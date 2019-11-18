The Ultimate Holiday Gift Guide 2019
We scoured the city (and beyond) and cherry-picked the year’s most covetable gifts, from affordable stocking stuffers to jaw-dropping splurges
Cute mobile
$98
Pehr’s fluffy floating llamas were designed in Toronto and handcrafted by artisans in India. Holt Renfrew, 50 Bloor St. W., 416-922-2333, holtrenfrew.com.
Tiger rug
$134
This handwoven wool rug is a cute—and victimless—take on the hunting lodge staple. En.smallable.com.
Sharon Tate frames
$63
These oversized vintage specs are dead ringers for the ones Margot Robbie wore in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Etsy.com.
Floral ashtray
$100
Hamilton artist Lee Meszaros forages flowers from parks, gardens and forests, then casts them in resin to create stunning ashtrays and paperweights. Likely General, 389 Roncesvalles Ave., 647-351-4590, likelygeneral.com.
Temperature-controlled mug
$138
Ember’s smart coffee cup keeps Americanos toasty for an hour at a time, and caffeine freaks can set their ideal heat level from their phones. Amazon.ca.
Self-watering pot
$102
Serial plant killers, rejoice: the Swedes have developed an idiot-proof solution. Just fill the glass reservoir with water, and the soil will intuitively absorb only as much as it needs to thrive. Store.moma.org.
Pop star jeans
$181
Internet crush Shawn Mendes is rumoured to own more than 100 pairs of black skinnies. These, made from raw denim, are a good starter pair. Over the Rainbow, Manulife Centre, 416-967-7448, rainbowjeans.com.
Bike saddle bag
$198
This satchel was inspired by St. Bernard dogs, who, according to legend, used to carry tiny brandy barrels around their necks for travellers in need. Etsy.com.
See-through light
$160
This clear bedside lamp transforms into a portable lantern for late-night backyard book binges. Kids at Home, 181B Carlaw Ave., 647-352-5437, kidsathome.com.
Chinese blocks
$54
For tiny language buffs, the basswood blocks feature simplified Mandarin characters, their English translation and instructions on how to create the symbols. Bloxxtoys.com.
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina lipstick
$120
Netflix’s chicest sorceress started wearing Christian Louboutin’s goth-red Very Prive Velvet Matte lipstick after joining the Church of Night coven in season two. Holt Renfrew, 50 Bloor St. W., 416-922-2333, holtrenfrew.com.
Eye mask
$120
This slinky silk blindfold is an essential tool for sleep hygiene, self-care and avoiding eye contact with strangers on airplanes. Oliviavonhalle.com.
Kids' Doc Martens
$90
These sequin-spangled patent-leather combat boots are the perfect choice for the tween who can’t decide between glamour and grunge. Drmartens.com.
Beautiful watering can
$69
British horticulturalist John Haws created his elegant and ergonomic watering can in 1886. Now it’s the sprinkler of choice for plant parents all over Instagram. Lee Valley, 1275 Morningside Ave, 416-286-7574, leevalley.com.
Danish jug
$173
According to trend forecasters, Gen-Z yellow is the new millennial pink. Store.moma.org.
Grooming set
$160
The hand-stitched, pocket-size leather Dopp kit from Toronto’s Monte and Coe comes with its own tweezers, scissors, comb and nail clippers. Monteandcoe.com.
Cannabis candle
$79
Turns out pot smells pretty good when it’s layered with whiffs of dry amber, citrus and bergamot. Weedbox.io.
Amazon donation
$75
A contribution to Earth Alliance’s Amazon Forest Fund is a great way to both save the planet and suck up to Leonardo DiCaprio, who runs the charity. Ealliance.org.
Lips tray
$136
Jonathan Adler’s glossy, gold-toothed trinket dish brings some rock and roll to your living room. William Ashley, 131 Bloor St. W., 416-964 2900, williamashley.com.
Jewellery case
$108
Mejuri’s ingenious leather travel pouch has compartments for rings, earrings and other baubles on the go. Mejuri.com.
Critter night light
$55
Is there anything more Torontonian than falling asleep under the watchful eye of a mischievous raccoon? Kids at Home, 181B Carlaw Ave., 647-352-5437.
Apollo 11 Lego
$140
Armchair astronauts can recreate the moon landing with this 1,000-piece lunar lander set (including tiny figurines of Neil and Buzz). Lego.com.
Shower cap
$57
It’s machine-washable, available in a dozen vibrant prints, and stylish enough to wear out of the house. Sephora.com.
Book subscription
$160
Every quarter, Raven Reads sends out a collection of kid-friendly literary goodies from Indigenous artists and illustrators. Ravenreads.org.
Meditation bench
$129
The Quebec-designed stool is made from cherry wood offcuts, and ergonomically constructed for those who find sitting cross-legged to be anything but Zen. Benchikuko.com.
Feather pin
$76
A peacock plume adds a rakish pop of colour to staid lapels and fedora brims. Shop.nordstrom.com.
Cool cuff
$125
Vancouver jewellery designer Melanie Auld anchors her spiky bangle with a pair of dreamy moonstones. LoversLand, 215 Ossington Ave., 416-551-3321, loversland.com.
Fleabag jumpsuit
$63
Anyone could seduce a hot priest in this get-up, iconically worn by Phoebe Waller-Bridge on the BBC comedy. Silkfred.com.
iPhone printer
$173
The Prynt Pocket instantly produces hard copies of your smartphone snaps on special Polaroid-style paper. Amazon.ca.
Bike system
$160
The SmartHalo helps cyclists navigate Toronto’s treacherous roads, with a bike light, GPS, speed trackers, and sensors to detect oncoming hazards. Apple.com.
Bow tie
$52
Only a true dandy can pull off silk velvet neckwear. Etsy.com.
Superstar hair products
$76
for both Timothée Chalamet styles his heartbreaking curls with a few dollops of R and Co’s Analog Cleansing Foam Conditioner and High Dive Shine Cream. Kissandmakeupstore.com.
Retro jersey
$140
The best way to prove you were a Raptors fan before Kyle and Kawhi is with an original uniform from the Vince Carter days. The Sport Gallery, 15 Tank House Ln., 416-861-8514, thesportgallery.ca.
Meghan Markle's perfume
$184
for 100mL The Duchess of Sussex relies on a daily spritz of Jo Malone’s buoyant Wild Bluebell fragrance. Sephora.com.
Cozy throw
$165
Calhoun and Co.’s gold-stitched celestial blanket shows the moon in all of its phases. Scout, 405 Roncesvalles Ave., 416-546-6922, iheartscout.com.
Perfume brooch
$162
Diptyque, the Rolls-Royce of fancy candles, has branched out into wearables. The delicate stork pin does double duty as a rose-scented fragrance diffuser. Modesens.com.
