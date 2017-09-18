Tech

U of T is banking on the future of quantum computing

U of T is banking on the future of quantum computing

The Creative Destruction Lab is luring the world’s quantum geniuses to Toronto

Photograph by Daniel Neuhaus

Forget teleporters and time travel—the most elusive tech triumph is the quantum computer, which would use the power of atomic and subatomic particles to perform mind-boggling processes. At the Creative Destruction Lab—an incubator based at U of T’s Rotman School of ­Management—tech wizards are banking on the quantum future. In September, 40 early-stage entrepreneurs from 16 countries will move to Toronto at the CDL’s expense to embark on a training course in quantum computing and machine learning. At the end of the program, everyone is free to go home or move to Silicon ­Valley—but they’ll have good reason to stay. Those who choose to open an office in Canada will be eligible for an automatic $80,000 (U.S.) to create their own start-ups.

