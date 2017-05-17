Toronto Life’s 2017 Doughnut Festival in partnership with Dufferin Mall

Toronto Life’s 2017 Doughnut Festival in partnership with Dufferin Mall

You’re invited to Toronto Life’s first-ever Doughnut Festival in partnership with Dufferin Mall, celebrating some of the city’s top makers of doughnuts, crullers and other sweet, colourful rounds. Prepare for the sugar rush on Sunday, June 25, when many of the doughnuts featured in the magazine’s June doughnut ranking will be fresh and ready under one roof. It promises to be an afternoon of frosted and glazed goodness.

Purchase tickets here: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/toronto-life-doughnut-festival-presented-by-dufferin-mall-tickets-34539421339

Dufferin Mall

Sunday, June 25

12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

#TLDOUGHNUTFESTIVAL