The funniest real estate agent ads in Toronto
There’s no place to be a realtor like Toronto in 2017. You watch frenzied bids on your client’s house blow well past asking price, sell within a week and then go swimming in a pool of commission money. Still, realtors need to work hard to land those clients in the first place. To stand out among the roughly 48,000 agents in the GTA, some of them are getting creative—and, well, a little shameless. Here, a collection of Toronto’s wackiest realtor ads.
Seems like sound logic:
Brad Lamb, the OG of embarrassing billboards:
this man is insanely wealthy and successful pic.twitter.com/C2Rxzy2KDD
— merritt k (@merrittk) March 3, 2017
Given that the phone number and URL are the same, we assume this is just a clever Photoshop job, but we applaud the spirit nonetheless:
Ouch.. Looks familiar! pic.twitter.com/K1ttCpXxNV
— Chris Borkowski (@CondoChris) March 23, 2015
Another jab at Mr. Lamb, if a bit more subtle:
By the way, here’s that guy’s business card:
My biz card. When u see another #Realtor using their baby pic it means they are a straight-up plaigerizin' biter. pic.twitter.com/xK5yxHe9u9
— Chris Borkowski (@CondoChris) March 16, 2016
Funny he mentions plagiarizing in that tweet, because Fido wasn’t too pleased with this ad:
Realtors in Barrie opted for something a little more graphic:
Dave Foreman works in Cambridge, but we love this ad as much as his mom loves him:
And, though not technically a realtor ad, Bay Adelaide East (current home of Deloitte) went on a bit of a roll during its construction: