Murder Mystery 2, Rye Lane and more of the best titles to stream this week

Here are the 10 most anticipated titles coming to Crave, Disney Plus, Netflix, CBC Gem and Apple TV Plus this week

Spring is in the air at last, and just in time for April showers, the streamers have a collection of new releases to help us pass the time until summer. Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler are back with more hilarious hijinks in Murder Mystery 2, the sequel to the 2019 comedy in which they play a married couple with a knack for solving crimes. There’s also Rye Lane, a critically acclaimed British rom-com that follows two 20-somethings who bond over recent breakups, and Unstable, a quirky comedy about an eccentric tech genius starring Rob Lowe and his son John Owen Lowe. Here are the 10 most anticipated titles coming to Crave, Disney Plus, Netflix, CBC Gem and Apple TV Plus this week.

10. Evolving Vegan (Crave)

Toronto actor Mena Massoud (the star of Disney’s live-action Aladdin remake) hosts and executive-produces this foodie series inspired by his online project and cookbook of the same name. Massoud travels around North America to explore the lively plant-based food scenes in cities like Toronto, Vancouver, LA and Portland. March 30

9. Prom Pact (Disney Plus)

This teen rom-com follows high school senior Mandy Yang (Peyton Elizabeth Lee), who is obsessed with getting into Harvard. But, when she finds out just before prom that she's been wait-listed, she becomes determined to set herself apart by tutoring school jock Graham (Blake Draper)—whose father happens to be an influential Harvard alum. March 31

8. Wellmania (Netflix)

When Australian food critic and workaholic Liv (Celeste Barber) fails a health test necessary to secure an American visa for her dream job in New York, she's devastated. So Liv embarks on a wellness journey, trying an array of outrageous health fads to get back into medical and physical shape. March 29

7. The Ex-Wife (CBC Gem)

In this four-episode British thriller, there's just one thing stopping Tasha (Céline Buckens) from living the perfect life with her husband, Jack (Tom Mison): his ex-wife, Jen (Janet Montgomery), who refuses to leave them alone. Now streaming

In this four-episode British thriller, there’s just one thing stopping Tasha (Céline Buckens) from living the perfect life with her husband, Jack (Tom Mison): his ex-wife, Jen (Janet Montgomery), who refuses to leave them alone. Now streaming

6. Mae Martin: Sap (Netflix)

Toronto-born writer-actor-comedian Mae Martin's hour-long debut comedy special touches on everything: the chaotic state of the world, the gender spectrum and even a mythical moose encounter. The special was filmed last December in Vancouver and is directed by Broad City's Abbi Jacobson. Now streaming

Toronto-born writer-actor-comedian Mae Martin’s hour-long debut comedy special touches on everything: the chaotic state of the world, the gender spectrum and even a mythical moose encounter. The special was filmed last December in Vancouver and is directed by Broad City’s Abbi Jacobson. Now streaming

5. Unstable (Netflix)

Rob Lowe stars in this comedy series as Ellis Dragon, an eccentric tech genius whose company is put at risk when he's consumed by grief after the death of his wife. So his son, Jackson (played by the actor's real-life son John Owen Lowe), agrees to move back home and take a job at the company to help get things back on track. March 30

4. The Big Door Prize (Apple TV Plus)

Adapted from the M. O. Walsh novel of the same name, this series is set in a small town in which a mysterious machine appears in the local general store, promising to reveal to those who enter what their true potential is. Its revelations prompt many of the town's residents to change everything about their lives, including leaving jobs and years-long relationships. March 29

3. Tetris (Apple TV Plus)

Taron Egerton stars in this hard-to-believe biopic based on the true story of a man who embarked on an unexpectedly high-stakes legal battle to bring the Russian-designed puzzle video game Tetris to people around the world. March 31

2. Murder Mystery 2 (Netflix)

Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler reunite for this good-time comedy sequel. Picking up where the first film left off, husband-and-wife duo Nick and Audrey Spitz now have their own detective agency. But the couple get a bit more than they bargained for when their wealthy friend is abducted at his own wedding and they have to travel around the world to get him back safely. March 31

1. Rye Lane (Disney Plus)