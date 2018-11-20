The Ultimate Holiday Gift Guide 2018
The year’s best loot, from bargain-basement stocking stuffers to big-ticket splurges
Bottled negroni
$6
Dillon’s blends its own small-batch gin, vermouth and aperitivo into a bright, bracing twist on the classic cocktail. Store.dillons.ca.
Chantecler chicken
$8
per chick After years of prohibition, it’s finally legal to raise backyard birds in some neighbourhoods. This heritage breed is known for its handsome plumage and prodigious egg production. Dandhnewman.ca.
Cellar consult
$300
and up. Sommelier Krysta Oben and wine importer Nicole Campbell—also known as the Grape Witches—equip aspiring oenophiles with a bespoke collection of natural wines. Grapewitches.com.
Gut-busting cookbook
$19
Matty Matheson’s new recipe collection features crave-worthy, caloric takes on comfort- food classics like gumbo, seafood chowder and Parts and Labour’s iconic burger. Amazon.ca.
Handmade truffles
$24
for nine. Kata Ambrus’s exquisite chocolate domes are filled with intriguing flavours like yuzu-caramel and wild strawberry Lion Coffee, 881 St. Clair Ave. W., instagram.com.
Japanese candy
$1.50
Kasugai’s cult-favourite gummies look and taste eerily like real grapes. Sukoshi Mart, 160 Baldwin St., 647-358-4040, sukoshimart.com.
Designer kettle
$799
Dolce and Gabbana teamed up with SMEG to create a line of radiant kitchen appliances inspired by Sicilian iconography. William Ashley, 131 Bloor St. W., 416-964-2900, williamashley.com.
Breakfast station
$129
The adorably retro toaster, griddle and coffee maker in one is ideal for cramped condo kitchens. Bedbathandbeyond.ca.
Booze infuser
$89
Home bartenders can flavour their hooch with herbs, fruits and botanicals using Alkemista’s gorgeous glass vessel, equipped with a removable stainless steel filter ShopAGO, 317 Dundas St. W., 416-979-6610, shop.ago.ca.
Pizza cufflinks
$65
These kitschy enamel studs are topped with hyper-realistic cheese and properly curled 3-D pepperoni rounds. Cufflinksinc.com.
Cheffy textbook
$32
Toronto ex-pat David Zilber and Noma superchef René Redzepi teach culinary thrillseekers to ferment everything from sauerkraut to shoyu. Amazon.ca.
Absinthe fountain
$495
Fans of the green fairy can prepare their own absinthe in Putti’s art nouveau apparatus. Putti Fine Furnishings, 1104 Yonge St., 416-972-7652, putti.ca.
Pizza cutter
$26
A marbled fixie pie slicer is a fun choice for the die-hard cyclist on your list. Drake General Store, 1151 Queen St. W., 416-538-2222, drakegeneralstore.ca.
Mocktail mixer
$45
Seedlip’s distilled spirits have the same aromatic bite as gin or vermouth—but without the booze. Their Spice 94, made with Jamaican allspice berries and cardamom, is ready-made for fireplace sipping. Average, 1081 Queen St. W., 1-855-439-4881, average.is.
Crazy straw
$510
Tiffany’s twisty tube, forged in silver and plated in rose gold vermeil, makes an eco-friendly alternative to disposable straws. Tiffany and Co., 150 Bloor St. W., 416-921-3900, tiffany.com.
Aged mead
$105
For a medieval buzz, the fermented brew from Quebec’s Miels d’Anicet is made of buckwheat honey and funkified for 20 years in oak barrels. Mielsdanicet.com.
Mortar and pestle
$30
Jadeite, the milky green glass ubiquitous in ’50s kitchens, is back in a big way, and Mosser Glass’s sleek grinder is the perfect way to get on trend. Easy Tiger, 1447 Dundas St. W., 647-748-6161, easytigergoods.com.
Sake jug
$65
A hidden ice reservoir in this handmade Japanese crystal decanter keeps rice wine frosty. Cocktail Emporium, 972 Queen St. W., 647-727-3804, cocktailemporium.com.
Kusama pumpkin
$366
The MoMA’s porcelain pumpkins offer art geeks a pop of Kusama-inspired Japanese whimsy—without the eight-hour AGO lineups. Store.moma.org.
Glass gummies
$32
Toronto artisan Emma Gerard’s hand-blown frosted glass bears and worms look equally cute on a chain or in a candy dish. Emmagerard.com.
