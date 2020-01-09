Why One Family Can’t Get Enough of Great Wolf Lodge
The Greene Family have made Great Wolf Lodge a yearly tradition, here’s why they love escaping to Ontario’s top family resort
From toddlers to grandparents, there’s something to delight everyone at Ontario’s ultimate family destination. With over a dozen waterslides, pools, an arcade, interactive theatre productions, a bowling alley and mini- putt, there are plenty of distractions to keep tots delighted from dawn to dusk. For parents who need to decompress, the spa sings a siren call. The resort is nestled in the rolling Niagara countryside, so it’s easy to explore the region’s fabulous wineries or pop over to Niagara Falls.
We caught up with a Toronto family who have made Great Wolf Lodge a yearly tradition. Since 2014, the Greenes have been visiting GWL, where they’ve now enjoyed five memorable staycations. Here’s what the gang has to say about why they think GWL is—in the words of Hudson—“awesome.”
SUSIE ADELSON, A 39-YEAR-OLD MARKETER AND MOM:
I like to escape to the spa. It’s surprising how relaxed I can be despite being in a lodge full of excited kids. I also make a point of going to the Iron Horse gym in the morning while Hudson and Nathan are sleeping. It feels great to get my activity out of the way, and I feel energized and ready for a day with my family.
Susie’s Pro Tip: GWL will give you access to the facilities before your room is ready, and you can stick around after checking out.
NATHAN GREENE, 43-YEAR-OLD SALES PROFESSIONAL AND DAD:
On our first visit, we made a couple of rookie mistakes: we only stayed one night—you need more than one night. And we didn’t get the food package—the food is great (we’ve been eating keto, and the options are plentiful, fresh and delicious). The first time we went we also didn’t invite anyone to join us—we have since visited with as many as 16 people across five families! We are looking forward to checking out the new Timber Wolf Cottages on our next visit.
Nathan’s Pro Tip: Put the kids in the P.J. Party evening program at the Cub Club and enjoy some adult time. We like to hit the hot tub then catch up with our friends by the fireplace in the lobby.
HUDSON GREENE, AN EIGHT-YEAR-OLD FULL-TIME KID:
I like the arcade and the bunk beds! And of course the waterslides and Lazy River. We normally go to GWL with a bunch of other families and it’s cool because the kids can go to each other’s rooms and play. I also love the story time in the lobby and meeting all the other kids—it’s awesome!
Hudson’s Pro Tip: Play Magic Quest. Questing with my dad is super fun!
If you’re looking to book the ultimate family staycation, consider trying out one of GWL’s new Timber Wolf Cottages. These 15 cottages offer excellent value—they can sleep up to 10! Each cozy chalet has its own master bedroom (complete with ensuite), two sets of bunk beds, a stone fireplace, a quaint living room with a pullout, and a fully equipped kitchen. Although the Timber Wolf Cottages are jam-packed with Muskoka charm, they come with none of the cottage country hassle.
Toronto Life’s Pro Tip: If you’re coming from Toronto, you can leave the car at home and relax on the train because the train station is only a five- minute taxi ride from GWL.
For more information, visit greatwolf.com/niagara.