Sneaker studio
$95
Hypebeasts can festoon their plain white kicks with prints and textures at Stackt Market’s customization station. Mackhouseinc.com.
Whimsical coasters
$71
for six Collyer Mansion’s birch discs feature household pets decked out for cameos on The Crown. Shopthemansion.com.
Kids' laptop
$65
A clever substitute for screen time, the analog MacBook swaps out the screen for a blackboard and the trackpad for a chalk holder. Bergo Designs, 28 Tank House Ln., 416-861-1821, bergodesigns.ca.
Floral trunks
$95
Buh-bye, Billabong: this sophisticated suit from Toronto swimwear brand Bather is inspired by old-timey botanical illustrations and still lifes. Trouva.com.
Illustrated Handmaid's Tale
$30
For Atwood completists, Renee Nault’s gorgeous graphic novel renders the horrors of Gilead in living colour. Amazon.ca.
Travel cocktail
$16
A spoonful of the citrusy powder and a splash of water transform a glass of Tromba into an instant margarita. Cocktail Emporium, 20 Kensington Ave., 647-727-3600, cocktailemporium.com.
Peach pipe
$47
These hand-blown glass orbs work equally well as weed delivery vessels or cheeky objets d’art. Etsy.com.
Faux-fur scrunchie
$15
The hair staple gets an elegantly fuzzy upgrade. Victoire, 129A Ossington Ave., 416-588-6978, victoireboutique.com.
Quirky decanter
$26
This Victorian-style booze receptacle is the cutest barware this side of Diagon Alley. Curiosa, 1273 Queen St. W., 647-341-0394, curiosasociety.com.
Judy Garland vinyl
$61
Thanks to Renée Zellweger’s Oscar-baiting biopic, we’re in for a full-fledged Judyssance. Her 1961 Carnegie Hall recording is her most iconic post-Oz moment. Amazon.ca.
Gender-fluid doll
$40
The wonderfully woke Creatable World doll is proudly non-binary, with two hairstyles—one short, one long—and a wardrobe that includes both tutus and camo pants. Toysrus.ca.
Pictionary Air
$20
The revamped parlour game dispenses with the easel and Sharpie in favour of a stylus that draws the clue in the air and displays it on your phone. Toysrus.ca.
Kawhi print
$35
The board man is forever a Raptor in Stephanie Cheng’s poignant print. Stephaniecheng.ca.
Cheesy soap
$7
Thankfully, this wedge of Swiss smells like sweet mangoes instead of stinky feet. Easy Tiger, 1447 Dundas St. W., 647-748-6161, easytigergoods.com.
Beetle mania
$27
The 500-piece entomological puzzle is an ideal challenge for lazy holiday hibernation. Scout, 405 Roncesvalles Ave., 416-546-6922, iheartscout.com.
Collapsible straw
$24
The stainless-steel sipper—which comes in a pocket-friendly, pastel sheath—is an essential tool for our plastic-free future. Lundlondon.com.
Arty egg cups
$35
Salvador and Frida bring a fine-art flourish to the humble huevo. Store.moma.org.
Climate tee
$37
This cotton baseball shirt (translation: “school strike for climate”) pays tribute to Greta Thunberg’s now-iconic call to action. Etsy.com.
Designer dog collar
$36
This sophisticated patterned poochwear is stitched by hand in Port Moody, B.C. Etsy.com.
Bath boats
$20
These sleek origami-style ships change colour as soon as they hit the water. Kol Kid, 674 Queen St. W., 416-681-0368, kolkid.ca.
Water bottle
$17
The sculptural Skittle canteen—made from recycled steel and available in a plethora of pastels—is the undisputed status item for trend-conscious hydrators. Chapters.indigo.ca.
Long-lasting bouquet
$25
and up Krista van Brugge designs stunning dried arrangements from the blooms she grows at her home in Brant County. Etsy.com.
Airpod case
$14
The colour-blocked silicone wrapper is an adorable way to protect and preserve wireless earbuds. Urbanoutfitters.com.
Desi poster
$20
Mindy Kaling loves the Toronto artist Babbu the Painter so much that she decorated The Mindy Project’s set with Babbu’s punky pieces. Babbuthepainter.com.
Studio Ghibli postcards
$25
This gorgeous set of 100 cards show the final frames from each of the Japanese studio’s feature films—a perfect choice for anime-niacs. Amazon.ca.
Feminist board books
$19
This adorable box set instills girl-power thinking into baby brains with bios of icons like Malala Yousafzai and Ella Fitzgerald. Chapters.indigo.ca.
Footwear storage
$29
Sneakerheads will love Looker’s clear shoebox, which both preserves and displays your precious Yeezys and Jordans. Urbanoutfitters.com.
Crystal kit
$41
DIY arborists can cultivate their own crystallized Japanese cherry trees with a terraforming solution from Copernicus Toys. Amazon.ca.
OG My Little Pony
$20
Kids and bronies alike will love the original toys from 1983. Each scented steed comes with a ribbon and comb for proper mane maintenance. Drake General Store, 1151 Queen St. W., 416-538-2222, drakegeneralstore.ca.
Sheet mask
$40
K-pop supergroup BTS teamed up with Mediheal to create hydrating sheet masks that will leave your face as fresh and dewy as a boy bander’s. Amazon.ca.
Kids' Instapot
$25
This mini pressure cooker is the 21st century’s answer to the Easy-Bake Oven. Intl.target.com.
Courtside hoodie
$48
At the NBA playoffs, Drake trolled Kevin Durant with this Home Alone sweatshirt Etsy.com.
Pennywise lamp
49
This replica of It’s iconic red balloon is whimsical decor by day, glowing portent of evil by night. (Scary clown sold separately.) Firebox.com.
Majolica teapot
$310
Imolarte’s cheerful piece is hand-painted in a 150-year-old studio near Bologna. Maisonnumen.com.
Baroque sweatshirt
$482
Versace’s kids’ items are only slightly less bombastic than their adult counterparts. Bambinifashion.com.
Toni Morrison books
$331
The beautifully designed box set is an elegant way to honour the late, great Nobel Prize winner. Juniperbooks.com.
Gaming gear
$205
For players who are sick of basic black, Razer Quartz makes a headset and base station the colour of cotton candy. Razer.com.
Cruelty-free puffer
$375
The Montreal brand Matt and Nat was vegan before it was cool. Their quilted parka, stuffed with recycled polyester, is designed to keep your body warm and your conscience clear. Mattandnat.com.
Portable pizza oven
$399
Ooni Koda’s miniature gas oven turns out blistered Neapolitan pies. Your picnics will never be the same. Spruce, 455 Parliament St., 647-748-4060, sprucetoronto.com.