Painted plate
$54
New Brunswick artist Stephanie Linnard scours thrift shops and flea markets for discarded bone china and repaints it with regal fauna. Etsy.com.
Royal luggage
$1,250
The leather Quartermaster suitcase from Toronto brand Ebby Rane is Meghan Markle’s favourite carry-on. Ebbyrane.com.
Gold bust
$240
A wax statue of Marie Antoinette will transform a bland Toronto living room into a Versailles-calibre rococo salon. Gravitypope.com.
Pop art ashtray
$17
Equal parts Jolie and Jagger, these glossy lips make a perfect receptacle for (legal!) cannabis debris. Amazon.ca.
Gradient puzzle
$30
Areaware makes a 500-piece ombré jigsaw for hardcore puzzlers who are sick of Thomas Kinkade. Workshoptoronto.com.
Dog bed
$150
Casper conducted 11 months’ worth of dog sleep studies to create the optimal memory foam mattress for your pooch. Casper.com.
Travel light
$180
The warm glow of Lumio’s portable book lamp offers a welcome reprieve from your iPhone flashlight. Take Note, 2993 Dundas St. W., 416-766-1235, takenotestore.ca.
Museum-worthy chair
$2,944
Alessandro Mendini’s pointillist Proust chair—on display at London’s V&A museum and the MoMA—is as cozy as it is opulent. Quasi Modo, 1079 Queen St. W., 416-703-8300, quasimodomodern.com.
Retro poster
$65
Illustrator Raymond Biesinger commemorates 18 bulldozed Toronto landmarks, including Sam the Record Man, the Temple Building, the Toronto Star building and—sniff—Honest Ed’s. Labour of Love, 223 Carlton St., 416-923-8988, thelabouroflove.ca.
Dachshund planter
$237
This foot-long brass weiner dog has room for four succulents. Wayfair.ca.
Astronaut vase
$150
This spacesuited homage to First Man doubles as a quirky flower holder. Bergo Designs, 28 Tank House Ln., 416-861-1821, bergodesigns.ca.
Wall hanging
$4,400
Textile artist Fanny Algaalaga Avatituq of Qamani’tuaq, Nunavut, creates trippy tapestries in neon hues. Craft Ontario, 1106 Queen St. W., 416-921-1721, craftontarioshop.com.
Desk duster
$18
A shaggy pink llama is the cutest possible way to keep a desk dirt-free. Urbanoutfitters.com.
Banana light
$450
Seletti’s gold-lacquered lamp is pure Warholian weirdness. Bergo Designs, 28 Tank House Ln., 416-861-1821, bergodesigns.ca.
Mod lamp
$360
and up Spanish designer Jordi Canudas repeatedly dips lightbulbs into buckets of paint, creating increasingly vivid layers of colour. Jordicanudas.bigcartel.com.
Sleep wrap
$120
Elizabeth Taylor would covet this silk turban, which protects delicate tresses from abrasive bed linens and pairs perfectly with a printed caftan. 6 By Gee Beauty, 6 Roxborough St. W., 416-960-8080, 6bygeebeauty.com.
Wakanda scarf
$374
Chadwick Boseman wore one of Ikiré Jones’s vivid Afro-futurist scarves in Black Panther. Mere mortals can buy the silk creations online. Ikirejones.com.
Boob jewellery
$84
Wolf Circus’s elegantly busty necklace is made in Vancouver from 14-karat gold. Loversland, 215 Ossington Ave., 416-551-3321, loversland.com.
Art deco ring
$28,000
For fans of Crazy Rich Asians (as well as actual crazy rich people), this antique emerald and diamond bauble is a doppelganger of the one Michelle Yeoh wields in the movie. Cynthiafindlay.com.
Westeros cufflinks
$89
A Lannister always pays his debts—and wears his golden lion cufflinks. Shop.nordstrom.com.
Girl power sweatshirt
$45
This Canadian-designed, raised-fist crewneck is the must-have uniform for the 2019 Women’s March. Crescentandclair.com.
Sparkly skirt
$806
Gucci’s Lurex kids’ skirt is a shimmering candy-cane twist on the classic schoolgirl uniform. Gucci.com.
Houndstooth coat
Toronto designer Sid Neigum’s majestic coat is woven from alpaca, mohair and virgin lambswool. Net-a-porter.com.
