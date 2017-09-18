Waterloo has its own wearables factory
Waterloo has its own wearables factory
By Jean Grant | September 18, 2017 AT 2:45 pm
Photograph courtesy of Thalmic Labs
In an old woodworking warehouse in Waterloo, the wearables of the future are becoming a reality. It’s home to Thalmic Labs, the company known for the Myo armband, which allows users to control an array of devices with a flick of the wrist—PowerPoint slides, lights in a DJ set, even a prosthetic hand.
Last year, Thalmic got $120 million (U.S.) from Amazon and Intel to develop a new interface for wearable technology that would rival iOS. The space buzzes with the thrill of innovation as jumpsuited engineers work to invent not only next-level wearables, but also the machines required to manufacture them. If there were ever a place to build self-lacing sneakers, this would be it.
