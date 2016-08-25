Grab late-summer produce, meats and Jamie Kennedy’s frites over lunch at this Bay Street farmers’ market
Every Thursday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., the #FarmFreshTO Market takes over Arnell Plaza at the Bay Adelaide Centre. Hosted by Usful, whose work is aimed at developing communities in the workplace, the market offers a selection of Ontario produce, and merchandise and prepared foods from local vendors. There’s also a weekly ticketed communal lunch made up of items from the market’s vendors. Although #FarmFreshTO runs only until Sept. 15, Usful’s co-founder, Kofi Gyekye, says that similar markets will pop-up across the city. Here’s what to expect in the remaining weeks.
Bay Adelaide Centre, Arnell Plaza, 333 Bay St., facebook.com