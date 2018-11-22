By |

’Tis the Season

Our hand-picked edit of the best Holiday gifts, found at Yorkville Village, Toronto’s luxury lifestyle destination.

Whether you’re shopping for your partner, colleague or BFF, these can’t-miss gifts from Yorkville Village are guaranteed to please even the trickiest person on your list. And if you nab a little something extra for yourself along the way—well, we think Santa would approve.

For Her
For Him
The Impossible
The Entertainer
The Fabulist
YV Holiday Experience
For Her

Go for chunky knits, furry extras and accessories that sparkle.

product photo
HEAD TO TOE

Choose sportswear that’s both comfortable and chic.

Bangui pants ($260) and white shirt at Cop.Copine; black shoes at Jean-Paul Fortin; Mackage down scarf ($120) at Andrews.

product photo
BRIGHT EYES

Aviator sunnies up the cool factor.

Christian Dior sunglasses at DuMonde Optical.

product photo
WARM THOUGHTS

Toques and sweaters that are designed to please.

Sweaters ($99–$115) and toques ($45–$55) at Heidi-Ho2.

product photo
FEELING GROOVY

Mod-inspired accessories and top-shelf beauty products for the win.

Chloé Eau de Parfum ($89–$94), Paco Rabanne Eau de Parfum ($69.99) and Gucci Eau de Parfum ($64–$94) at Rexall; Spaziomoda boots ($319) at Maska; Harris Wharf wool coat ($595) at TNT Women; silver chain-mail belt ($148) at Sarah Pacini; Citrus Twist and Lemonrazz loofah scrubs ($11 each) at WaxOn; CDI Maison candle ($34.99) at Bois et Cuir.

product photo
SWEATER SETS

The key to surviving the cold: layering in style.

Ferrara jacket ($1,046.50) and Campbell’s navy sweater ($395) at Judith & Charles; Gianni Chiarini leather clutch ($155) at Andrews; C.T. Plage sweater ($695) at Pellini; pendant necklace ($88) at Sarah Pacini; 24 Carat Gold Face Mask ($16), Makeout Balm ($32.50) and Face Daily Moisturizer ($58) at Radford.

product photo
HAIR DO

Headbands that would make Blair Waldorf jealous.

Headbands ($144 each) at Hefter Collection Luxe Hair Accessories.

product photo
TINSEL TIME

A Holiday pullover that fashion-forward girls will love.

Manosque sweater ($110) at Maska.

product photo
BE BOLD

Sheepskin and fur take outerwear from functional to fabulous.

Eleventy fur coat ($2,195) at Eleventy; Lorena Antoniazzi boots ($995) at Pellini.

product photo
GET COZY

Oversized knits and statement accessories to help you get through the winter months.

Long knit turtleneck sweater with brilliant threading ($540) and Asymmetricals leather belt ($275) at Sarah Pacini.

product photo
SPIN IT

Shape their New Year’s resolutions with a SoulCycle gift card.

Backpack at Poppys Collection; cycling shoes ($270) at SoulCycle.

product photo
BUNDLE UP

This hooded sweater begs to be worn as you sit fireside, a cup of eggnog in hand.

Demoo grey long coat ($1,485) at Pellini.

product photo
CHERRY ON TOP

A festive look for style-savvy kids.

Cherry sweater ($92) and plaid skirt ($133) at Jacadi; silver bow ($70) at Hefter Collection Luxe Hair Accessories.

product photo
ALL THAT GLITTERS

The ultimate party essentials: slingback pumps and a metallic clutch.

Tom Ford clutch ($3,320) and heels ($2,070) at the North 42 pop-up shop.

product photo
GLOW UP

A curated selection for the beauty addict in your life.

Stocking ($69.95) at Teatro Verde; Essie nail polish ($13.49) at Rexall; Bath Bomb ($8.95) at Earth Luxe; Sade Baron Activated Charcoal ($12); Sade Baron Vulcano Castile Soap ($6); Radford Glow Mask ($55) at Radford; Body Shot ($18–$29) at WaxOn. WaxOn Laser + WaxBar will open in Yorkville Village in late December.