Statement bathrobe
$2,650
The one thing Drake and Kanye can agree on is their shared love of Versace’s iconic baroque bathrobe. The silk version sets a new standard for ’80s opulence. Versace, Yorkdale Shopping Centre, 416-551-6065, versace.com.
GOOP kit
Gwyneth Paltrow’s eponymous brand now ships to Canada. We like the GOOP glow kit, packed with fragrant, luxurious facial schmears. Shop.goop.com.
Kids' puffer
$355
and up Discerning toddlers will appreciate Marc Jacobs’s reversible parka, with fluffy faux-leopard on one side and quilted navy on the other. Shop.nordstrom.com.
It bag
$495
Staud’s bucket bag, encased in a fisherman’s net, is the season’s ultimate Instagram status purse. Holt Renfrew, 50 Bloor St. W., 416-922-2333, holtrenfrew.com.
Raptors sweater
$70
A cozy Christmas pullover is a subtle yet striking choice for the guy who won’t take off his Kawhi Leonard jersey. Store.nba.com.
Gold sneakers
$265
Drake might own a pair of solid-gold Air Jordans, but Nike’s metallic retro kicks are the next best thing. Flightclub.com.
Trillium earrings
$50
The enamel porcelain earrings, hand-painted by Toronto artist Julie Moon, are a charming way to show provincial pride. Shopgirls, 1342 Queen St. W., 416-534-7467, shopgirls.ca.
XO sunglasses
$151
Sons and Daughters’ frames have graced the face of tiny style icon Blue Ivy Carter (unfortunately, they don’t come in adult sizes). Wearesonsanddaughters.com.
Celebrity stroller
$2,323
New moms Cardi B., Kylie Jenner and Mindy Kaling parade their babies around in Jeremy Scott’s kitschy pram, festooned with cherubs and gold angel wings. Shop.nordstrom.com.
Tennis racquet
$270
Serena Williams has slammed her way to 72 titles using Wilson’s Blade 104 racquets, made with powerful shock-absorbing technology. Merchant of Tennis, 1621 Bayview Ave., 416-932-2396, merchantoftennis.com.
Ice skates
$365
Aspiring Tessa Virtues will be pretty in pink in Moxi’s stylish suede blades. Moxiskates.com.
Raptors print
$21
Basketball BFFs DeMar DeRozan and Kyle Lowry now play for different teams, but they’ll be together forever in Toronto artist LeeAndra Cianci’s wistful print. Leeandracianci.com.
Tamagotchi
$20
The chirpy digital pet—and bane of ’90s parents everywhere—has been re-released for its 20th anniversary, ready to be loved, fed and inevitably killed all over again. Mastermind Toys, 1133 Yonge St., 416-922-2872, mastermindtoys.com.
Mushroom lamp
$22
Nostalgic Nintendo gamers will appreciate this glowing Super Mario night light as much as their kids do. Amazon.com.
Snow globe
$28
Forget Ace the Blue Jay—the trash raccoon is Toronto’s undisputed mascot. Spacing Store, 401 Richmond St. W., 416-644-1017, spacingstore.ca.
Dollhouse
$74
Between Sharp Objects and Hereditary, 2018 was the year of the dollhouse. Petit Pet House’s diorama lacks the fear factor but features just as much detail: you can outfit it with tiny iPads and peewee Perrier bottles. Etsy.com.
Fancy rolling papers
$20
for two Handcrafted from edible 24-karat gold, Shine’s weed wrappers are worthy of Snoop Dogg himself. Weedbox.io.
Duchess doll
$180
Meghan Markle’s royal wedding look is meticulously reconstructed in miniature: the Givenchy gown in satin with scalloped lace, jewellery, and a tiara encrusted with Swarovski crystals. Bradfordexchange.ca.
Ethical tote
$234
You’d never guess that Toronto company Brave Soles constructs its gorgeous shoulder bags from recycled inner tubes. Bravesoles.life.
Service dog sponsorship
$100
A contribution to the Lions Foundation of Canada will offset a cuddly canine’s vet costs during his first year of service training. Dogguides.com.
Feel-good booties
$39
Textile artists in rural Kyrgyzstan make their toasty pachydermal footwear in small batches. Aga Khan Museum Shop, 77 Wynford Dr., 416-646-4677, shop.agakhanmuseum.org.
Feminist sweater
$498
Meryl Streep and Reese Witherspoon have shown their support for the Time’s Up movement by sporting Lingua Franca’s plush yet political handstitched cashmere pullover. Proceeds go to Time’s Up legal defence fund. Linguafranca.nyc.
