“My parents will help with tuition, but I cover my living costs”: How a 23-year-old health care case manager spends his money

Who: Osivue Itseumah, 23

What he does: Case manager at a health care company

What he makes: $42,000 a year

Where he lives: A six-bedroom rooming house near York University

Regular expenses: Rent: $750 a month, including utilities and Internet. “I moved here from Nigeria for school and have been living in this house since 2015. In September, I’m moving to Kingston to start grad school at Queen’s.” Transit: $296 a month, for a monthly Presto pass, Uber, car rentals and GO transit. Cell phone: $45 a month, with Chatr. Gym membership: $45 a month. “I get a discount at Goodlife through work.” Groceries: $450 a month. Savings: $200 a month. “I’ve been saving for grad school since 2015. My parents are helping me with tuition, but I cover all my living costs.” Haircuts: $20 every two months. Serato DJ software: $15 a month. “I used to DJ at condo parties for friends, but now I’m doing club gigs.” Toiletries: $125 a month, for face wash, serum and facial oil from Kiehl’s. Books: $60 a month. “I read a lot.”

Recent splurges: Travel: $2,300, to fly home to Nigeria for Christmas. Grad school applications: $450. “I applied to U of T, Carleton, Ryerson and Queen’s.” Jeans: $70, from Hollister. “I’m six foot two and 215 pounds. Hollister is the only brand that fits me properly.” iPad Pro: $1,600. “I bought it so I could work on the go.” Toronto tourist passes: $312. “My mom and brother came to visit at the end of April, so I took them to see all the city sights.”

