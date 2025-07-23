/
City News

Beware of POO on the TTC

By which we mean Provincial Offences Officers, of course

By Christian Malong
 | July 23, 2025
Beware of POO on the TTC
Photo: Getty Images

In its infinite wisdom, the Toronto Transit Commission has renamed its fare inspectors Provincial Offences Officers, or POO for short.

Yes, really.

POOs will be donning new uniforms and vests identifying them as POO. This change comes as part of the TTC’s effort to deal with fare evasion, a crime that costs the commission $140 million each year. Cracking down on such behaviour is the job of the TTC’s 170 fare inspectors, front-line workers and supervisors, all of whom are now POO.

Predictably, the new acronym swiftly became the butt of innumerable jokes. Given the TTC’s reputation for vehicles that all-too-occasionally smell of excrement, it’s easy to mock an investment in yet more POO.

Even city councillors are pooh-poohing the new title. On X, Ward 12 councillor Josh Matlow posted: “We’re going to have to do some work on the acronym though.”

The official X account @TTCNewsroom, however, is unamused by the potty humour. In response to one such comment, the TTC blamed the oversight on the province and decried POO critics as “snickering, puerile 12-year-old boys.”

A screenshot of a X post by the TTC Media Newsroom account, reading: Yes, Matt. We were kids once too and the acronym was thought through, but the designation was not ours to begin with.. It existed in Ontario legislation long before the TTC began using it this weekend. A simple search through this document shows multiple references. https://ontario.ca/laws/statute/90p33 We thank the snickering, puerile 12-year-old boys who dominate the internet for their insights. However, it does not negate the fact that fare cheats face fines of hundreds of dollars – which is no laughing matter.
Screenshot: X

This response predictably attracted its own share of ridicule. Commenters called the TTC whiny and aggressive and doubled down on the poop jokes, saying that the commission’s media relations team must also be POO.

Beyond the snickering, some say POOs could represent a serious problem. In a statement, organizer Rebeena Subadar with the transit-rider-advocacy group TTC Riders said, “There’s a real risk that fare enforcement is quietly evolving into a parallel transit police force, without enough input from transit riders.”

Subadar added, “Framing POOs as revenue-recovery tools positions them as a fix for lost revenue when what’s needed is investment in service, affordability and care.”

That would be nice. But, for now, all we’re getting is POO.

