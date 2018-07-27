Ten of our favourite places to shop, primp and zen out along Danforth

Because the neighbourhood could use some love right now

August Kinn

1374 Danforth Ave., 647-970-1374, augustkinn.com

Launched last summer by two former-roommates-turned-moms, August Kinn is a pastel-hued haven for the kind of Instagrammable baby gear that makes parenting look more adorable than chaotic. The pair keep the store stocked with racks of pint-sized apparel, plenty of cool toys and understated nursery decor (plus a few gifts for parents, like essential oils and jewellery). We love their elegant rocking chair ($875), which is made in Canada from pine and poplar and upholstered in linen.

Moss

544 Danforth Ave., 416-462-9898, mossgardenhome.com

Moss Garden Home sells a mish-mash of Canadian-made homeware, and is where east-enders head to outfit their homes with everything from colourful Muskoka chairs to quirky potted plants. The place is overflowing with acacia and teak patio furniture for all kinds of outdoor spaces, and can be decorated in the shop’s durable, artist-designed pillows. For al-fresco dinner parties, these cool Moroccan lanterns are sure to add some festive flair.

H20 Float Spa

138 Danforth Ave., 416-792-4774, h2ofloatspa.com

H20 Float Spa offers a range of services (massage therapy, yoga classes) designed to get clients feeling as serene as possible. For the ultimate meditation experience, however, float pods allow the stressed-out to contemplate life while hovering weightlessly in a pitch-black, 34-degree saltwater bath for an hour. They also have a larger, eight-foot-long bath the width of a queen bed, that lets couples soak together. Prices start at $55 per hour.

MenEssentials

412 Danforth Ave., 1-800-833-1055, menessentials.ca

MenEssentials opened its flagship on the Danforth in 2013. Now, it’s now basically a dude-approved Sephora, with a loyal following of gents devoted to the brand’s retro-yet-effective lineup of lotions, straight razors, toners and cologne. The massive selection, which is also available online, caters to ruggedly bearded hipsters (who can try Bluebeards’ fresh mint beard wash) and clean-shaven nine-to-fivers alike (see: this boar-bristle brush that’s delightfully old-fashioned).

Becker’s Bridals

387 Danforth Ave., 416-463-6601, beckersbridaltoronto.com

For a family-run business that started in 1944, Becker’s Bridals is surprisingly au courant. Their own line, the Barbra Allin Collection, is especially chic, and is designed in Toronto using swanky materials like Italian silks, French lace, Swarovski crystals and freshwater pearls. Other designers on hand include Pronovias and Enzoani, and local brides are sure to clamour over this carefree number by Texas label Willowby By Watters.

Tips Nail Bar

848 Danforth Ave., 416-405-8477, tipsnailbar.ca

Tips is a Danforth nail institution so popular that it opened a second location at Dundas and Dovercourt this spring. The OG spot is helmed by owner Leeanne Colley, who did Lady Gaga’s nails when she came to Toronto for TIFF, and regularly bedazzles the talons of models and stars for magazines. Clients can cop all kinds of cool designs, from emoji faces to pot leaves.



Cyclemania

281 Danforth Ave., 416-466-0330, cyclemania.com

Owner Lubo Hoferica opened this cycling shop in 1993, and built a brand off peddling affordable bikes he would design himself. The store’s signage is now totally retro, but the jam-packed space is still a local gem for anyone looking for a new or gently used bike under $500. Brands on offer include Opus, Fuji and Garneau.

Body Blue

199 Danforth Ave., 416-778–7601, bodyblue.ca

For the past 25 years, the Danforth has been home to one of the city’s best places to shop for denim. Owner Sam Nirenberg travels to NYC and LA to source the latest styles from labels like Citizens of Humanity, Nudie, J-Brand and Paige. Saturday is the best day to drop by, as they often have a special fitting expert from one of the labels they carry come in to assist customers—which may come in handy when you’re trying to decide just how baggy to wear these cropped wide-legged Fidelity jeans.

iQ Living

542 Danforth Ave., 416-466-2727, iqliving.com

This massive showroom impressively packs over 5,000 product lines onto its shelves. It’s a bit like a less-stuffy Williams-Sonoma, selling cast-iron Le Creuset pots, Ellen Degeneres–inspired dinnerware and kitschy countertop containers. Our favourite part, though, is that there’s an entire section devoted to cheese, with all kinds of products for properly cutting it, dipping it and displaying it.

Sophia’s Lingerie

527 Danforth Ave., 416-461-6113, facebook.com

Sophia’s Lingerie is the kind of no-frills boutique that’s easy to overlook. Inside, however, are racks and racks of underthings that range from lacy and seductive to practical and seamless. The store, which was founded by Sophia Syrros in 1987, prides itself on proper bra and swimsuit fittings, and staff will make sure you’re wearing the best size for your shape, whatever that may be. Prices are generally reasonable, although some of the fancier French lace bras will run shoppers up to $300.