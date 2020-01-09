Why One Family Can’t Get Enough of Great Wolf Lodge

SUSIE ADELSON, A 39-YEAR-OLD MARKETER AND MOM:

I like to escape to the spa. It’s surprising how relaxed I can be despite being in a lodge full of excited kids. I also make a point of going to the Iron Horse gym in the morning while Hudson and Nathan are sleeping. It feels great to get my activity out of the way, and I feel energized and ready for a day with my family.

Susie’s Pro Tip: GWL will give you access to the facilities before your room is ready, and you can stick around after checking out.

NATHAN GREENE, 43-YEAR-OLD SALES PROFESSIONAL AND DAD:

On our first visit, we made a couple of rookie mistakes: we only stayed one night—you need more than one night. And we didn’t get the food package—the food is great (we’ve been eating keto, and the options are plentiful, fresh and delicious). The first time we went we also didn’t invite anyone to join us—we have since visited with as many as 16 people across five families! We are looking forward to checking out the new Timber Wolf Cottages on our next visit.