Tech giants are setting up shop in Toronto

The coolest new offices from the hottest American tech transplants

Okta

The company: A cloud-based identification software that allows scatterbrained multi-taskers to securely log into all of their platforms with just one password.

The place: A 7,500-square-foot office in an old textiles building at Queen and John.

The staff: 60 people.

The perks: The office has Ping-Pong tables, beer on tap and video games. Employees can work from home every Thursday and feast on comped catered lunches three days a week.

Slack

The company: A web-based platform where colleagues can talk and brainstorm.

The place: A three-storey, 22,000-square-foot complex in a former knitting factory at Queen and John.

The staff: 20 people, with plans to hire 125 more employees this year.

The perks: Staff get weekly massage therapy, subsidized monthly gym memberships and up to $2,500 per year to spend on professional development. Every afternoon, a gong sounds to ­signal that it’s time for a coffee break.

Amazon

The company: The global marketplace for everything from dog toys to dystopian YA novels.

The place: Five glittering storeys of waterfront office space at 120 Bremner. The decor is quintessentially Canadian, with a massive wooden moose sculpture and hallways lined with vintage Toronto maps.

The staff: 600 people.

The perks: All of the glass walls are writable.

Thomson Reuters

The company: The mammoth information and media conglomerate chaired by Toronto billionaire David Thomson.

The place: A 50,000-square-foot technology centre in the South Core devoted to cognitive computing and cloud development.

The staff: 400 people, with plans to hire 800 more in the next few years.

The perks: The airy, open-concept space has floor-to-ceiling lakefront views, a staff lounge, a fully stocked games room and a lifetime supply of Diet Coke.