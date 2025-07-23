/
1x
Advertisement
Proudly Canadian, obsessively Toronto. Subscribe to Toronto Life!
City News

Six things we learned watching Drake’s plane makeover video

Drake’s plane is bigger than your plane (unless you’re Donald Trump)

By Courtney Shea
 | July 23, 2025
Copy link
Six things we learned watching Drake’s plane makeover video
Photo: Instagram

In this week’s episode of Pimp My Plane, Drake shared some footage of “The New Air Drake,” which is actually the old Air Drake (a $185-million Boeing 767-300F) but with a bunch of flashy upgrades. The iconic exterior—by the late designer Virgil Abloh and featuring an underbelly that reads “If you’re reading this we gone”—remains unaltered, but inside it’s a total vibe shift. Gone is the previous pink-and-gold motif, swapped for something “more luxurious” and “warmer,” as Drake explained in an Instagram video captioned “CA$TLE IN THE SKY.” Below, we present six takeaways from his video tour.

1. Trump’s plane is bigger than Drake’s plane

Drake first got his eponymous airplane in 2019 as a “gift” from Canadian airline Cargojet, part of a strategic partnership between the two. In his video, he reflects on those initial conversations.

“Ajay told me, ‘I’m gonna get you the biggest jet in the game outta anybody. It’ll be like you and the president—that’s it,’” Drake says. That would be Ajay Virmani, the founder of Cargojet. And the guy wasn’t messing around. Our research (i.e., a Google search) indicates that Drake’s Boeing 767-300F is significantly bigger than the jets owned by Oprah Winfrey, Jay-Z and Beyoncé, and Kim Kardashian—and is indeed smaller than Air Force One.

Related: Drake was spotted driving an ice delivery truck around downtown Toronto

2. Drake’s bed is on fire

By this we mean he has added some crude flames as a special effect onto footage of his sort-of-regular-looking king-sized sleeper. “The most important room, right off the rip,” he says. Because even at peak altitude, our boy must be seen as a major player. (See also: mirrored bedroom walls.)

Advertisement
3. The man loves a good throw pillow

Traditionally an accessory more associated with middle-aged white ladies, the throw pillow is a key part of Drake’s airborne aesthetic. Some are custom, others look more like your standard Pottery Barn fare, but the point is that they are everywhere—including on top of the fur couch, which Drake assures us is faux fur: “Don’t anybody get too worked up.”

4. The plane has a gambling lounge

The Stake lounge, to be more precise, is complete with a Stake-branded table, chairs and playing cards. Stake is an online gambling platform that Drake has some kind of partnership with (accounts vary), one that evidently comes with merch. Further, note that one probably shouldn’t take gambling advice from Drake.

5. It’s even got a movie theatre

Where Drake can watch Beauty and the Beast on repeat. Is that his favourite movie? We can’t say for sure. Did he recently debut a new diamond-encrusted version of Cogsworth the Clock? Yes, he did.

6. Sneak-preview alert

According to speculation in the fan community, this video may be a sneak peek at the aesthetic for Drake’s new album, Iceman. If that’s the case, we can report that Drake’s new album aesthetic is “bachelor party rental bus that arrives reeking of piña colada vape fumes.” Your move, Kendrick.

THIS CITY

Obsessive coverage of Toronto, straight to your inbox

By signing up, you agree to our terms of use and privacy policy. You may unsubscribe at any time.

Courtney Shea
Courtney Shea

Courtney Shea is a freelance journalist in Toronto. She started her career as an intern at Toronto Life and continues to contribute frequently to the publication, including her 2022 National Magazine Award–winning feature, “The Death Cheaters,” her regular Q&As and her recent investigation into whether Taylor Swift hung out at a Toronto dive bar (she did not). Courtney was a producer and writer on the 2022 documentary The Talented Mr. Rosenberg, based on her 2014 Toronto Life magazine feature “The Yorkville Swindler.”

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Latest

The $1,000 surf-and-turf platter at this King West steakhouse is Toronto’s wildest new splurge
Food & Drink

The $1,000 surf-and-turf platter at this King West steakhouse is Toronto’s wildest new splurge

Inside a secluded $1.9-million Haliburton cottage standing on stilts among the trees
Real Estate News

Inside a secluded $1.9-million Haliburton cottage standing on stilts among the trees

Editor’s Letter: Who is cottage country for?
City News

Editor’s Letter: Who is cottage country for?

Toronto’s favourite breakfast sandwich has a permanent home (again)
Food & Drink

Toronto’s favourite breakfast sandwich has a permanent home (again)

Beware of POO on the TTC
City News

Beware of POO on the TTC

“We had to live in a construction zone”: One Toronto family’s four-month insurance nightmare
Memoir

“We had to live in a construction zone”: One Toronto family’s four-month insurance nightmare

Inside the Latest Issue

The August issue of Toronto Life features the battle between owners and renters in cottage country. Plus, our obsessive coverage of everything that matters now in the city.