Bee earrings
$325
Holt Renfrew’s H Project collaborates with ethical designers like Mercedes Salazar, who works with Indigenous Colombian artisans to create her whimsical, nature-inspired pieces. Holt Renfrew, 50 Bloor St. W., 416-922-2333, holtrenfrew.com.
Caviar spoon
$20
The British brand Abbeyhorn forges delicate dishware from renewable, ethically sourced bovine horns found in the wilds of Africa. Hopson Grace, 1120 Yonge St., 416-926-1120, hopsongrace.com.
Recycled backpack
$110
Super-trendy Swedish brand Fjallraven makes its Re-Kanken satchel out of polyester extracted from used plastic bottles. Fjallraven, 356 Queen St. W., 647-340-0197, fjallraven.com.
Dissent pin
$20
The 24-karat-gold-plated pin is modelled after the distinctive collar worn by Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on dissent days. Fifty per cent of profits go to causes that RBG loves. Dissentpins.com.
Solar planter
$326
Condo-bound horticulturalists can grow their own herbs and veggies using Modern Sprout’s three-pot planter, nourished by a top-feed hydroponic system and window-friendly solar panels. Modsprout.com.
A Star Is Born Blu-Ray
$40
Before Gaga belted “Shallow,” Judy Garland was crooning “The Man That Got Away.” Amazon.ca.
Daniel Caesar vinyl
$30
Fans of the plush-voiced Oshawa R&B star include Stevie Wonder, Chance the Rapper and Barack Obama, who shouted out Caesar’s track “Blessed” on a list of his favourite new songs. Danielcaesar.shop.
Drake ornament
$13
The best way to keep Drizzy close to home and hearth this holiday season is to hang him on your tree. Retrofestive.ca.
Harry Potter Lego
$500
The 6,000-piece Hogwarts castle is a Lego geek’s Everest, with moving staircases, buildable stained-glass windows and a Chamber of Secrets complete with basilisk. Shop.lego.com.
Ink book
$20
Toronto artist Jason Logan conjures ink with plants he forages in High Park and the Don Valley. In his new book, he tells readers how he does it. Torontoinkcompany.com.
Fancy piano
$5,495
Inside Kiyola’s sleek oak cabinet are all the frills of an electric piano: a sensory keyboard, Bluetooth connectivity, built-in speakers and a digital metronome. Remenyi, 210 Bloor St. W., 416-961-3111, remenyi.com.
RuPaul art
$60
A wooden cutout of Mama Ru, hand-painted by Peterborough artist Lucky Jackson, is a gag-worthy gift for any Drag Race superfan. TKVO, 1450 Dundas St. W., 416-551-2884, tkvolife.com.
Sabrina comic
$18
Those who’ve finished binging Netflix’s creepy new series can delve deeper into Sabrina Spellman’s witchy shenanigans. Amazon.ca.
Heartthrob tee
$27
Timothée Chalamet is the face that launched a thousand T-shirts. Call Me By Your Name screenwriter James Ivory wore a version of this soulful design to the 2018 Oscars. Etsy.com.
Smart helmet
$250
Toronto’s mean streets are no match for Lumos’s helmet, equipped with lights for turning, brakes and nighttime visibility. Bateman's Bicycle Company, 913 Bathurst St., 416-538-2453, batemansbikeco.com.
Millennium Falcon drone
$170
The airborne Millennium Falcon is as fast and fleet as its namesake, with a light-up cockpit manned by Han Solo and Chewie. Amazon.com.
Retro camera
$249
Polaroid has re-released its ’90s-era 600 cam with all the old features—fixed focus lens, lightening slider—and a new look straight out of Saved by the Bell. Us.polaroidoriginals.com.
Alarm clock
$50
The Hedge is a sleek digital timepiece for smartphone resisters. EQ3, 222 King St. E., 416-815-2002, eq3.com.
Kids' Tesla
$784
A bright spot in Elon Musk’s unstoppable world takeover: this diminutive, customizable ride-on Tesla Model S, powered by eco-friendly lithium ion batteries. Tesla.radioflyer.com.
VR headset
$520
The Mirage Solo is the first self-contained VR apparatus—no smartphone or PC setup required. It pairs with Google’s Tron-calibre Worldsense technology, allowing users to duck, dodge, stroll and lean inside their simulated dimensions. Lenovo.com.
