Inside Par-Tee Putt, a new retro minigolf bar in the Entertainment District

Inside Par-Tee Putt, a new retro minigolf bar in the Entertainment District

The new Par-Tee Putt at Adelaide and Duncan isn’t your standard fake grass and windmill fare. Owned by MRG Ventures, the crew behind Entertainment District mainstays like Rock ’n’ Horse Saloon and the Porch, the 27-hole minigolf playground was designed to look like a giant nostalgia trip. Each hole was given an elaborate theme by local film production company 16 Tonnes: there are odes to ’80s movies like Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, retro games like Operation, and miniature replicas of Toronto landmarks. Those with terrible aim can seek out some pre-game liquid confidence at the bar. Here’s a look inside.

Players get their golf balls from this gumball-inspired coin machine:

Hardcore mini-putters (or those looking to impress a date) can go all-out with a neon visor:

Hole 1 on the first course is CN Tower–themed:

Each hole has sassy instructions:

Hole 4, on the left, is Jaws-inspired, but easier to sink than a great white. Hole 5 is more challenging, almost as hard as the board game it’s modelled on. The good news: if you miss, you won’t get electrocuted:

Hole 2 was inspired by The Price is Right. There’s no putter required for this one. You just drop your ball and hope for the best:

To master the private jet replica in hole 6, you have to sink the ball into a hole behind the chair (and yes, you’re allowed to sit for the putt):

Holes 8 and 9 on the first course were inspired by ET and Game of Thrones, respectively. The throne is made completely of nine irons and the goal is to hit the ball up onto the seat:

Hole 3 on the second course features a life-sized Brian Griffin, and Hole 2 is Twister-themed. Players spin a spinner to determine their starting colour spot, then try to navigate the human-sized models to reach the hole:

This sideways hole might mess with your head after a few cocktails:

There’s an elevated dining area that overlooks the three courses. Drinks are allowed anywhere, but food has to stay up here. The place is 19+, except on weekends from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.:

Speaking of drinks, they make some tasty themed cocktails. The 5 Wood (left), is made with tequila blanco, Cointreau, pineapple, lime and Scrappy’s Firewater Bitters. The Bad Lie (right), is made with Pimm’s, Ketel One’s cucumber and mint vodka, ginger and limonata:

26 Duncan St., parteeputt.com.