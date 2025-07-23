Six things we learned watching Drake’s plane makeover video

Photo: Instagram

In this week’s episode of Pimp My Plane, Drake shared some footage of “The New Air Drake,” which is actually the old Air Drake (a $185-million Boeing 767-300F) but with a bunch of flashy upgrades. The iconic exterior—by the late designer Virgil Abloh and featuring an underbelly that reads “If you’re reading this we gone”—remains unaltered, but inside it’s a total vibe shift. Gone is the previous pink-and-gold motif, swapped for something “more luxurious” and “warmer,” as Drake explained in an Instagram video captioned “CA$TLE IN THE SKY.” Below, we present six takeaways from his video tour.

1. Trump’s plane is bigger than Drake’s plane

Drake first got his eponymous airplane in 2019 as a “gift” from Canadian airline Cargojet, part of a strategic partnership between the two. In his video, he reflects on those initial conversations.

“Ajay told me, ‘I’m gonna get you the biggest jet in the game outta anybody. It’ll be like you and the president—that’s it,’” Drake says. That would be Ajay Virmani, the founder of Cargojet. And the guy wasn’t messing around. Our research (i.e., a Google search) indicates that Drake’s Boeing 767-300F is significantly bigger than the jets owned by Oprah Winfrey, Jay-Z and Beyoncé, and Kim Kardashian—and is indeed smaller than Air Force One.

2. Drake’s bed is on fire

By this we mean he has added some crude flames as a special effect onto footage of his sort-of-regular-looking king-sized sleeper. “The most important room, right off the rip,” he says. Because even at peak altitude, our boy must be seen as a major player. (See also: mirrored bedroom walls.)

3. The man loves a good throw pillow

Traditionally an accessory more associated with middle-aged white ladies, the throw pillow is a key part of Drake’s airborne aesthetic. Some are custom, others look more like your standard Pottery Barn fare, but the point is that they are everywhere—including on top of the fur couch, which Drake assures us is faux fur: “Don’t anybody get too worked up.”

4. The plane has a gambling lounge

The Stake lounge, to be more precise, is complete with a Stake-branded table, chairs and playing cards. Stake is an online gambling platform that Drake has some kind of partnership with (accounts vary), one that evidently comes with merch. Further, note that one probably shouldn’t take gambling advice from Drake.

5. It’s even got a movie theatre

Where Drake can watch Beauty and the Beast on repeat. Is that his favourite movie? We can’t say for sure. Did he recently debut a new diamond-encrusted version of Cogsworth the Clock? Yes, he did.

6. Sneak-preview alert

According to speculation in the fan community, this video may be a sneak peek at the aesthetic for Drake’s new album, Iceman. If that’s the case, we can report that Drake’s new album aesthetic is “bachelor party rental bus that arrives reeking of piña colada vape fumes.” Your move, Kendrick.