Super-umbrella
$77
Weatherman’s contraption is an essential defence against Toronto’s biblical floods. It withstands winds of 55 miles per hour, connects to Bluetooth for tracking, and features industrial fibreglass and Teflon coating. Weathermanumbrella.com.
Sleep buds
$330
Bose’s wireless plugs block out stentorian snorers and are pre-loaded with white-noise settings, from the inside of an airplane to the rush of the ocean. Bay Bloor Radio, 55 Bloor St. W., 416-967-1122, baybloorradio.com.
E-reader
$300
The Kobo Forma is the largest and lightest eight-inch display e-reader, offering the utmost in reading comfort. Ravenous readers get waterproof reliability, an innovative lightweight design and the choice of landscape or portrait orientation, Kobo.com.
Kobo
Hockey novel
$19.95
Garden State meets King Leary in Tyler Hellard's slapshot debut novel. It’s smart, warm-hearted and definitely worthy of a few stick taps. Invisiblepublishing.com.
Invisible Publishing
Canadian thriller
$22.95
In Jennifer Farquhar's Watermark, Mina McInnis returns to her childhood home on Nimikwe Island, determined to uncover the truth about a tragedy from her past—and the creature that dwells in the cold, dark waters of Lake Huron. Latitude46publishing.com.
Latitude 46 Publishing
Olympic story
$22.95
Soulmates on Ice follows Northern Ontario pairs skaters Meagan Duhamel and Eric Radford en route to the top. The duo, who won a complete set of Olympic medals, reflect on their working relationship, how they honed their resilience in a sport that often left them bloodied and bruised, and their perfect storybook ending. Latitude46publishing.com.
Latitude 46 Publishing
Local beer
$3.10
This award-winning lagered ale brewed by Toronto's Lost Craft is a surefire crowd-pleaser. Lcbo.com.
Lost Craft Beer
Gold-medal VQA wine
$29.95
This Bordeaux blend is full bodied and smooth, with dark fruit flavours and subtle notes of leather and fig. It's the perfect bottle for the wine lover on your list. Lcbo.com.
Foreign Affair Winery
Concert tickets
$21
and up. The gorgeous Koerner Hall hosts the best jazz, roots, classical and world-music artists from around the globe—live in concert. Koerner Hall, 273 Bloor St. W., 416-408-0208, rcmusic.com.
The Royal Conservatory
Fancy rum
$68.95
El Dorado's 15-year-old special reserve is a fine, cognac-like rum with intriguing character—perfect for long sipping or on the rocks. This gift set includes a 750-millilitre bottle and two glasses. Lcbo.com.
El Dorado Rum
Irish whiskey
$49.95
This gift pack comes with two teardrop whiskey tumblers and a 700-mL bottle of Writers’ Tears Copper Pot Irish whiskey. It's perfect for sharing with friends. Lcbo.com.
Writers’ Tears Copper Pot Premium Irish Whiskey
High-tech fitness bike
$2,950
The future of fitness is now in Canada. Peloton brings live and on-demand boutique studio classes to the convenience and comfort of your own home (subscriptions cost $49 per month). Onepeloton.ca.
Peloton
Photography book
$35
Anthropocene, the latest book by Edward Burtynsky, Jennifer Baichwal and Nicholas de Pencier, chronicles the irreversible impact of humans on the Earth. In photographs that are both stunning and disconcerting, the artists document species extinction. technofossils and terraforming. Ben McNally Books, 366 Bay St., 416-361-0032, benmcnallybooks.com.
Goose Lane Editions
Massey Hall history
$800
As a part of the Massey Hall Revitalization, the original wooden seat backs from 1894 have been decommissioned—and fans of the hall have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to own a piece of history. Mounted in a commemorative frame and accompanied by a certificate of authenticity, these seat backs are available in limited quantities. 416-872-4255, masseyhall.com.
Massey Hall
City sipping
$150
and up. Drink Toronto’s experiential VIP walking tours are the perfect gift for wine, beer, whiskey and cocktail lovers. Gift certificates available. Drinktoronto.ca.
Drink Toronto
Rosé champagne
$89.95
This refreshing bubbly, made from pinot noir grapes, has aromas of raspberry, redcurrant, flint, sour cherry and citrus. Made for fine dining, it pairs beautifully with rack of lamb with rosemary and garlic. Lcbo.com.
