The Weston family just bid a whopping $12.5 million on the Hudson’s Bay charter

The fate of Canada’s oldest department store is still TBD, but the fate of the royal charter that established the Hudson’s Bay Company way back in 1670 is nearly secure following a $12.5-million bid from the Weston family to buy the historical document and donate it to the Canadian Museum of History.

Canada’s history buffs had their bloomers in a knot earlier this year when Hudson’s Bay announced its intention to auction off a vast collection of art and artifacts including the 355-year-old charter. The fear was that a private collector might swoop in to hoard pieces of national history, but the Weston bid (considerably over asking, according to the Globe and Mail) makes that seem unlikely.

For anyone who snoozed during tenth-grade history, the royal charter was issued by King Charles II, giving HBC exclusive trading rights over almost a third of Canadian land. The problem, of course, was that the land was—to borrow a Britishism—not his bloody territory to hand over, having been home to Indigenous peoples since time immemorial.

So, yes, an important if far from boast-worthy part of our heritage will land in a public setting. The museum has announced its intention to engage in “meaningful consultation with Indigenous communities” about the appropriate context for presentation. Meanwhile, Galen Weston Jr. issued a statement saying, “At a time when Canada is navigating profound challenges and seeking renewed unity, it is more important than ever that we hold fast to the symbols and stories that define us as a nation.”

Overall, it feels like a win-win: Canada gets the chance to preserve an important historical document, and the Weston family gets some positive PR. Sure, $12.5 million is a lot of money, but given Weston’s personal fortune (in the neighbourhood of $18 billion) and the constant criticism the Loblaws owner faces from Canadians increasingly unable to afford groceries at his stores, it’s a small price to pay.