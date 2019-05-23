City

“My parents will help with tuition, but I cover my living costs”: How a 23-year-old health care case manager spends his money

“My parents will help with tuition, but I cover my living costs”: How a 23-year-old health care case manager spends his money

By | Photography By Erin Leydon |  

By | Photography By Erin Leydon |  

Who: Osivue Itseumah, 23
What he does: Case manager at a health care company
What he makes: $42,000 a year
Where he lives: A six-bedroom rooming house near York University

Regular expenses: Rent: $750 a month, including utilities and Internet. “I moved here from Nigeria for school and have been living in this house since 2015. In September, I’m moving to Kingston to start grad school at Queen’s.” Transit: $296 a month, for a monthly Presto pass, Uber, car rentals and GO transit. Cell phone: $45 a month, with Chatr. Gym membership: $45 a month. “I get a discount at Goodlife through work.” Groceries: $450 a month. Savings: $200 a month. “I’ve been saving for grad school since 2015. My parents are helping me with tuition, but I cover all my living costs.” Haircuts: $20 every two months. Serato DJ software: $15 a month. “I used to DJ at condo parties for friends, but now I’m doing club gigs.” Toiletries: $125 a month, for face wash, serum and facial oil from Kiehl’s. Books: $60 a month. “I read a lot.”

Recent splurges: Travel: $2,300, to fly home to Nigeria for Christmas. Grad school applications: $450. “I applied to U of T, Carleton, Ryerson and Queen’s.” Jeans: $70, from Hollister. “I’m six foot two and 215 pounds. Hollister is the only brand that fits me properly.” iPad Pro: $1,600. “I bought it so I could work on the go.” Toronto tourist passes: $312. “My mom and brother came to visit at the end of April, so I took them to see all the city sights.”

Want to tell us about your Cost of Living? Email us at costofliving@torontolife.com.

Topics: cost of living

 

More Cost of Living

City

“I’m saving $2,500 a month for a down payment on a condo”: How a cannabis tech worker spends her money

City

“I use my credit card for everything to rack up points”: How a 31-year-old realtor and interior design student spends her money

City

“A toke is my equivalent to a glass of wine at night”: How a producer and part-time DJ spends his money

Life

“Food and coffee are my vices”: How a 27-year-old kindergarten program director and part-time barista spends her money

City

“I try out a new café almost every weekend”: How a 22-year-old content marketer spends her money

Life

“I’m an electric vehicle nerd”: How a 35-year-old sales and marketing representative spends her money