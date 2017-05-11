Real Estate

The funniest real estate agent ads in Toronto

The funniest real estate agent ads in Toronto

By |  

By |  

There’s no place to be a realtor like Toronto in 2017. You watch frenzied bids on your client’s house blow well past asking price, sell within a week and then go swimming in a pool of commission money. Still, realtors need to work hard to land those clients in the first place. To stand out among the roughly 48,000 agents in the GTA, some of them are getting creative—and, well, a little shameless. Here, a collection of Toronto’s wackiest realtor ads.

Seems like sound logic:
Image courtesy of Chris Clarke
Brad Lamb, the OG of embarrassing billboards:

Given that the phone number and URL are the same, we assume this is just a clever Photoshop job, but we applaud the spirit nonetheless:

Another jab at Mr. Lamb, if a bit more subtle:
Image courtesy of Chris Borkowski
By the way, here’s that guy’s business card:

Funny he mentions plagiarizing in that tweet, because Fido wasn’t too pleased with this ad:
Image courtesy of Chris Borkowski
Realtors in Barrie opted for something a little more graphic:
Dave Foreman works in Cambridge, but we love this ad as much as his mom loves him:

And, though not technically a realtor ad, Bay Adelaide East (current home of Deloitte) went on a bit of a roll during its construction:

#bayadelaidecentre #constructionhoarding

A post shared by Nuno Santos (@nuno_tsantos) on

#bayadelaidecentre #constructionhoarding

A post shared by Nuno Santos (@nuno_tsantos) on

😭😭😂😂 #trollsohard

A post shared by DAVID MAI (@dmai21) on

 

Topics: ads Realtor Weird

More Real Estate

Houses

House of the Week: $3.3 million for a modern Stonegate home with a living wall

Politics

“Everything goes up in Toronto except your paycheque”: Parkdale tenants talk about the neighbourhood’s rent strike

Real Estate

Rental of the Week: $5,600 per month for a loft in a former CBC warehouse in Corktown

Houses

Sale of the Week: The $1.6-million High Park home that shows what a price difference a few years (and some renos) can make

Condos

Condo of the Week: $1 million for a two-level Leslieville loft

Real Estate

An heiress is selling her Annex property for $5 million—house not included