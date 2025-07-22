/
1x
Advertisement
Proudly Canadian, obsessively Toronto. Subscribe to Toronto Life!
City News

Dear Urban Diplomat: Can a doctor I once dated take me on as a patient?

Yes, it may be a little awkward, but given the province’s family doctor shortage and crumbling health care system, I’m getting desperate

By Urban Diplomat
 | July 22, 2025
Copy link
Urban Diplomat

Dear Urban Diplomat, My family doctor retired a few months ago, and it’s been a heavy lift trying to find a new one. Imagine my joy when I discovered that a doctor in my area was accepting new patients. But her office hasn’t returned my calls, and I think I know why. The doc and I dated briefly a few years ago. It didn’t end well, and she’s probably holding a grudge. Short of barging into the building and demanding an answer, how can I confront her about it? —Medical Drama, Etobicoke City Centre

In a word, don’t. Taking you on as a patient would present her with a smorgasbord of ethical problems. That aside, it sounds like you’re the one who has failed to move on, not her. As hard as it is to find a family doctor these days, I advise you to let it go, make some calls and hold out for a provider who hasn’t already examined your full anatomy.

THIS CITY

Obsessive coverage of Toronto, straight to your inbox

By signing up, you agree to our terms of use and privacy policy. You may unsubscribe at any time.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Big Stories

The $4-Million Girlfriend Experience: The thief, the cam girl and their whirlwind fraudulent romance
Deep Dives

The $4-Million Girlfriend Experience: The thief, the cam girl and their whirlwind fraudulent romance

Inside the rise and fall of the Vaulter Bandit, the 21st century’s most notorious bank robber
Deep Dives

Inside the rise and fall of the Vaulter Bandit, the 21st century’s most notorious bank robber

Trump's Loss, Toronto's Gain: Meet the artists, professors, scientists and other luminaries ditching the US and moving north
Deep Dives

Trump’s Loss, Toronto’s Gain: Meet the artists, professors, scientists and other luminaries ditching the US and moving north

Dancing Queens: Patrons, staff and performers share their wildest memories of Crews and Tangos, Toronto’s most storied drag bar
Deep Dives

Dancing Queens: Patrons, staff and performers share their wildest memories of Crews and Tangos, Toronto’s most storied drag bar

Edward the Conqueror: The unlikely ascent of Canada’s telecom king
Deep Dives

Edward the Conqueror: The unlikely ascent of Canada’s telecom king

Lady Parts: Inside Meredith MacNeill and Jennifer Whalen’s new show, Small Achievable Goals
Deep Dives

Lady Parts: Inside Meredith MacNeill and Jennifer Whalen’s new show, Small Achievable Goals

Inside the Latest Issue

The August issue of Toronto Life features the battle between owners and renters in cottage country. Plus, our obsessive coverage of everything that matters now in the city.