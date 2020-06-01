Five useful tips to help you master the virtual date

In the wake of COVID-19, a growing number of people have chosen to shift to online dating. These five pieces of advice will help you defeat the intimidation of finding love online.

As the world continues to navigate life amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, the shift to move online as a way of connecting with others has evolved from simply convenient to necessary. Though when it comes to online dating, there is arguably nothing worse than finding yourself in the mix of a biased algorithm. Incompatible matches and dead-end conversations on dating platforms can often generate more stress than sparks.

Luckily, there are a number of initiatives such as Shift Dating, an executive dating and coaching service, designed to restore your belief in the digital age of dating. Whether you’re looking to meet the love of your life, or take things slow, there are a few key actions that can help generate meaningful connections.

1. Choose your platform wisely.

The reason there are so many online dating platforms is because most of them are completely different from one another, each having their own built in algorithms that reward different types of behaviour. While some apps might operate using detailed profiles and personality traits, others rely entirely on the user to build a profile and get the ball rolling.

Understanding what you’re looking for and choosing a platform that caters to your relationship goals is a fundamental step toward a successful online dating experience. This first step can be made easy with help from the team at Shift Dating, so when restrictions lift, you’ll be ready to get back out and meet new people.

2. Prioritize authenticity.

It’s crucial that you present your best self and not somebody else. The details of your online dating profile, including personal interests and photos are the first impression you’re offering potential dates. Building a profile that is authentic to who you are and the lifestyle you live will attract matches that share genuine similarities, resulting in more meaningful conversation and compatibility.

Keep in mind, there is a great deal of value in a helping hand. Services like Shift Dating’s Profile Set Up offers professional, experienced assistance in building an online dating profile on any chosen platform that is intended to set you up for success using an approach that is both strategic and authentic. Similar to the ways one might hire a resume writer to help them nail their dream job, services at Shift Dating offer a similar approach to navigating the time consuming and frustrating “machines” of online dating which aren’t always working in your favour.

3. Get comfortable.

It can be intimidating to re-enter the world of dating when it so frequently changes as options evolve so drastically. For those who have recently come out of a long-term relationship or simply find themselves seeking new and exciting connections, adjusting to the new norm can be difficult. Understanding the nature of an online dating platform, what to expect, and how to organically cultivate great conversation can make all the difference.

A growing number of singles have utilized the option of an online dating coach as a way to build comfort and confidence with their online dating. The experts offer a variety of insight that can ease your nerves and assist you in anything from finding like-minded profiles to setting up your first date.

The most challenging part in online dating is just getting started. An online dating coach, a professional, could be an effective solution to this complexity and help crush the unnecessary stigmas associated with online dating.

4. Master the virtual date.

A relatively new element of online dating growing in popularity is the virtual date. With COVID-19, comes a new set of challenges in setting up physical meetings, resulting in more people choosing to meet virtually.

This is an opportunity to think creatively–recreating a new favourite recipe together or sharing your new quarantine hobbies can be a proactive way to break the ice and get to know one another in a way that feels natural. Something as simple as choosing the perfect virtual background for your video call can be another way to showcase your personality. If you’re feeling stumped, access a growing number of shared advice online, including Shift Dating’s six tips for your first virtual quarantine date to fully prepare yourself.

You could also join Founder and CEO of Shift Dating, Anita Sedgwick at her TL Insider Fireside Chat on June 9th where she will discuss how to master the virtual dating scene in the wake of COVID-19.

5. Embrace the tools.

With or without social distancing orders, online dating is here to stay. The opportunity to connect with a number of people from the comfort of your home has remarkably improved the accessibility of dating for many. And for those who struggle to fit online dating into the mix of their busy work and social lives, embracing tools to help navigate the machine of online dating is one of the most efficient ways to find success.

It’s common for users to become frustrated having not received the results they expect to find online. The team at Shift Dating understands this challenge, and helps you maneuver through the unique obstacles you’re facing– getting you the dates you’ve been waiting for. The reality of the matter is that every online dating journey is unique. Don’t get lost in an algorithm that is designed to keep you searching, utilize the tools and coaching available to make high-quality connections with people exclusive to what you’re looking for.

For more information on accessing resources and an online dating coach, visit shiftdating.com, and reserve your spot to the TL Insider Fireside Chat with Anita Sedgwick here!