For Him

Stylish finds for the men in your life.

product photo
WELL HEELED

Cognac-coloured boots: a menswear pick that’s anything but basic.

Paolo Scafora handcrafted natural-calf boots ($2,950) at Via Cavour.

product photo
GET OUTSIDE

The humble hat-and-scarf combo is elevated with high-end leather and knits.

Paul Smith leather gloves ($298) at Philip; John Varvatos knit hat ($198) and scarf ($228) at Belstaff.

product photo
DOUBLE DUTY

Outerwear that looks great and withstands the elements? We’re in.

Belted jacket ($955) at Belstaff.

product photo
WORK IT OUT

Give the gift of good health with a one-year membership to EQUINOX. Check out its retail store for must-have athleisure finds.

Swell water bottle ($38) and grey marble sweatshirt ($315) at EQUINOX.

product photo
FULL PACKAGE

Take the guesswork out of his wardrobe.

Montegrappa Italia watch at Serli & Siroan; Paul Smith flight jacket ($4,798); John Varvatos cologne ($110) at Philip; belt ($495) at Nanni; scarf and hat set ($220) at Belstaff; decorative bull head ($169.99) at Bois et Cuir.

product photo
CHECK MARK

Up the style ante with a bold-patterned blazer.

Stile Latino handcrafted 100% cashmere jacket ($4,950) at Via Cavour.

product photo
MIX IT UP

Turtlenecks and leather coats are timeless, elegant and seasonally appropriate.

Pal Zileri deerskin blazer ($6,950) and Loro Piana 100% cashmere turtleneck sweater ($2,150) at Via Cavour.

product photo
WELL DRESSED

Treat him to his new winter uniform.

Paul & Shark chunky fisherman sweater ($698) at Philip; shoes ($1,500) at Farré by Emmanuel; belt ($495) at Nanni; Skincare travel kit ($65) at Earth Luxe; Gucci sunglasses at DuMonde Optical.

product photo
WEEKEND RETREAT

An overnight bag as stylish as he is.

Brunello Cucinelli suede and buffalo-leather garment bag ($5,750) at Via Cavour.

product photo
GRAB BAG

Win him over with A-list stocking stuffers.

Gold-sequin deer stocking (69.95) at Teatro Verde; soaps (prices may vary) at Whole Foods Market; Paul Smith socks ($38 a pair) at Philip; AirKnit Mack Weldon x Equinox boxer briefs ($37) at Equinox; Barba Napoli scarf ($500) at Via Cavour; Put Your Best Face Forward Kit ($65) at Earth Luxe.

For the Impossible

Splurge on swoon-worthy pieces they’ll never forget.

product photo
FOR THE LOVER OF SCENT

Candles, incense and creams are a fragrant option for the refined palate.

Fornasetti Profumi scented incense ($380) at TNT Women; Christian Lacroix scented candles ($124) at Valency; Georg Jensen candle holders ($192) at Valency; Serenity Nourishing Body Butter ($17.95) at Earth Luxe.

product photo
FOR THE LOVER OF PINK

Rose-coloured extras are sure to please.

Lyla + Luxe pompom hat ($99) at Andrews; Eva Mongolian-lamb purse ($850) at Elama; bow at Hefter Collection Luxe Hair Accessories 9 Rose box set ($160) at Blossom Box in UpMarket; Danielle Knudson for Radford lipstick ($34) at Radford.

product photo
FUR APPEAL

The softest handbag you’ll ever touch, for the person who craves coziness.

Gianni Natoro fur purse ($398) at Jean-Paul Fortin.

product photo
GROWNISH

Kid versions of adult clothes for the boss babies in your life.

CarlijnQ satin bomber jacket ($69) at Pingo Apparel in UpMarket.

product photo
ROUNDUP

These must-haves give the word “luxury” new meaning.