Champagne Laurent-Perrier
Amarone
$44.95
This wine is made from from grapes grown in the hills of Valpolicella. It's well-structured with cherry, dried fruit, fig and pressed-violet aromas. It pairs superbly with roasted meats like lamb, or more exotic dishes such as beef vindaloo. Lcbo.com.
Tedeschi
Aroma diffuser
$89
and up. This essential oil diffuser uses ultrasonic waves to disperse a fragrant mist around the room. An easy push of the button switches on the lamp for an ambient and calming glow. Available in two sizes. MUJI, various locations, muji.com.
MUJI Canada
Art history book
$59.95
For more than 30 years, Dennis Reid's A Concise History of Canadian Painting has been the definitive volume on the art of a nation. Reid traces the development of the movements, techniques and subjects that would come to define Canadian art in the 20th century, and its evolution in the years beyond. Oupcanada.com.
Oxford University Press Canada
Rose gin
$50
The rose-tinted Levenswater Spring 34 is a small-batch, ultra-premium gin made with 34 botanicals. The winner of seven awards, this local, Ontario-crafted gin offers a layered and sensory drinking experience that is delicious enough to sip on its own or mix in a seasonal cocktail at your upcoming holiday party. Levenswater.com.
Levenswater
Skincare kit
$122
The Ultimate Cleanse and Glow Trio from Dermalogica cleans and exfoliates for a lit-from-within glow. This set contains three best-selling products: PreCleanse (150 mL), Special Cleansing Gel (250 mL) and Daily Microfoliant (74 g). Sephora.com.
Dermalogica
Vodka gifting tin
$49.95
Grey Goose vodka turns moments into celebrations. This chic flour tin is an extraordinary gift for any host and the perfect way to elevate a holiday gathering. Inside is a rich and full-bodied vodka that's superb neat or in a cocktail. Lcbo.com.
Grey Goose
Barrel-aged rum
$44.95
Bacardi Gran Reserva Diez offers a blend of rums that have been aged in oak barrels under the Caribbean sun for at least 10 years, with notes of tropical fruits and sweet florals, in a smoky wood aroma. Lcbo.com.
Bacardí
Dry gin
$28.95
Bombay Sapphire blends 10 botanicals, including juniper berries from Tuscany. The resulting gin has elegant aromas and complex flavours—it's clean and balanced with a crisp finish. Bombaysapphire.com.
Bombay Sapphire
Spa and cocktails
$60
and up. A great way to really pamper someone on your list: a gift card to Her Majesty’s Pleasure, an award winning social beauty hot spot that offers head-to-toe beauty services, cocktails and a boutique in one. Her Majesty's Pleasure, 556 King St. W., 416-546-4991, secure-booker.com.
Her Majesty's Pleasure
Aromatherapy diffuser
$27
For the person who loves to be pampered, this trendy diffuser provides a spa-like experience, keeping the skin glowing during the cold Canadian months. Ebay.ca.
eBay Canada
Quilted puffer
$119.97
The Weekend Coat is a quilted, hooded puffer with a soft-touch outer shell and a faux down filling for optimal warmth. Walmart.ca.
Joan Kelley Walker Collection
Smartphone
$1,199
The Huawei Mate 20 Pro sets a new standard in the smartphone category. It's powered by the world’s first 7-nm artificial intelligence chipset, Kirin 980, and comes with a Leica Triple Camera with an ultra-wide-angle lens and and AI-enhanced filmmaking features. Consumer.huawei.com.
Huawei
Track top
$100
Reebok men's track top has throwback details and colour-blocking for an effortless, look-at-me vibe. Reebok.ca.
Reebok Canada Inc.
Backpack
$85
Designed in collaboration with Face Stockholm, this bag is a timeless metallic neutral, with a matching pouch to stash makeup or other on-the-go essentials. Reebok.ca.
Reebok Canada Inc.
Pét-Nat wine
$21
Pét-Nat is Toronto's newest wine craze. Adamo Estate Winery offers award-winning wines and a fabulous winery getaway, just 45 minutes from the GTA. Available online or in store. Adamoestate.com.
Adamo Estate Winery
Luxury rum
$33.85
Aged at the base of an active volcano, this seven-year-aged, mahogany-hued rum is full bodied with notes of honey and dark chocolate. Lcbo.com.
Flor de Caña
Award-winning rum
$40.75
Aged at the base of an active volcano, this 12-year-old, gold medal–winning rum is stately and semi-sweet with seasonal holiday notes of wood, vanilla and baked apples. Lcbo.com.
