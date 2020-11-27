The best winter running gear for those cold Covid jogs

The spring lockdown had the benefit of long, warm days, when joggers could dodge cabin fever and take revitalizing runs around the city. This time around, daylight is scarce, gyms are closed and outdoor cardio is one of the only ways to get in a proper sweat session. Here’s the best gear to make those frigid treks a little less painful.

Upgraded kicks

Salomon women’s speedcross, $200

Your trusty old Nikes won’t protect you against the grey slush and black ice that’s about to coat the city’s sidewalks. These slightly more versatile sneakers will keep you going during the harsher months but won’t seem like overkill in the shoulder seasons. The upper section is covered in a waterproof yet breathable mesh, and the sole is embedded with chevron lugs for enhanced grip.

Frostbite preventers

Salomon snowspike trail running shoes, $180

One soggy toe is enough to discourage any winter runner. This Salomon shoe is fully waterproof, with a high top to keep out snow and 12 spikes built into the sole for excellent traction on snow and ice.

All-terrain runners

On Running cloudventure, $210

Anyone who prefers country trails over city pavement might appreciate this waterproof shoe from On Running. It’s lightweight with special cushioning meant for crushing hills, but also comes with an extra-grippy outsole that can take you safely through muddy puddles and around icy corners.

A winterized slip-on

Sure Foot Due North all-purpose traction, $48

If you’d rather not invest in a second pair of sneakers, a simple traction aid can help winterize your regular runners. This slip-on sole has small spikes embedded into the rubber to provide serious grip in slippery conditions.

A reversible tuque

Mec smartwool merino sport, $30

Warm headwear is non-negotiable for winter runners. This Smartwool beanie is made from merino wool and, better still, it’s reversible.

A fashionable skull cap

Ciele FST Beanie, $55

This beanie by Canadian brand Ciele blends wool, jersey and spandex. It wicks away excess moisture and, purportedly, will adapt to your temperature while you warm up.

A chic ear protector

Lululemon run for it all earwarmer, $28

For those who prefer to let the top of their head breathe, this water-repellent Lululemon ear warmer made from a brushed fleece fabric that will keep your ears toasty without overheating the rest of your head.

A neon gaiter

Icebreaker merino flexi chute, $35

Regular scarves are beyond impractical for a run. This merino wool buff from Icebreaker will not only protect your neck, but doubles as a face mask, beanie or headband.

Insulation mitts

Brooks cascadia thermal mitten, $40

The extremities tend to take the biggest brunt in the cold, and these are among the warmest insulated running mitts you can find.

A cozy puffer

New Balance women’s radiant heat jacket, $260

For extra-chilly evenings, this New Balance piece is super-warm but as lightweight as a running jacket. It’s made with a metallic woven fabric inspired by the mylar blankets that marathon runners use.

An adaptable jacket

Black Toe Running men’s winterwatch, $185

Black Toe Running on Bathurst Street collaborated with New Balance on this running jacket with that a wind- and water-resistant outer shell, fleece insulation and side-body zippered vents for ventilation.

A light-up clip

Nathan mag strobe magnetic clip, $20

Chances are some of those winter runs will happen after dark. This magnetic LED strobe light clips onto your coat, keeping you visible to oncoming traffic.

A hi-vis vest

Nathan streak safety vest, $40

This Nathan safety vest is a little more intense, with 360-degree reflectivity to maximize your nighttime shine.

Three-layer joggers

Nike men’s swift shield, $170

These winterized running pants from Nike are made with a a three-layer fabric that blocks your thighs from wind and precipitation. The lower leg is covered in a lightweight water-resistant knit fabric that narrows at the ankle to prevent seepage.

Wind-stopping pants

Arc’teryx women’s trino tight, $160

Arc’teryx uses a patented wind-stopping technology on the front of these pants, while the back is a softer legging that helps you move freely and regulates temperature.

The three-in-one

Under Armour qualifier coldgear, $120

This Under Armour piece is a three-in-one thermal top, neck-warmer and tuque. It’s made with a double-sided fabric that circulates body heat while wicking away moisture, and the hood has an adjustable face covering to keep windchill from burning your cheeks.