Grab late-summer produce, meats and Jamie Kennedy’s frites over lunch at this Bay Street farmers’ market

By | Photography By Renée Suen |  

Every Thursday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., the #FarmFreshTO Market takes over Arnell Plaza at the Bay Adelaide Centre. Hosted by Usful, whose work is aimed at developing communities in the workplace, the market offers a selection of Ontario produce, and merchandise and prepared foods from local vendors. There’s also a weekly ticketed communal lunch made up of items from the market’s vendors. Although #FarmFreshTO runs only until Sept. 15, Usful’s co-founder, Kofi Gyekye, says that similar markets will pop-up across the city. Here’s what to expect in the remaining weeks.

toronto-farmers-market-farm-fresh-to-bay-adelaide-centre-site-2

toronto-farmers-market-farm-fresh-to-bay-adelaide-centre-site-1

A repurposed freight container contains displays of vertical hydroponic growing systems from Modular Farms Co. A repurposed freight container contains displays of vertical hydroponic growing systems from Modular Farms Co.
 

 

Visitors to the market can learn how to grow produce—even if they don't have a backyard—using low-maintenance, high-yield wall installations. Visitors to the market can learn how to grow produce—even if they don’t have a backyard—using low-maintenance, high-yield wall installations.
 

 

Speaking of produce, meet Pete from Pete's Fresh Organics. Speaking of produce, meet Pete from Pete’s Fresh Organics.
 

 

The Healthy Butcher has a booth, too. The Healthy Butcher has a booth, too.
 

 

Forno Cultura's bread and pastries are market favourites. Forno Cultura’s bread and pastries are market favourites.
 

 

Know what goes great with bread? Fifth Town Artisan Co.'s hand-made cheese. Know what goes great with bread? Fifth Town Artisan Co.’s hand-made cheese.
 

 

Chef Jamie Kennedy's boys dole out their dad's signature JK frites. Chef Jamie Kennedy’s boys dole out their dad’s signature JK frites.
 

 

Bees for Life hawks honey (and other honey-based products). Bees for Life hawks honey (and other honey-based products).
 

 

DeKefir is on hand, serving up soft-serve kefir sundaes for post-lunch dessert. DeKefir is on hand, serving up soft-serve kefir sundaes for post-lunch dessert.
 

 

So is Boreal Gelato. So is Boreal Gelato.
 

 

Wild North Flowers plants are not food. But they are office cubicle–friendly! Wild North Flowers plants are not food. But they are office cubicle–friendly!
 

 

This was the menu for last week's lucky lunchers. This was the menu for last week’s lucky lunchers.
 

 

This is the whole spread. This is the whole spread.
 

 

Lunch is served. Lunch is served.
 

Bay Adelaide Centre, Arnell Plaza, 333 Bay St., facebook.com

