Scenes from this year’s glitzy Biblio Bash gala

The Toronto Public Library fundraising gala took inspiration from the Beverly Hills Hotel and the colour pink

By Toronto Life | Photography By George Pimentel |  

Last week, the Toronto Public Library held its annual Biblio Bash party at the Toronto Reference Library, in Yorkville. The black-tie event raised over $1 million for the TPL’s Leading to Reading program, a free service that assists children who are struggling to read. The city’s local literati joined philanthropists, business moguls and cultural leaders for a fashionable night out. Here’s a look at what went down.

CityNews presenter Cynthia Mulligan, author Erum Shazia Hasan, and CBC News anchor Anne-Marie Mediwake

Eva Lau, entrepreneur and investor, and Allen Lau, investor and co-founder of Wattpad

Event planner Candice Sinclair

Global Toronto anchor Farah Nasser

Nasser with Claire MacNamara and Victoria Webster, co-chairs of Biblio Bash committee

Authors Heidi Sopinka and Claudia Dey

Literary agent Janet Turnbull and author John Irving

Jay McCauley, CEO of communications at Telus, and restaurateur Cory Vitiello

Author Laura Calder and journalist Ian Brown

Authors Linwood Barclay and Shari Lapena

Authors Margaret DeRosia and Mai Nguyen

Megan Tomulka, head of brand at Rawcology; Amy Burstyn Fitz, president of Burstyn Inc.; musician Martina Sorbara; and Lucia Remedios, photographer and gallery owner

Author and lawyer Reema Patel, author and wellness expert Sonia Jhas, and author Anuja Varghese

Author and medical doctor Vincent Lam