Shimmery bowl
$323
This aluminum salad dish glitters with shades of purple, silver and champagne. Black Rooster Decor, 1075 Queen St. E., 416-465-7778, blackroosterdecor.com.
Designer dollhouse furniture
$211
and up If you don’t want to break the bank on a Saarinen womb chair, Vitra’s palm-size replicas are the next best thing. Quasi Modo, 1079 Queen St. W., 416-703-8300, quasimodomodern.com.
Sequinned slacks
$290
The cropped mom jeans from Toronto label Pretty Denim are business at the top, party at the hem. Prettydenim.com.
Dog bed
$245
This pooch perch from super-trendy Brooklyn brand Dusen Dusen will be the envy of the canine crowd. Dusendusen.com.
Moto jacket
$500
Toronto designer Lesley Hampton elevates the traditional silhouette with sci-fi reflective fabric. Lesleyhampton.com.
Cell preservation
$300
Acorn, a Toronto start-up, collects a batch of your cells and cryogenically freezes them for future cloning or 3-D-printed organs. Store.acorn.me.
3-D family selfie
$400
for four At Sculptraits’ Etobicoke studio, customers are scanned by futuristic photogrammetry machines, then 3-D printed as figurines. Sculptraits, 36 Fieldway Rd., 416-966-2539, studios.sculptraits3d.com.
Weed subscription box
$280
Discerning potheads can receive a monthly shipment of handsomely packaged, premium-grade kush in rotating flavours. Thegrowhouse.ca.
Bambi chair
$358
No deer were harmed in the making of this adorable kids’ stool—it’s built from solid oak and dappled faux fur. Ella and Elliot, 188 Strachan Ave., 416-850-7890.
Pop-art earrings
$335
The Memphis Group was an ’80s Italian art collective devoted to kitschy geometry and mismatched prints. These Saved by the Bell–esque earrings were among their original designs. Studio Brillantine, 1518 Queen St. W., 416-536-6521, studiobrillantine.com.
Audio sunglasses
$250
Like something out of Mission: Impossible, the Bose Frames resemble regular shades but covertly play music directly into your ears. Bay Bloor Radio, Manulife Centre, 416-967-1122, baybloorradio.com.
Metalworking course
$265
Millennial blacksmith (yup!) Mac Osborne teaches one-day workshops in the bygone medieval art. Macosborne.com.
Printed shirt
$315
To replicate Harry Styles’s lounge-lizard chic, you’ll need a flamboyant printed button-down. Saksfifthavenue.com.
Kids' bike
$224
Fledgling cyclists are swapping out training wheels for pedal-free, ergonomically designed, retro-styled balance bikes. En.smallable.com.
Comic collection
$295
Forget Endgame—the real Marvel Golden Age was in the 1940s. This gorgeously geeky compendium from the Folio Society gathers some of the rarest and most important comics from the era, with all the original art. Foliosociety.com.
Fancy growler
$299
This copper-plated pressurized keg keeps beer frosty and fizzy. Growlerwerkscanada.com.
Grape earrings
$256
A subtler take on Carmen Miranda’s fruit couture. Deepagurnani.com.
Weed humidor
$343
This wooden chest is a Caboodle for cannabis, with humidity-controlled compartments, a removable grinding tray and glass storage jars. Theapothecarrycase.com.
Swan bowl
$296
This graceful porcelain tureen is gilded with 14-karat liquid gold. L-objet.com.
Colourful scarf
$250
Architect and designer Yaw Tony makes Wakanda-worthy Afrofuturist silk scarves out of his studio in Markham. Lifeliveth.com.
Naughty necklace
$212
This minimalist 24-karat-gold pendant doubles as a surreptitious vibrator. (If that’s not personal enough, it’s engravable.) Lovecrave.com.
Serving board
$260
and up Cheffy superstars like Matty Matheson, Curtis Stone and Michael Smith swear by Rich Brackett’s charcuterie planks, hand-chiselled in Hamilton. Rusticdesignsbyrich.com.
Floral dress
$368
Marie-Chantal’s pretty pintucked frock is fit for a princess—Princess Charlotte, even, who recently wore it to a charity polo match. Princesscharlottestyle.org.
Classy clutch
$325
This trim, turquoise-topped evening bag is woven from buri palm husks by female artisans in Southeast Asia. Shop.kayudesign.com.
Pompom tuque
$225
The Toronto brand Sentaler will donate the proceeds from their alpaca cap to SickKids. Sentaler.ca.
Dog sculpture
$275
and up The Wasaga artist Sharon Holmes crafts eerily lifelike replicas of your favourite furball from wire, wool and felt. Etsy.com.
Art bong
$560
Just in time for the AGO’s massive Picasso exhibit next summer, the hand-thrown piscine piece is a smokable homage to the artist’s 1954 Sujet Poisson sculpture. Parklifestore-webstore.com.
Moira Rose necklace
$1,200
Catherine O’Hara’s bewigged, bejewelled, utterly deranged character on Schitt’s Creek has become a surprise fashion darling. This excessive vintage bib necklace is just her tempo. Caroletanenbaum.com.
Levitating bulb
$590
We haven’t invented Marty McFly’s hoverboard yet, but we do have the Flyte Light, which floats above its base through the magic of induction. Bergo Designs, 28 Tank House Ln., 416-861-1821, bergodesigns.ca.
Luxury timepiece
$16,800
Charles Birchall and Brad Taylor, both originally from Toronto, met at a horological school in Switzerland and now build their meticulously engineered wristwatches in an old industrial warehouse near Parkdale. Birchallandtaylor.com.
Friends furniture
$1,539
To celebrate Friends’ 25th birthday, Pottery Barn has reissued the titular piece from “The One With the Apothecary Table.” Potterybarn.com.
End table speaker
$2,386
This sleek piece of birch furniture hides a hi-fi, Bluetooth-enabled sound system. Jla.design.
Cheeky porcelain
$11,260
Pop artist Cindy Sherman depicts herself as Madame de Pompadour on her vibrant rococo tea service. Artwareeditions.com.
Baller hat
$1,689
Style icon Serge Ibaka (he moonlights as a Raptor) caps off his pre-game looks with supple beaver-felt fedoras from Venice Beach milliner Nick Fouquet. Nickfouquet.com.
Rainbow Louboutins
$1,510
Taylor Swift wore these Spice Girls–tastic platforms in her Pride-themed video for “You Need to Calm Down.” Shop.nordstrom.com.
Dramatic coat
$790
This crimson trench from the Montreal brand Mackage has appeared on such VIPs as Lupita Nyong’o, Nina Dobrev and noted Canadian coat hawker Meghan Markle. Mackage.com.