Tom Ford sunglasses ($625) at Via Cavour; metallic copper ceramic vase ($59.99) and CDI Maison candles ($34.99–$37.99) at Bois et Cuir; Acne sweater ($630) at TNT Men; Oro del Desierto olive oil (price may vary) at Whole Foods Market; Honeycomb top ($310) at Mani Jassal.

product photo
FOOT FORWARD

Textured designer boots will wow even the biggest shoe snob.

Chloé snakeskin-embossed boots ($1,340) at TNT Women.

product photo
OH BABY

Luxe toddler clothes for discerning little ones.

Grey knit sweater ($89), grey knit pants ($56), white onesie with frilly collar ($31), grey knit booties ($51), grey polka-dot bonnet ($51) and white furry onesie ($203) at Jacadi.

product photo
WHITEOUT

For the ultimate professional: A crisp white shirt is a fashion staple for a reason.

Eton contemporary men’s white collared shirt ($325) at Philip.

product photo
CHEFS’ PLATE

Gourmet olive oils and vinegars will impress your foodie friends.

La Secchia balsamic vinegar and Oro del Desierto extra-virgin olive oil (prices may vary) at Whole Foods Market.

product photo
TINY DANCER

The cutest party duds for kids.

Zip-up sweater for boys ($113); Holly Hastie Coco silver-sequin dress at Poppys Collection in UpMarket; velvet shoes for girls at Jacadi; headband at Collection Luxe Hair; Hefter Collection Luxe Hair Accessories; women’s gold sequin honeycomb shirt ($310) at Mani Jassal; Comme des Garçons mouse-ears hat ($260) at TNT Men.

product photo
NECK PARTY

A bright scarf offers a pick-me-up to even the hardest-to-please recipients.

Acne scarf ($320) at TNT Men.

For the Entertainer

Tailor-made gifts for the host in your life.

product photo
PILLOW TALK

A luxe throw improves any room.

Pillow ($169.95) at Teatro Verde.

product photo
SAY CHEESE

Impress with the ultimate party platter.

Elleffe Design salt plate ($188.99) at Valency; cheese and charcuterie (prices may vary) at Whole Foods Market.

product photo
MAKE A STATEMENT

Tassel earrings and a red blouse are meant to stand out.

Autriche blouse ($288) at Cop.Copine.

product photo
SCENT AND SENSIBILITY

Aromatics that help set the mood.

Christian Tortu Forêts room spray ($129.95), Christian Tortu Forêts diffuser ($195) and Christian Tortu Vert Frais candle ($119.95) at Teatro Verde.

product photo
BLING RING

Our favourite colour is sparkle.

Dsquared2 blazer ($2,450); Roberto Cavalli necklace ($2,650) at the North 42 pop-up shop; Trius Brut sparkling wine ($29.95) at The Wine Shop; studded tray ($76.99), studded wine chiller ($146.99) and studded cocktail shaker ($69.99) at Bois et Cuir; Harlow & Grey Noir paper cups and plates ($8.50) at Party et Cie; pink ball swag ($24.95) at Teatro Verde; cheeses (prices may vary) at Whole Foods Market; Chloé gold cuff bracelet at TNT Women; headbands at Hefter Collection Luxe Hair Accessories.

product photo
TEA TIME

Essentials for the perfect pot.

Le Creuset kettle (price may vary); Harney & Sons tea (prices may vary) at Whole Foods Market.

product photo
LIGHT UP

Everything looks better in candlelight.

Hestia column candle ($62.95) at Teatro Verde.

product photo
PARTY ESSENTIALS

Fabulous footwear and accoutrements to match.

Tom Ford gold chain-link heels ($2,980); Alberta Ferretti slippers ($1,175); Roberto Cavalli Serpent necklace ($2,350) at the North 42 pop-up shop; Elleffe Design silver tray ($214.99); Islands cocktail glasses ($24.95) at Valency; Mangano green-sequin dress ($369) at Maska; Rebekah Price Rivoli light sapphire and silver bracelet ($115) at Andrews.

product photo
POP BOTTLES

A beautiful bottle of champagne begs for a high-end saucer.

