Rental of the Week: $5,600 per month for a loft in a former CBC warehouse in Corktown
Address: 90 Sumach Street, Unit 313
Neighbourhood: Corktown
Agent: Erica Reddy, Royal LePage Signature Realty
Price: $5,600 per month
The place
An unfurnished two-bedroom loft with 14-foot ceilings.
Here’s the dining area:
The kitchen:
There’s an office area:
Here’s the guest bedroom:
And the master:
The history
Formerly a CBC warehouse, the building was converted into lofts by Sorbara Development Group in the mid 1990s. This loft was completely overhauled and remodelled this past winter, its concrete flooring switched out for white oak. The new tenants will be the first residents to enjoy the loft’s new look.
Major perks
The master bedroom is one of the few in the building that gets any natural light. And although the place doesn’t have a balcony, it does have access to a shared rooftop terrace, as well as a private enclosed dog park off the back of the building.
Possible deal breaker
The open layout means the master bedroom isn’t completely enclosed, which might be problematic for privacy-seeking housemates or couples with children. A few temporary dividing walls could address that issue.
By the numbers
• $5,600 per month
• 1,650 square feet
• 2 bedrooms
• 2 bathrooms
• 1 fireplace
• 1 parking spot
• 0 balconies
The Hunt