Teddy bear
$40,225
The wildly opulent, slightly ridiculous 24-karat-gold alligator-skin stuffie sets a new standard for child indulgence. Modaoperandi.com.
Pendant lamp
$629
A floaty jellyfish light transforms any boring Toronto dining room into a shimmering undersea grotto. Roxyrussell.bigcartel.com.
Ear crescent
$3,313
These conflict-free diamonds were lovingly grown in a California lab. Vrai.com.
Ontario rocker
$2,616
The slouchy seat from Toronto studio Objects and Ideas was inspired by the twisting curves of the Wye Marsh near Georgian Bay. Objectsandideas.com.
Lipstick case
$1,620
Louis Vuitton’s tiny, gold-lined canister—a favourite of Rihanna—is a delightfully unnecessary extravagance. Ca.louisvuitton.com.
Fuzzy jacket
$840
Chiara Ferragni’s cheeky eye-embroidered kids’ bomber is a fun twist on the Pink Ladies uniform. Bambinifashion.com.
Alarm clock barista
$529
The bedside Barisieur brews a perfect cup of coffee while you hit the snooze button. Urbanoutfitters.com.
Tiger pillow
$1,495
Front-row regulars Elle Fanning and Alexa Chung sat on these velvet embroidered cushions at Gucci’s runway show in Westminster Abbey. Gucci.com.
Plus-size blazer
$788
The Toronto-born model Lauren Chan sells a line of beautifully tailored, figure-friendly workwear in sizes 12 through 24. Henningnyc.com.
Statement chair
Rule the Seven Kingdoms—or your living room—in this life-sized replica of the Iron Throne, presumably made from the 1,000 swords surrendered to Aegon Targaryen during the War of Conquest. Etsy.com.
Cowboy jacket
$2,000
and up Lil Nas X wore one of Union Western’s custom fringe jackets in the video for “Old Town Road.” They range from understated to more-rhinestones-than-Dollywood. Unionwestern.com.
Neon cashmere
$595
This oversized turtleneck is plush, toasty and infinitely more elegant than a fleece Snuggie. Over the Rainbow, Manulife Centre, 416-967-7448, rainbowjeans.com.
Cellphone purse
$7,545
Just like your ’90s Motorola, but bedazzled with thousands of crystals. Judithleiber.com.
Glass vase
$980
Artist Jeff Goodman makes his windswept, opalescent vases by hand in his East York studio. Clementinesluxury.com.
Signet ring
$4,250
Brad Pitt has been living his best life in 2019, and sporting David Yurman’s bumblebee ring while doing it. Davidyurman.com.
Maisel-esque sofa
$13,215
This shapely chaise from Toronto designer Paolo Ferrari would fit right in at Midge’s Upper West Side apartment. South Hill Home, 146 Dupont St., 416-924-7224, southhillhome.com.
Cactus bookcase
$599
These painted steel shelves add Santa Fe flair to a kid’s bedroom—and unlike real cacti, they’re fun and functional. Ella and Elliot, 188 Strachan Ave., 416-850-7890, ellaandelliot.com.
Italian mirror
$13,505
This neon-lit Florentine funhouse mirror is the selfie site of choice for Bella Hadid and Frank Ocean. 1stdibs.com.
Kids' bed
$42,431
The camper bunk, which contains a bed, TV, desk, mini bar and sofa, encourages imaginative play of the #vanlife variety. Circu.net.
Shearling bag
$1,250
The fluffy purse is the creation of Brother Vellies, the glam accessories brand founded by Toronto-born Aurora James and beloved by Beyoncé, Solange, Zendaya and other mononymous icons. Brothervellies.com.
Floral chair
$647
Seletti’s rose-patterned perch looks like it was plucked from the Golden Girls’ Miami lanai—and we mean that in the best possible way. Do-shop.com.
Silver fox coat
$1,700
Hustlers fans who want to live their J. Lo fantasy should consider vintage fur—the most ethical way to achieve her stripper-glam look. Reflectionsvintagetoronto.com.
Weight machine
$3,300
WaterRower’s wall-mounted cable machine, equipped with adjustable training weights and pulleys, is handsome enough for the living room. Nohrd.com.
Meryl McMaster print
$2,967
The buzzy Cree-Canadian photographer layers shots of herself and her ancestors to create haunting, spectral collages. Ffoto.com.
Beaded tote
$548
Ulla Johnson’s breezy, Coachella-friendly satchels are beloved by celebs like Emma Roberts and Kate Bosworth. Shop.nordstrom.com.
Goop-approved sneakers
$545
Alexandre Birman’s ultra-feminine footwear—complete with a big suede bow—has Gwyneth’s thumbs-up. Shop.nordstrom.com.
Long Island mansion
$176 million
The 42-acre compound that plays the Roy family’s Summer Palace on Succession can be yours for the price of a small European country. Williampitt.com.
Kids' slides
$640
These furry Fendis have graced the feet of Kimye scion North West. Farfetch.com.
Retro boat
$57,295
The stunning speedboat from Toronto brand Beau Lake is the ultimate in luxury (mahogany trim, Bluetooth speakers, built-in charcuterie board) and eco-friendliness (it’s powered by a lithium smart battery instead of fuel). Beaulake.com.
Fringe lamp
$790
The silk-swathed ombré table light is one part ’20s flapper, one part Deadwood saloon. Comingsoonnewyork.com.
Delft carpet
$3,232
Moooi’s intricate area rug is copied from a design hand-painted on an antique ceramic plate. Themodernshop.com.
Car club
$9,000
Members of Toronto’s RClub get to borrow from a fleet of rare and vintage cars, including an Alfa Romeo 4C Spider, a Ford Mustang 289 Coupe and a Porsche 911 Carrera 2 Cabriolet. Rclub.co.
Starter flute
$699
Lizzo’s infectious hip-hop flutery has brought the ancient woodwind back into vogue. Jupiter’s student model is a great choice for beginners. Long and McQuade, 925 Bloor St. W., 416-588-7886, long-mcquade.com.
Feline jungle gym
$1,257
For cat parents desperate to earn their pet’s elusive affection, Tuft and Paw’s kitty tree—with a hammock, ramp, pole and multiple perches—will endear you to Fluffy forever. Tuftandpaw.com.
Micro-cruise
$14,566
and up The Mississauga company Adventure Canada whisks travellers through the Northwest Passage, which, after centuries of failed crossings, is all smooth sailing now (thanks, climate change). Adventurecanada.com.
Luxe loafers
$1,350
Duke and Dexter’s suede slip-ons are hand-painted with mischievous cardiganed foxes. Dukeanddexter.com.
Tie-dyed top
$48
Topman’s ’90s-overload muscle tee is a paean to belter extraordinaire Whitney Houston. Shop.nordstrom.com.
