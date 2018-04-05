Seven of the coolest ways to escape reality in Las Vegas

Calling all stressed-out Toronto parents: Las Vegas is quickly emerging as the ultimate destination for an outrageously fun, child-free holiday—one that will immediately make you forget all about changing diapers and schlepping the kids to hockey practice. The mixture of experiences runs the gamut from fancy to downright hilarious and wonderfully over-the-top. Here are some of our recommendations for a seriously entertaining adults-only getaway.

1. Check out the Stratosphere Tower thrill rides. Just because you left the kids back home doesn’t mean you can’t channel your inner child while on vacay. Vegas makes it easy, and there are some especially fun thrill rides happening at the Stratosphere Hotel. Adventurous couples can catapult over the Tower’s edge, dangle 109 stories in the air, blast 160 feet high and free-fall back down to earth or have a giant mechanical claw spin them around at a 900-foot elevation. Ride passes can be purchased here.

2. Get your mind blown by the Jabbawockeez. Surrounded by the pulsating energy of one of the world’s most exciting cities, there’s really no better environment in which to become immersed in Jabbawockeez’ mesmerizing, one-of-a-kind dance show. Presented at the MGM Grand, couples can expect tons of high-tech touches, insanely complex choreography and, of course, their signature masks. Tickets start at $50 USD ($62 CAD) and can be purchased here.

3. Indulge in the best steak at Oscar’s. Even in food-obsessed Toronto, it’s safe to say there’s no dining experience that can compare to Oscar’s Steakhouse at the Plaza Hotel & Casino in Downtown. Not only is it located in one of the city’s most iconic, 70s-era hotels, but it’s owned by former mayor Oscar B. Goodman (AKA the self-proclaimed “happiest mayor in the world”) and offers up some of the most perfectly cooked steaks around. For a special night out, dive into their Oscar’s bone-in rib-eye with a great glass of merlot. You can make reservations here.

4. Embark on an insta-worthy location tour. Let’s be real for a moment: the best part of going on vacation is obviously the envy-inducing Instagram posts you get to make. Luckily, Vegas is packed with seriously photogenic attractions and the city even has a list of the most Instagrammable destinations to make sure you don’t miss a single desert sunset or piece of artsy graffiti (it’s a fun challenge to try and snap ‘em all over a weekend). Among others, they recommend hitting up the quintessential “Welcome to fabulous Las Vegas” sign and taking a quick trip west to the stunning Red Rock Canyon.

5. Channel your competitive side at Topgolf. One of the coolest, Ellen-approved activities in Vegas right now is golf-related—but it’s much more fun than hitting up the driving range. Topgolf is a massive four-level entertainment complex at the MGM Grand, complete with a giant stage for concerts, interactive games and golf balls that keep score for you. Even if you’re not into golf, you can always lounge with a custom cocktail in one of the pool-side cabanas.

6. Order cocktails from a robot. The Tipsy Robot, located in the Miracle Mile Shops, is the world’s first robot-run bar. Couples can browse an unlimited number of customer-rated drinks via their app and watch as two robotic arms craft impeccable cocktails from scratch. It’s some seriously futuristic stuff. Plus, the robots are super-speedy, so wait times are short: they can craft up to 120 drinks an hour and each cocktail only takes about a minute to make.

7. See a sensual Cirque du Soleil show. Zumanity puts a provocative twist on the mind-blowing stunts of Cirque du Soleil. Hosted at the New York-New York Hotel and Casino, it’s a show that’s part erotic burlesque, part comedy and part acrobatics. Kids aren’t allowed (it’s rated 18A), which means it’s the perfect adults-only activity for when they’re safely back in Toronto with a sitter. Tickets start at $69 USD ($86 CAD) and can be purchased here.