Rental of the Week: $6,800 per month to live at the Ritz

Rental of the Week: $6,800 per month to live at the Ritz

Address: 183 Wellington Street West, Unit 3305

Neighbourhood: King West

Agent: Lorena Magallanes and Erica Smith, Stomp Realty Inc., Brokerage

Price: $6,800 per month

The place

A fully furnished one-bedroom condo in the Residences of the Ritz Carlton.

Here’s the living and dining area:

A closer look at the living area, with its fireplace:

The single plate of five cookies is what’s going to sell this place:

The master bedroom has a CN Tower view:

And here’s the master ensuite:

A better look at the view:

The history

The unit is on the 33rd floor of a 52-storey high-rise, the first 20 floors of which are occupied by the Ritz-Carlton Hotel. The owner bought this suite in 2010. He’s looking for tenants who will commit to at least six months, which is the minimum lease term allowed in the building.

Major perk

Both the bedroom and living room have walls of floor-to-ceiling windows, with uninterrupted views of Lake Ontario, the CN Tower and Rogers Centre. Plus, tenants have access to the hotel’s many amenities: 24-hour valet parking and concierge service, a movie theatre, a pool, a sauna, a spa—and, yes, even room service.

Possible deal breaker

This unit has no balcony, but it makes up for the lack of fresh air with a spacious floor plan.

By the numbers

• $6,800 per month

• 1,537 square feet

• 10-foot ceilings

• 2 bathrooms

• 1 bedroom

• 1 fireplace

• 1 parking space

• 1 locker

• 0 balconies