Smart meat thermometer
$120
The Bluetooth-enabled Meater allows lazy chefs to check if their pot roast is done from the comfort of their sofas. Dickson BBQ, 2030 Avenue Rd., 416-487-4029, dicksonbbq.com.
3-D puzzle
$28
The only thing more satisfying than finishing this 260-piece recreation of King’s Landing is pulling a Drogon and knocking the whole thing down again. Amazon.ca.
Inspirational cookbook
$34.95
Born to Cree parents and raised by a Métis father and Mi’kmaw-Irish mother, Shane M. Chartrand has spent the past 10 years learning about his history, visiting with other First Nations peoples, gathering and sharing knowledge and stories, and creating dishes that combine his diverse interests. Containing over 75 recipes along with personal stories and photographs of his journey, tawâw is the result: part cookbook, part exploration of ingredients and techniques, and part chef’s personal journal. Houseofanansi.com.
House of Anansi Press
Lost Words puzzle
$28.95
This 1000-piece jigsaw puzzle, based on the internationally bestselling collection of poems and illustrations The Lost Words, recreates Jackie Morris’s magical watercolour painting that accompanies Robert Macfarlane’s spell-poem for otter. Houseofanansi.com.
House of Anansi Press
Organic wine
$29.95
The Coyam 2015 represents Emiliana's philosophy, in which organic and biodynamic agriculture has become an inspiration for their work. This red blend is full of beautiful aromas of dark fruits and walnuts, full-bodied with integrated tannins and a long finish. Lcbo.com.
Emiliana Organic Vineyards
Penny studs
$80
Toronto jeweller (and currency defacer) Micah Adams collects antique Canadian pennies and refashions them into patriotic jewellery. Etsy.com.
Oracle set
$90
For astrological bandwagon jumpers, the kaleidoscopic cards from Toronto illustrator and mystic Devany Amber Wolfe is a cheat sheet on signs, houses, planets and moons. Serpentfireshop.ca.
Belt bag
$175
There’s no escaping it: the fanny pack is back. This Italian leather version is a tasteful way to embrace the trend without losing your dignity. Want Apothecary, 1070 Yonge St., 416-924-8080, ca.wantapothecary.com.
Kids' wearable
$153
The Octopus smartwatch helps precocious tots develop healthy habits, using quirky icons to remind them to brush their teeth and finish their homework. Wantboard.ca.
Statement earrings
$60
Warren Steven Scott, a Toronto-based designer and member of the Nlaka’pamux Nation, crafts neon jewellery inspired by Coast Salish totems. Warrenstevenscott.com.
Camping cookware
$198
This four-piece cast-iron set from Barebones Living works as well on a portable induction stove as it does in a gourmet kitchen. Bedbathandbeyond.ca.
Robot mop
$700
The company that created the Roomba has one-upped itself with the Braava, a brainy AI vacuum equipped with a jet spray to clean grime and grease. Shop.irobot.ca.
Niagara wine
$17.95
The Audacity of Thomas G. Bright, made in Niagara, is technically new, but its roots are firmly planted in 1874. The exceptionally smooth merlot-cab blend—which was finished in whisky barrels—is named after Bright, credited with transforming the Canadian wine industry by growing European grapes in Ontario. Lcbo.com.
The Audacity of Thomas G. Bright
Inniskillin vidal icewine
$49.95
This special icewine was made using local grapes harvested at a chilly -10°C, but the wine itself will leave you warm and toasty. Notes of ripe peach, juicy mango and citrus fruits are balanced beautifully by bright acidity. Try it with dark chocolate or sharp cheeses, or in an icewine martini. Lcbo.com.
Inniskillin
Bourbon barrel–aged merlot
$59.95
Sideways dealt merlot a rough blow, but 15 years later it’s time to get over it. There’s nothing wrong with the easy-drinking red, especially when it’s finished in Kentucky bourbon barrels. Get the limited-edition release before it’s gone—they only made 500 cases. Lcbo.com.
Jackson-Triggs
Single-malt scotch
$69.95
To honour Captain Bill Smith, grandson of The Glenlivet’s founder George Smith, the Scottish distillery created this single-malt scotch. Finished in American sherry and cognac casks, it smells like the holidays (apricot jam, baked apple, raisin) and tastes like them too (ripe pear, chocolate, citrus). Lcbo.com.
The Glenlivet
Toronto gingerbread house
$750
If you’re willing to throw down some coin for an epic centrepiece, the bonkers-talented bakers at Bobbette and Belle will make a gingerbread house that’s entirely edible but looks too good to eat. Bobbette and Belle, 1121 Queen St. E., 3347 Yonge St., 416-466-8800, bobbetteandbelle.com.
Israeli halvah
$2.40
for 100 grams The colourful candied bricks are sold by weight in flavours such as chocolate-chili and almond-cardamom. Parallel, 217 Geary Ave., 416-516-7765, parallelbrothers.com.
Cold brew
$48
for 12 Hatch Roastery's cute-as-a-button cans combine two of the trendiest potables du jour: creamy nitro cold brew and oat milk—the new thing in non-dairy alternatives—with a little cocoa added for that mocha hit. 905-474-3555, hatchcrafted.com.
Orange-cranberry bitters
$30
Bartender Jeff Carroll's bitters are used at the city’s top spots, including all the Drakes and Piano Piano. This recipe—made with orange oil essence, cranberry and Christmassy spices—adds a little extra to classic cocktails like Manhattans and negronis. The Organic Boutique, 970 Queen St. W., 647-352-2585, carrollandco.ca.
Pepperoncini
$9
and up Mattachioni's kicky house-made spread improves everything it touches (except maybe your eyes). Mattachioni, 1617 Dupont St., 416-519-1010, mattachioni.com.
Brigadeiros
$23
for nine Brigadeiros, Brazilian confections made using sweetened condensed milk, cocoa and butter, are like the love children of fudge and truffles. These gorgeous orbs come in flavours like crème brûlée and salted caramel. Chocollata Gourmet, 986A Kingston Rd., 416-693-2448, chocollata.com.
Fresh pasta
$0.75
and up per piece Pasta might seem like an unusual gift choice, but not when it’s the fresh ricotta-stuffed ravioli and mezzaluna from Famiglia Baldassarre, the 10-seat lunch counter. Famiglia Baldassare, 122 Geary Ave., 647-293-5395, famigliabaldassarre.com.
Funky-flavoured chocolates
$24.75
for nine These glossy, small-batch bonbons wouldn’t be out of place in a jewellery box. Not for the plain-chocolate lover on your list, they come in far-out flavours like soy sauce kalamansi, tom yum caramel, Ovaltine and durian—the fruit so odorous it’s banned from Singapore’s public transit system. Onyx, 617 Gerrard St. E., 647-948-9107, onyxchocolates.com.