Champagne glasses ($79.95) at The Wine Shop.

product photo
VINO

Skip that Holiday party in favour of a night in with the perfect bottle of red.

Wine apron and wine ($24.95) at The Wine Shop.

For the Fabulist

Gift ideas for the fashion adventurer.

product photo
STOP TRAFFIC

A bright yellow puffer and matching boots are bound to grab attention.

SAM puffer ($625) and Comme des Garçons boots ($995) at TNT Men.

product photo
SEEING SPOTS

Is there anything more major than one of Damien Hirst’s signature pieces?

Esculetin by Damien Hirst ($13,500 USD ) at Galerie de Bellefeuille.

product photo
WRAP UP

An OTT coat that will turn heads.

Fox The Label fox-fur coat ($998) at Andrews.

product photo
PULL OVER

A textured sweater they won’t want to take off.

Junya Watanabe zigzag sweater ($1,455) at TNT Women.

product photo
NEW YOU

Help them out of their fashion comfort zone.

Eleventy Suddid jacket ($2,495) at Eleventy; Isabel Marant booties ($900) at TNT Women; Elama fanny pack ($450) at Maison Elama; Schutz shoes ($375) at Jean-Paul Fortin.

product photo
READ MY LIPS

Sequins add brightness to any occasion.

Rosso Arden SPC sweater ($325) at Maska.

product photo
GOOD LIFE

Fur and crystal accents offer extra appeal.

Ivy navy coat ($1,995) at Maison Elama; Brunate navy handbag ($398) at Jean-Paul Fortin.

product photo
RUN AROUND

Acne’s iconic sock shoes add style cred to any look.

Acne running shoes ($680) at TNT Men.

product photo
ZEN STATE

Picks that will move you to a higher plane.

PUNKBUDDHA by Metis Atash ($14,900 USD) at Galerie de Bellefeuille; Nicole Benisti shearling coat ($3,200) at TNT Women; Prada sunglasses at DuMonde Optical; belt ($895) at Nanni.

product photo
BOTH WAYS

This fur-lined sweater can be dressed up or down.

Eleventy fur-cuff sweater ($1,995) at Eleventy.

Yorkville Village Holiday Experience

Upgrade your shopping trip with luxe amenities.

valet

Beat the cold weather and head for the valet parking at The Hazelton Hotel (118 Yorkville Avenue). The three-hour service is complimentary for guests who spend $500 or more on any given day. Ticket validation is located at Guest Services.

Gift Wrap

Take the work out of the Holidays and have your gifts wrapped in a variety of luxe papers at Yorkville Village’s gift-wrapping station. All items over $50 purchased at Yorkville Village are complimentary. Smaller items, and items not purchased at the shopping centre, can be wrapped in exchange for a donation to the Hospital for Sick Children.

Eat, Shop, Discover

While you shop, visit Palm Lane—The Chase Hospitality Group’s upscale greens bar—refuel with a shake from Elxr Juice Lab, sip the perfect flat white from Jacked Up Coffee or indulge in a quick lunch at one of the many eateries located in The Food Hall.

Visit The Oval on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from November 15 to December 24 for the latest edition of upMarket: The Holiday Edit. The weekly pop-up features local food makers, artisans, indie brands and one-of-a-kind crafters.

Win a luxurious prize daily! Simply follow @YorkvilleVillage for more details about the 24 Days of Holiday Gift Giving contest.

PLUS, for every like and new follower that @YorkvilleVillage receives between December 1 and December 24, we will donate $1 to the Hospital for Sick Children. Help us reach our goal and spread holiday cheer by liking and sharing our posts with family and friends.

For location, holiday shopping hours and a complete tenant listing, visit yorkvillevillage.com.

