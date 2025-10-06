Another Toronto mushroom shop caught fire last night

Around 5 a.m. this morning, firefighters were called to a suspicious blaze at an Annex psilocybin dispensary after reports that an object had been thrown into the storefront. No one was hurt as the business was closed during the incident, and the flames were put out by someone with a fire extinguisher by the time firefighters arrived.
This is not the first suspicious event at a Shroomyz. Last August, a masked driver drove a pickup truck into the store in the middle of the night, and a fire at a Shroomyz on Yonge was confirmed by police to be a suspected arson.
In September, fires at two Shroomyz locations in Ottawa were also called suspicious by police.
Seems stressful for all involved. Those who indulge may have suggested a low-to-medium dose to encourage a better mood, but Shroomyz is closed today, clearly.