Unconventional sufganiyot
$2
and up My Zaidy's Bakery studs and stuffs their deep-fried dough rounds with all kinds of confections. We’re partial to the s’mores, Oreo and tiramisu varieties, though purists can still find classic rounds filled with jellies, creams and custards. My Zaidy's Bakery, 7241 Bathurst St., #4, Thornhill, 905-763-0373, facebook.com.
Pâté de campagne
$52.60
per kilogram Butcher Emily Tucker combines pork and chicken liver with all sorts of good stuff, including sour cherries and pistachios, then wraps it in house-cured bacon. Chantecler Boucherie, 1318 Queen St. W., 416-628-3586, restaurantchantecler.com.
Candy-filled cake
$69
and up Belgian chocolate shells are filled with mini chocolate bars and gummy candies that can only be accessed with a little help from a hammer. They’re basically edible pinatas, minus that whole blindfold business. Celebreak, 647-383-7486, instagram.com.
Scandi sugar cookies
$48
and up for a platter These sugar cookies are pretty enough to decorate a tree, but even better paired with a mug of hot cocoa. The Sweetest Thing, 282 Kerr St., Oakville, 905-582-0862, thesweetestthing.com.
Butter tarts
$18
for six The scratch-made tarts come in 20 rotating flavours, including plain (for the purists), chocolate-chip, coconut, chai, Skor, peanut butter and—the signature offering—raspberry, which is only available on Saturdays. Sweet Oven, 1911 Queen St. E., 416-519-9559, thesweetoven.com.
Pink gin
$39.95
Aged in red-wine casks from Niagara and finished with wildflower honey, this rosy hooch goes down smoothly, with flavours of juniper, candied lemon and honeysuckle. Drinkwillibald.com.
Look choup
$35
for 32 These intricate and auspicious Thai delicacies are made of mung bean paste (it tastes better than it sounds) and coconut cream, then painted and dipped in agar for a glossy sheen. Patchmon’s Thai Desserts, 258 Dupont St., 647-882-5250, thaidesserts.ca.
French cannelés
$25
for six At Little Pebbles, the cannelés feature Japanese ingredients, in flavours including chocolate, earl grey and vanilla-rhum. The volcanic treats have custardy innards with crackly outer shells made shiny with Ontario beeswax. Little Pebbles, 160 Baldwin St., #8, 416-792-0404, little-pebbles.com.
Shorty cans
$3
per can Head brewer Brandon Judd makes approachable, balanced beers—not the super-boozy, hella-hazy hop bombs that have been dominating the craft beer scene for so long—and uses at least 20 per cent Ontario grain in every brew. Avling Kitchen and Brewery, 1042 Queen St. E., 416-469-1010, avling.ca.
Sourdough subscription
$16
per delivery Sourdough has a pretty cool superpower: it stays fresh for days—long enough for Dear Grain in Dundas to ship their breads to any address in the province. Pick two slow-fermented loaves and a delivery frequency, then break out the butter when the bread lands on your doorstep the day after it was baked. Deargrain.com.
Coffee tasting kit
$30
The #MYJAVA tasting kit comes with a choice of four seasonally changing, fair-trade (and in some cases, organic) beans—like the Colombian Cosmic Goose—packaged in adorably arted 100-gram bags Javaroasters.ca.
Brunch bundle
$24
This DIY care package from Toronto’s top sellers of smoked salmon includes 250 grams of lox, a container of fresh cream cheese from Monforte Dairy and four Gryfe’s bagels on which to pile it all. All that’s left to do is make some mimosas. Kristapsons, 1095 Queen St. E., 416-466-5152, kristapsons.com.
Mead blanc
$25
This mead-wine mash-up from Rosewood Estates Winery—which is run by a third-generation beekeeper—blends honey with gewürztraminer grapes for an off-dry sip, full of lychee and wildflower flavour. Rosewood Estates Winery, 4352 Mountainview Rd., Beamsville, 905-563-4383, rosewoodwine.com.
Butcher family pack
$160
The family pack of beef, pork and poultry products from Etobicoke-based West Side Beef Co. is the perfect “I’m coming in from out of town with my partner and two kids and we’re gonna need a place to crash for a few nights and we go through a lot of food” contribution gift. Westsidebeef.com.
Caviar gift set
$180
This fancy caviar service for two from the Caviar Centre comes with a one-ounce tin of Russian osetra, eight French cocktail blinis and two mother-of-pearl spoons—because caviar can’t be eaten with just any old spoon. Caviar Centre, 220 Duncan Mill Rd., suite A1, 416-441-9788, caviarcentre.com.
Baklava box
$34
and up Brothers Rasoul and Ismail Alsalha make all kinds of sweet and savoury Middle Eastern goods at their bakery, but this baklava box is the best way to try a bit of everything. It comes packed with a choice of things like esh al ashfour (crunchy vermicelli bird’s nests filled with syrup-soaked pistachios) and swar (phyllo bracelets piped full of Nutella). Crown Pastries, 2086 Lawrence Ave. E., Scarborough, 647-351-2015, crownpastriesbaklava.com.
Organic cider
$13.75
Southbrook’s wild-fermented golden elixir is bone dry and only mildly effervescent, so it drinks like a brut champagne, and it’s got a bit of barnyard funk to it (that’s a good thing!). Southbrook, 581 Niagara Stone Rd., RR4, Niagara-on-the-Lake, 905-641-2548, southbrook.com.
Vector track top
$110
The Reebok Vector Track Top is a bold '90s-inspired style for the streets with deconstructed Vector graphics pulled from the archives to create a retro vibe. A tall collar adds to its vintage appeal, and its durable plain weave fabric gives it a crisp, structured feel. Reebok.ca.
Reebok
Bold Niagara red
$21.95
This Bordeaux blend is hand-crafted in the Ripasso technique for added depth and complexity. Rich flavours of dark fruit, smooth tannins and a long, warm finish make this the perfect wine for gifting. Lcbo.com.
The Foreign Affair Winery
Genius toothbrush
$299.99
based on suggested retail price The Oral-B Genius X offers AI capabilities that help users achieve dentist-level brushing. It tracks where people are brushing in their mouth and offers personalized feedback on the areas that require additional attention. Amazon.ca.
Oral-B
Ereader
$199.99
The Kobo Libra H2O is the perfect balance of innovative digital reading technology and modern design. Available in black or white, you can choose the model that best suits you. Read longer than ever before with comfortable ergonomic design, portrait or landscape orientation, easy-to-use page-turn buttons, and full waterproofing. The Kobo Libra H2O is designed for a better reading life. Ca.kobobooks.com.
