ailing father as a princess in 1951 to attending her namesake Queen’s Plate horse race, her presence in what was for decades referred to as “The Queen City” has provided some beautiful imagery and left a mark on the city’s history.

Here are some photos of Queen Elizabeth’s time in Toronto over the decades. 

A dinner menu at the Royal York Hotel welcoming Princess Elizabeth on October 13, 1951. Toronto Public Library
Princess Elizabeth arrives at city hall in 1951. City of Toronto Archives
Queen Elizabeth II at the running of the Queen’s Plate in 1959. City of Toronto Archives
The Queen’s motorcade driving through Toronto in 1959. City of Toronto Archives
The Queen passing by Old City Hall in 1959. City of Toronto Archives
Queen Elizabeth II, Mayor Nathan Phillips and Prince Phillip in High Park in 1959. City of Toronto Archives
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Phillip departing the Royal York toward Queen’s Park in 1973. Toronto Star
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Phillip at a Black Creek Pioneer Village display in High Park in 1973. City of Toronto Archives
Queen Elizabeth II at Nathan Phillips Square in 1984. City of Toronto Archives
Queen Elizabeth II at Nathan Phillips Square in 1984. Toronto Star
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Phillip attend the Queen’s Plate at Woodbine Racetrack in 1997. Toronto Star
Queen Elizabeth II at the Queen’s Plate in 1997. Toronto Star
Queen Elizabeth II at the Queen’s Plate in 2010. City of Toronto Archives
Queen Elizabeth II at the Queen’s Plate in 2010. City of Toronto Archives

