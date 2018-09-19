UNIQLO Canada has launched online shopping via mobile and UNIQLO CA app

UNIQLO Canada has launched online shopping via mobile and UNIQLO CA app

Stop by their new King West pop-up to celebrate and score free gear

UNIQLO lovers, rejoice! As of this fall, fans of the brand no longer have to trek to the Eaton Centre or Yorkdale to get their hands on UNIQLO favourites like flannel shirts or breathable underthings. The company has officially launched e-commerce in Canada, both through a redesigned mobile site and the UNIQLO CA app. That means anyone with a smartphone is now able to browse and purchase the latest styles from anywhere, whether on the streetcar, couch or bed and instantly order them delivered to your door — without battling a single slow walker at the mall.

To celebrate, UNIQLO is launching a pop-up that you will, in fact, actually want to attend — especially if you like free stuff. The four-day event is happening at King and Spadina and will let passersby explore an immersive physical interpretation of the mobile shop. Inside the space, you can browse favourites from the UNIQLO fall collection, order items on-site and – best of all, – leave with a completely free HEATTECH item when you download the mobile app. Yup, you heard that right: UNIQLO is literally giving away some of its most sought-after pieces to anyone who stops by.

Anyone who’s worn HEATTECH before knows just how awesome a deal this is, and the pieces should practically be a prerequisite for living in Canada. The line of surprisingly thin yet ultra-warm innerwear is designed to be worn underneath regular clothing, and it includes supremely comfortable and stylish items like skin-tight long-sleeved tops, scoop-necked T-shirts, fitted leggings and cozy leg warmers. The special technology was developed by UNIQLO and Toray Industries of Japan, a company that specializes in the chemistry of fibres and is unmatched in its ability to keep customers warm and dry (the fabric also wicks away any moisture, a.k.a. sweat, that might occur). In Toronto, the gear is always in demand, especially in September, when that cool breeze forces everyone to trade their sundresses and denim cut-offs for something a little more substantial.

The app itself is intuitive and a breeze to use. After you create an account, all your info is saved, making selecting your picks and making your order as easy as a few finger swipes (which may or may not be desirable for impulsive shoppers). Clothing is organized by category (tops, intimates, dresses, etc.), and the app also showcases weekly recommendations. For instance, this week’s choice is a ribbed-wool knit coat that would make for a cozy autumn layer over jeans and a T-shirt.

Plus, anyone worried that they’d be overcharged on shipping can relax: the app offers totally free shipping on orders above $49.99. UNIQLO uses Canada Post for everything, and the fee on regular orders is only $8. Refunds and returns are also pretty easy: shoppers can simply send the package back to the warehouse in its original packaging for a full refund.

The UNIQLO fall lineup is as stylish as ever this year. We love their EZY ankle-length pants, which are perfect for work and can be easily dressed up with a sultry top and chunky heel. The Ines de la Fressange collection is the epitome of Parisian chic — just check out this soft tweed blazer that adds an air of sophistication to any outfit. As always, you can never go wrong with the brand’s cult classics: there’s a reason their basics are so popular and you can’t go anywhere in the bitter cold of winter without spotting someone looking oh-so comfortable in one of their lightweight down jackets.

Download the app today here, and make sure to stop by the pop-up to score your free HEATTECH item.

September 19 to 22, 451 King St. W., Uniqlo.ca