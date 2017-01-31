How to rent space for a last-minute meeting—or 15-minute nap—in Toronto

These three Toronto businesses let freelancers, entrepreneurs, artists and e-business owners book cool spaces for whatever they may need—from meetings with clients and photoshoots to a quick, quiet coffee and even an afternoon nap.

1. Breather

Photograph courtesy of Breather

What it is: An app that rents out spaces by the half-hour, on demand. Think of it as the Airbnb of venue rentals.

Who’s it for: Breather’s spaces are largely couch-equipped lofts, so they’re good for tête-à-têtes, photo shoots or a little down time.

Why it works: It has the one-two punch of being long-term-commitment-free and convenient.

Cool booking: A cute 420-square-foot space at 425 Adelaide West features Scandinavian-chic furnishings, its own kitchenette and Apple TV—in case a Netflix binge-fest, rather than a formal meeting, is in order.

Photograph courtesy of Breather

Photograph courtesy of Breather

2. This Space Works

Photograph courtesy of This Space Works

What it is: A temporary rental service that predominantly hosts large gatherings.

Who’s it for: Small businesses that need big spaces.

Why it works: Reasonable rates (which are often discounted for longer rental times) and superchic spaces

offer start-ups professional-looking places to host clients or briefings.

Cool booking: A board-room at Learning Labs (Queen and Spadina) by interior designer Vicky Bouros can accommodate up to 60 people for $125 an hour (which includes a rental projector). It’s perfect for team seminars or group training sessions.

Photograph courtesy of This Space Works

3. thisopenspace

Photograph courtesy of thisopenspace

What it is: A long- or short-term space-rental service. Available venues include Propeller Coffee, Super Wonder Gallery, the Thompson Landry Gallery and Rainhard Brewery, plus private homes and other properties.

Who’s it for: Yogis looking to teach a class, vendors in need of a temporary shop, cooks searching for prep space—and even The Weeknd, whose recent pop-up was organized using it.

Why it works: The spaces are extraordinarily diverse.

Cool booking: A 70,000-square-foot grass field in the Canary District is available for $1,000 per day—perfect for outdoor boot camps.

Photograph courtesy of thisopenspace