Rakuten Kobo
All-new gift book
$34.95
Ripley’s Believe It or Not! Beyond the Bizarre! is filled with thousands of strange stories, unusual feats, and hair-raising oddities from around the world. Bursting with vibrant and eye-catching photos, this book is a must-have for every Ripley’s fan. Ripleys.com.
Ripley Publishing
Fun facts collection
$18.95
Hop Right In!, the brand-new edition to the bestselling Fun Facts & Silly Stories series, is packed with amazing stories, unbelievable facts, eye-catching photos, and wacky games and puzzles. Ripleys.com.
Ripley Publishing
Nitro Circus gift book
$30.95
This insider's guide to everything Nitro Circus includes the tale of how it all got started, bios of top athletes and behind-the-scene stories straight from the legends themselves, including Nitro Circus founder and ringleader Travis Pastrana. Nitrocircus.com.
Ripley Publishing
Animal-print box
$39.99
This glass cheetah-print box features a geode handle and metallic details, as well as a felt-lined interior to protect jewellery and keep precious mementos safe. Homesense.ca.
HomeSense
Sequin fox purse
$12.99
This kids' sequin fox purse is both fashionable and functional, with a zipper pocket to safely secure special keepsakes on the go. Marshalls.ca.
Marshalls
Men's skincare package
$24.99
This complete men's skincare set is sold with travelling case, face scrub and moisturizer and body cream. You can take your full skincare routine from your bathroom to wherever your travels take you. Winners.ca.
Winners
Kentucky bourbon
$40.30
This smooth but complex bourbon whiskey is distilled, aged and bottled at the most award-winning distillery in the world. Made from non-GMO corn, rye and barley malt, it comes of age in new oak barrels after a minimum of eight years. With rich flavours of vanilla, toffee and candied fruit, it’s a treat served neat. Lcbo.com.
Buffalo Trace
Small-batch vodka
$36.95
A relative of the famous Pappy Van Winkle bourbon—it’s made at Kentucky’s Buffalo Trace Distillery using some of the same ingredients—this new small-batch vodka is distilled 10 times, and triple-filtered to boot, for a delicate and balanced profile with a clean taste and hints of vanilla. Serve it over ice with soda and a lemon wedge. Lcbo.com.
Wheatley Vodka
Local amber ale
$3.25
An homage to pioneer Toronto brewer Robert Henderson, this amber ale can trace its lineage to the classic British beers, with enough American influence to make it unique. The copper-coloured brew has notes of caramel and baked bread. Pair it with a blazing fire. Henderson Brewing Company, 128A Sterling Rd, 416-535-1212, lcbo.com.
Henderson Brewing Company
Craft gin
$50
Made in Niagara, this small-batch craft gin—a winner of 10 international awards—is triple-distilled from Ontario potatoes. Infused with 34 botanicals, the aromatic gin has a pretty pink hue and tastes just as good on its own when chilled or mixed with your favourite tonic. Lcbo.com.
Levenswater
Beer subscription
$25.99
per month For the beer lover who needs more than lagers in their life comes Muskoka Brewery’s Moonlight Kettle Series, a monthly mail-out of experimental brews. The six- or 12-month subscription will surprise any wannabe cicerones witha delivery of offbeat styles, like a white stout, a Champagne-inspired IPA or a pineapple sour. Shop.muskokabrewery.com.
Muskoka Brewery
Cognac and orange liqueur
$89.95
A unique blend of refined VSOP cognac—for trivia buffs, that stands for “very superior old pale”—and bitter orange liqueur, this extra-luxe cuvée has a flavour profile of candied orange, macerated citrus and vanilla. Lcbo.com.
Grand Marnier
Niagara bubbly
$29.95
Jackson-Triggs' Entourage Brut is a citrus- and stonefruit-forward sparkler that's perfect for gifting, toasting or ringing in the new year. Lcbo.com.
Jackson-Triggs
California red wine
$54.95
The Prisoner, a bold red blend from California, combines Zinfandel with Cab-Sauv, Petite Sirah, Syrah and Charbono grapes for a robust and smooth sip that delivers dark chocolate and dark fruit flavours. Forget turkey or ham—this wine was made for grilled steak. Lcbo.com.
The Prisoner Wine Company
Super Tuscan wine
$29.95
Modus, a blend of Sangiovese, Merlot and Cabernet grapes, was first produced in the late ’90s and almost every years since, it’s scored 90-plus points from the world’s top wine critics. It’s full bodied and chock full of complex, ripe fruit flavour. Lcbo.com.
Ruffino
Prosecco
$16.95
Add some sparkle to someone’s life with these bubbles, or pop a bottle of it at your next holiday shindig. With intense apple and peach flavours, this refreshing Italian sparkler is the ideal aperitif. Lcbo.com.
Ruffino
Italian pinot grigio
$14.95
This refreshing pinot grigio was made in the shadow of the Italian Alps. Its clean and crisp green apple notes will cut through all the gravy at your turkey dinner. Lcbo.com.
Mezzacorona
VQA wine
$44.95
Niagara’s most anticipated VQA releases of the year are a Chardonnay and Pinot Noir from winemaker Thomas Bachelder at Le Clos Jordanne. These wines are made with grapes grown on the Jordan Bench, arguably one of the best sites in Canada for these two varietals. Leclosjordanne.com.
Le Clos Jordanne
Harry Potter book
$52.99
Harry Potter and the Cursed Child: The Journey offers a behind-the-scenes look at the award-winning play. With stunning photography and insightful interviews, this deluxe edition is a beautiful gift for Harry Potter fans and theatre lovers alike. Chapters.indigo.ca.
Scholastic
Fine deluxe Canadian whisky
$30.45
A gift fit for royalty, with its regal blend of 50 full-bodied Canadian whiskies matured to perfection, each imparting a rare characteristic to create this superb whisky of delicately smooth taste. Lcbo.com.
Crown Royal
Limited edition Canadian whisky
$41.45
Aged 10 years, Crown Royal Limited Edition is blended with distinguished batch distilled whiskies to create an exceptionally rich taste with the signature smoothness of Crown Royal. The whiskies are extra-aged to perfection, ensuring the highest quality and a unique blend with more body, smoothness and complexity. Exclusively available in Canada. For that extra special someone this holiday! Lcbo.com.
Crown Royal
Aged scotch
$84.95
Lagavulin 8 Years Old is a single-malt scotch that's chock full of smoky, mint-chocolatey and peaty flavours, with notes of apple crumble and spice. Who even needs dessert? Serve it straight up or with a wee drop of water in your best nosing glass. Lcbo.com.
Lagavulin
Jojo metallic midi dress
$189.99
This sheer, plum-coloured balloon-sleeve dress, woven with subtle metallic thread, is a shining choice for events. Wear to your next winter party with sock boots and a black coat. Evernew.ca.
