/
1x
Advertisement
Proudly Canadian, obsessively Toronto. Subscribe to Toronto Life!
City News

Another Toronto mushroom shop caught fire last night

Guys who sell mushrooms in Ziploc bags in the park, this could be your time to shine

By Carly Lewis
 | October 6, 2025
Copy link
Another Toronto mushroom shop caught fire last night
Photo by Andres Valenzuela/Toronto Star

Around 5 a.m. this morning, firefighters were called to a suspicious blaze at an Annex psilocybin dispensary after reports that an object had been thrown into the storefront. No one was hurt as the business was closed during the incident, and the flames were put out by someone with a fire extinguisher by the time firefighters arrived.

Related: “Psychedelic drugs cured my chronic pain”—Meet the founder of a clinic that offers guided mushroom therapy

This is not the first suspicious event at a Shroomyz. Last August, a masked driver drove a pickup truck into the store in the middle of the night, and a fire at a Shroomyz on Yonge was confirmed by police to be a suspected arson.

Related: “Microdosing helped me come to terms with my own death”

In September, fires at two Shroomyz locations in Ottawa were also called suspicious by police.

Advertisement

Seems stressful for all involved. Those who indulge may have suggested a low-to-medium dose to encourage a better mood, but Shroomyz is closed today, clearly.

THIS CITY

Obsessive coverage of Toronto, straight to your inbox

By signing up, you agree to our terms of use and privacy policy. You may unsubscribe at any time.

Carly Lewis
Carly Lewis

Carly Lewis is a journalist whose work has appeared in the New York Times and the New York Times Magazine, Vanity Fair, Wired, Interview Magazine, Pitchfork, Elle, and Maclean’s, where she is a contributing editor. Her work has been recognized by the National Magazine Awards and the Digital Publishing Awards. She reports on city life, culture—including what people do online—politics, art and crime. She received the Dave Greber Freelance Writers Award for “The Murder of Ashley Wadsworth,” an investigative feature about a Canadian teenager who was killed by a man she met on social media, published by Maclean’s.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Big Stories

Pathological Lawyer: Inside the multimillion-dollar embezzlement case against attorney Singa Bui
Deep Dives

Pathological Lawyer: Inside the multimillion-dollar embezzlement case against attorney Singa Bui

Starry Nights: Untold stories from the Toronto International Film Festival’s first 50 years
Deep Dives

Starry Nights: Untold stories from the Toronto International Film Festival’s first 50 years

Doctor Strange: The curious life of Elon Musk’s Canadian grandfather
Deep Dives

Doctor Strange: The curious life of Elon Musk’s Canadian grandfather

Becoming El Jefe: The story of Ryan Wedding, Canada’s Olympic snowboarder turned ruthless drug lord
Deep Dives

Becoming El Jefe: The story of Ryan Wedding, Canada’s Olympic snowboarder turned ruthless drug lord

The $4-Million Girlfriend Experience: The thief, the cam girl and their whirlwind fraudulent romance
Deep Dives

The $4-Million Girlfriend Experience: The thief, the cam girl and their whirlwind fraudulent romance

Inside the rise and fall of the Vaulter Bandit, the 21st century’s most notorious bank robber
Deep Dives

Inside the rise and fall of the Vaulter Bandit, the 21st century’s most notorious bank robber

Inside the Latest Issue

The October issue of Toronto Life features 12 neighbourhoods destined for big things. Plus, our obsessive coverage of everything that matters now in the city.