Flor de Caña
Whisky
$49.95
Double aged and married in oak casks, Dewar's scotch-whisky is the perfect gift to enjoy during the holidays. It has a light-bodied palate, a lingering finish, and flavours of vanilla, caramel, and raisin. Lcbo.com.
Dewar's
Museum membership
$30
and up. The Gardiner Museum is one of the city’s cultural gems. Art lovers on your list will appreciate a membership, which gives them first access to new exhibits and more. Coming in 2019? Ai Weiwei: Unbroken. Gardiner Museum, 111 Queen’s Park, 416-408-5076, gardinermuseum.com.
Gardiner Museum
Cuckoo clock
$129
and up. In this individually crafted cuckoo clock, the mechanism that counts the hours is natural, so the bellows sound warm and not electronic. Equipped with a light detector, the clock is quiet and does not chime during the night. It's available in two sizes and colours. MUJI, various locations, muji.com.
MUJI Canada
Wine gift set
$165
This year, Inniskillin and Jackson-Triggs provide a perfect holiday gift for the wine lover in your life. The limited-edition holiday gift set includes a bottle of the new Inniskillin Cabernet Sauvignon Icewine and a bottle of sparkling Jackson-Triggs Entourage Brut. Greatestatesniagara.com.
Great Estates Niagara
Recycling truck toy
$36
This hand-painted wooden truck has sortable paper, metal and plastic blocks. It's crafted by Sri Lankan toymakers, many of whom have been able to move to brick houses with galvanized steel roofs and leave their flimsy thatched-roof homes behind. Ten Thousand Villages, tenthousandvillages.ca.
Ten Thousand VIllages
Yoga cushion
$60
This luxurious yoga pillow, crafted from a shiny patchwork of rich fabric, is made by Mai Handicrafts, a non-profit organization founded by social workers concerned about the plight of street children in Ho Chi Minh City. Ten Thousand Villages, tenthousandvillages.ca.
Ten Thousand Villages
Elevated hair care
$15
per bottle Inspired by the terpenes found in Up Cannabis's strains, Upothecary's products are made in Canada with locally sourced ingredients, and are certified vegan, cruelty-free, SLES-free and paraben-free. The wake up! Sativa Shampoo features uplifting terpenes like limonene, terpinolene and pinene; the ease up! Indica Conditioner releases floral, grounding aromas such as lavender, chamomile, and ylang ylang. Upothecary.ca.
Upothecary
Shearling chair
$749
This Fred Segal–designed chair, coated in cozy faux shearling, gives the home office a hygge makeover. Cb2.com.
FLOTUS-approved earrings
$95
Michelle Obama sported these gold drop earrings by Toronto designer Jenny Bird during a recent shoot for Elle. They’ll look (almost) as good with your favourite festive cocktail dress. Jenny-bird.ca.
Puffy scarf
$65
Soia and Kyo's marshmallowy, down-filled scarf is a toasty reprieve from itchy knits. Soiakyo.com.
High-tech curler
$599
The Airwrap, Dyson’s latest gadget, is a curler, straightener and hair-dryer in one, creating sultry-smooth waves without the damaging heat. Dysoncanada.ca.
Sun supplement
$34
Well Told Health’s vitamin D supplement, made with organic portobello mushrooms, spinach and quinoa, is sunlight in a bottle. Welltold.com.
Toronto gift basket
$155
The folks at Saul Good Gift Co. have eaten their way through every neighbourhood in the city, from Roncy to the Beach, to collect the very best local snacks and sweets, including Evelyn’s crackers, Nude honey and Soul Chocolate. Itsaulgood.com.
Mini projector
$663
LG's compact LED projector shines movies on any white wall and comes with HD resolution, built-in Bluetooth speakers and screen-sharing capabilities. Staples.ca.
Slime kit
$10
Kinetic Sand's DIY kit has everything your kid your kid needs to become an Internet slime influencer, including dyes, activator, mixing equipment and their signature squeezable sand. Kineticsand.com.
Smart bong
$400
PuffCo's new bong comes with four heat settings that automatically adjust for consistent results. Torontohemp.com.
Pony pin
$9
Fans of comic phenom Kate Beaton will love this teeny enamel pin, which depicts her delightfully plump, occasionally flatulent Shetland pony character. Page-panel.myshopify.com.