Ever New Melbourne
Fleur Heatfix clutch
$79.99
In a classic navy hue, the Heatfix clutch is embellished with diamantes that sparkle when they catch the light. Wear yours with a special-occasion dress for an elegant and fun ensemble. Evernew.ca.
Ever New Melbourne
Dog book
$19.95
Weaving elegantly and eruditely between historical myth and pop culture anecdote, between the peculiar views of philosophers and the even more bizarre findings of science, Mark Alizart offers us a surprising new portrait of the dog as thinker—a thinker who may perhaps know the true secret of our humanity. Wiley.com.
John Wiley & Sons
Canadian classic fiction
$21
Hugh Garner, one of Canada’s best-known writers and winner of the Governor General’s Award for Fiction, tells this classic story of a 16-year-old adolescent living in Cabbagetown in 1929 during a time of struggle, hunger and deep sadness. Mheducation.ca.
McGraw Hill Canada
Fratelli Sicilia Panettone
$60
Two brothers from Sicily are on a mission to put a new spin on the classic panettone. Starting with careful attention to the sourdough—and the best flour, egg yolks from local hens, and citrus fruit creams from Paternò—the dough patiently ferments for at least 36 hours, then is inverted to form its perfect dome. The packaging is modern and sleek, and each panettone comes with jar of crema for slathering. Pusateris.com.
Pusateri's
12-year-old rum
$43.20
Created on the banks of Guyana’s Demerara River, El Dorado’s smooth and uniquely complex aged rums represent 300 years of Caribbean rum crafting. This one in particular, a creamy blend with notes of butterscotch and candied orange peel, is the LCBO’s best-selling deluxe amber rum. Lcbo.com.
El Dorado
Italian red wine
Full-bodied and smoother than a freshly Zamboni'd ice rink, this Italian red blend is rich with dense red-fruit flavour and a finish that goes on and on. Drink it now or cellar it for next year. Lcbo.com.
Allegrini
Toronto photography book
$49.95
This monochromatic take on Toronto uses the luminous black-and-white medium to craft highly personal interpretations of the city’s personality. Fascinating photographic statements draw attention to hidden elements throbbing beneath countless concrete, glass, and wood surfaces. Nimbus.ca.
Nimbus Publishing
Spirits guide
$29.95
Canadian Spirits, by Stephen Beaumont and Christine Sismondo, is a full-colour romp across Canada from an award-winning, bestselling duo, featuring profiles of distilleries from across the country and tasting notes on commercial and craft spirits. Nimbus.ca.
Nimbus Publishing
Award-winning wines
$18.05
and up Visit Adamo Estate Winery for all your gift-giving needs, from gift certificates for wine tours and tastings to winemakers' dinners and award-winning wines. Adamoestate.com.
Adamo Estate Winery
Small-batch gin
$39.95
This award-winning, small-batch Canadian gin is made using locally sourced water and wild juniper hand-picked from the shores of Georgian Bay. Bursting with juniper and citrus notes, it's ideal for mixing and will elevate any cocktail. Lcbo.com.
Georgian Bay Spirit Co.
Skincare duo
$95
Inspired by her clients’ skin needs and busy lifestyle, skincare expert Victoria Radford of Radford Studio has designed a simple daily regimen focused around high-performance products that deliver lasting results. Radford Buff and Radford Face are unique formulas conceived by Victoria using clean ingredients, and it's now easier than ever to extend that post-facial glow and reach skin-deep perfection in one’s home. Victoriaradford.com.
Yorkville Village
Jane Waterous painting
$7,500
U.S. A reflection of human connection, The Gatherings, Jane Waterous’s most renowned series, represent an embodiment of three decades of work. The sculpture-like, three dimensional figures jump off the canvas, dancing in a synergistic halo of light, depth, colour and action. While each work conveys a unique emotional experience, they all share a feeling of joy and wonderment. Available at Galerie de Bellefeuille. Debellefeuille.com.
Yorkville Village
Adidas jumper
$595
This black wool stitched logo jumper, available at TNT, features a rib knit, dropped shoulders and fitted cuffs. Tntfashion.ca.
Yorkville Village
Gold medal rum
$64.95
This exquisite, double-gold-medal-winning rum is for those with distinguished taste. Aged at the base of an active volcano, this 18-year-old, deep-gold luxury rum offers intense vanilla and spice notes with aromas of nuts and caramel. The long and extra-smooth finish will convert even the biggest whisky lovers. Distilled with 100-per-cent renewable energy, Flor de Caña is proudly Fair Trade–certified. Lcbo.com.
Flor de Caña
Barrel-aged rum
$41.95
Naturally aged at the base of an active volcano, this 12-year-old full-bodied rum is the perfect gift for the rum lover on your list. Flor de Caña 12 offers holiday notes of vanilla and baked apples along with aromas of toasted nuts, red fruits and honey. Exceptionally smooth and well-balanced, Flor de Caña is distilled with 100-per-cent renewable energy and is Fair Trade–certified. Lcbo.com.
Flor de Caña
Ritual box
The Ritual Box by AHLOT is an elegant storage solution that brings a sophisticated edge to your cannabis ritual. Made by the curators of Canada's first and only Cannabis Collections™. Ahlot.com.
AHLOT
Premium olive oil
$35
The newest harvest of the Domenica Fiore Novello premium olive oil has just landed—pressed just days prior and flown in from Italy directly to Pusateri’s. Made in small batches, picked and pressed within four hours, it’s one of the only 2018 novello oils available in time for the holidays. Pusateris.com.
Pusateri's
Argentinian malbec
$10.40
Finca Los Primos, a malbec from San Rafael-Mendoza, comes from Bodegas Bianchi, one of the oldest family-owned wineries in Argentina. Lcbo.com.
Bodegas Bianchi
Spa gift card
$175
and up This holiday season, pamper yourself or someone else with the gift of serenity at Toronto's leading day spa. Our specially priced holiday packages are available as a gift card or to book and enjoy until December 31, 2019. Elmwood Spa, 18 Elm St., 416-977-6751, elmwoodspa.com.
Elmwood Spa
Double barrel reserve whisky
$39.95
This Ontario-made whisky undergoes an extra aging process of up to two years in once-used bourbon barrels. The result is a bottle of liquid gold, with a flavour rich in vanilla, caramel and spice. Use it to kick up your favourite holiday drinks with a taste that’s truly Canadian. Lcbo.com.
Forty Creek
Wine club
$89
Know a wine lover who wants the inside scoop on Ontario’s best VQA wines? Sign them up to receive a monthly delivery of curated wines from top producers, including three small-batch VQA wines; an assortment of special reserves, limited editions, and pre-release wines; and tasting notes and food pairings included in each box. Torontolife.wine.
Toronto Life Wine Club