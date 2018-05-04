The ultimate Mother’s Day gift guide

The ultimate Mother’s Day gift guide

When mom says all she wants for Mother’s Day is to spend some quality time with her kids, she’s just being nice. In addition to your undivided attention on May 13, we’d also recommend going above and beyond that convenience-store bouquet you plan on buying. Here, 20 options she’s guaranteed to gush over.

This practical tote is made a bit more eye-catching with Johnson’s dreamy watercolour print. If your mom’s a fan of the designer, Hudson’s Bay Yorkdale is hosting a meet-and-greet with Johnson herself on May 12th to celebrate her new collection as well as the launch of her book, Travels Through The French Riviera.



Designer and HGTV personality Tiffany Pratt designed these chocolate eggs in collaboration with chocolatier-extraordinaire (and La Banane chef) Brandon Olsen. They’re made with caramelized white chocolate and stuffed with colourful candy sprinkles, salt water taffy and white chocolate chunks. You can pick them up at Saks Food Hall by Pusateri’s—and smash them ceremoniously, like they do at La Banane, with your mom after dinner.



Toronto company Ebby Rane makes high-end totes, clutches and luggage that have been sported by Tessa Virtue, Jessica Mulroney and princess-to-be Meghan Markle. On her now defunct blog The Tig, Markle called this particular piece of luggage, “The most efficient piece of carry-on that makes you feel like a frequent flyer.”



To celebrate Mother’s Day, the famous French patisserie designed a beautiful, limited-edition floral gift box. Inside is an assorted collection of their light-as-air treats, which go perfectly with a bottle of bubbly. Available at the Yorkdale location.



Good Space is a beautiful new wellness studio that just opened in Parkdale. It offers a simple schedule of three yoga classes stressed-out moms will love: the more physical “Move,” the restorative “Ease” and the meditative “Still.”



Every time mom wears this shirt she can tout its charitable benefits. It’s a collaboration between local brand Kotn, Holt Renfrew’s H Project and model Doutzen Kroes’s initiative, Knot On My Planet. The illustration is by Melody Hanson and 100 per cent of proceeds to go support the Elephant Crisis Fund.



The high-end Rosedale housewares shop Hopson Grace commissioned Amsterdam-based artist and Story Tiles founder Marga Van Oers to create an exclusive Dutch tile of the Toronto skyline. Mom can use it as a coaster or, even better, wall art.



Toronto workwear brand Grayes worked with media exec Kirstine Stewart on this simple, elegant white blazer. A portion of proceeds from the piece will go to #MoveTheDial, a Canadian organization dedicated to advancing women in the tech industry.



Unlike their millennial offspring, mothers occasionally write a thank-you note or two by hand. These cards by Toronto brand Printed Matter Paper can be ordered online and customized with your mother’s name.



Moms love to adorn their cardigans in quirky, bold brooches. This one, from Brika, is pretty cute.



For the month of May, the Shangri-La is offering a new floral-themed High Tea. Inspired by spring blossoms, pastry chef Jolan Thiry’s menu features lemon lavender and white chocolate tarts, hibiscus and strawberry mousse and rose cheesecake, paired with your choice of tea and a complimentary glass of prosecco. The hotel’s Miraj Hammam Spa is also offering special deals on services like their Caudalie Grand Facial and Vine Body Wrap (on sale for $393 per person, down from $426). Combined, the two treats make for the ultimate day of indulgence.



The Grape Witches are a duo of oenophiles known for hosting occult-inspired wine-tasting parties that are the opposite of stuffy. They host regular events at restaurants and bars like Burdock or Midfield, choose varietals that aren’t available at the LCBO and always end the night with a dance party. Keep an eye out on Instagram for their next bash.



Let mom sport her offspring-creating status with this enamel Etsy pin—it’s a bit more low-key than a bumper sticker.



Attic Gold is a Toronto brand that produces beautiful rings, earrings and necklaces in their King East studio. Everything is handmade from 14-karat yellow gold and 100 per cent post-consumer recycled gold whenever possible. This necklace is set with a deep navy lapis lazuli gemstone, a universal symbol of wisdom and truth (which makes it the perfect gift for mom, even if you have to split the cost with your siblings).



Dundas West textiles shop Bookhou runs hugely popular punch needle workshops (the technique yields intricate patterns for wall-hangings, pillows and rugs) and sells some of the tools so crafters can get punching at home. This Oxford Punch Needle comes with a stitch gauge and a 28-page handbook that tells you everything you need to know to get started.



Chudleigh’s Mother’s Day service makes it super-easy to deliver a feel-good dessert to far-away moms in your life. Simply fill out mom’s details and a personal message online, and she’ll receive an embossed wooden box containing ten Crumble Crunch Apple Blossoms, made from scratch with Northern Spy apples and baked in a flaky pastry crust (they’re frozen fresh from the oven, so she can save them for your visit).



Designed and handmade in PEI, Fellow Earthlings has fans in the Trudeaus, and lets shoppers customize the shape, materials and types of lenses in their glasses. You can go as wild as your mom can handle—lilac crystal frames with white gold mirror lenses, for instance.



Mom will feel like a trendy beauty blogger with this Dyson hairdryer (and maybe she’ll even let you borrow it). Until May 13th, it comes with a free pastel pink case.



Tips Nail Bar just opened a chic new location at Dundas and Dovercourt, where kids can bring their mothers for a top-notch manicure that goes beyond classic shades. Here, mom can get nails that are marbleized, decorated in subtle florals or ones that match her Burberry scarf.

While most Mother’s Day cards reference unwavering devotion and sacrifice, a group of local advertising professionals launched their own line that celebrates ambition and success, instead. Called Fierce Mama, the bright, poppy designs feature sayings like “Thank you for teaching me to climb the corporate ladder.” The cards are free to download, but the designers encourage shoppers to make a donation to the Canadian Women’s Foundation.