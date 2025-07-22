Dear Urban Diplomat: Can a doctor I once dated take me on as a patient?

Dear Urban Diplomat, My family doctor retired a few months ago, and it’s been a heavy lift trying to find a new one. Imagine my joy when I discovered that a doctor in my area was accepting new patients. But her office hasn’t returned my calls, and I think I know why. The doc and I dated briefly a few years ago. It didn’t end well, and she’s probably holding a grudge. Short of barging into the building and demanding an answer, how can I confront her about it? —Medical Drama, Etobicoke City Centre

In a word, don’t. Taking you on as a patient would present her with a smorgasbord of ethical problems. That aside, it sounds like you’re the one who has failed to move on, not her. As hard as it is to find a family doctor these days, I advise you to let it go, make some calls and hold out for a provider who hasn’t already examined your full anatomy.