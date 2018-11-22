Eat, Shop, Discover

While you shop, visit Palm Lane—The Chase Hospitality Group’s upscale greens bar—refuel with a shake from Elxr Juice Lab, sip the perfect flat white from Jacked Up Coffee or indulge in a quick lunch at one of the many eateries located in The Food Hall.

Visit The Oval on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from November 15 to December 24 for the latest edition of upMarket: The Holiday Edit. The weekly pop-up features local food makers, artisans, indie brands and one-of-a-kind crafters.

Win a luxurious prize daily! Simply follow @YorkvilleVillage for more details about the 24 Days of Holiday Gift Giving contest.

PLUS, for every like and new follower that @YorkvilleVillage receives between December 1 and December 24, we will donate $1 to the Hospital for Sick Children. Help us reach our goal and spread holiday cheer by liking and sharing our posts with family and friends.

For location, holiday shopping hours and a complete tenant listing, visit yorkvillevillage.com.