Six of the best holiday markets in Toronto, and what to buy at them
We’re aware it’s only mid-November, but sometimes diving head-first into holiday cheer is really the only way to get through these too-short, too-cold days (well, that and hot toddies). Bonus: anyone who takes advantage of these festive markets might actually survive the season without ever having to set foot inside a mall.
Snag traditional trinkets in the Distillery District
The city’s biggest, most elaborate German-style holiday market is the perfect place to pick up festive goodies. Mini wooden huts lining the cobblestone streets are stuffed with everything from hand-painted nesting dolls to Petite Thuet jams and alpaca scarves. And there’s really nothing like being serenaded by costumed carollers (and a paper cup or three of spiked nog) to put you in the mood to shop. Free on weekdays, $6 on the weekends starting at 5 p.m. on Fridays. November 16 to December 23. 55 Mill St., torontochristmasmarket.com.
Peruse Etsy IRL at the Brick Works
Every Sunday in December, a rotating roster of over 35 Etsy sellers will showcase their artisanal wares at the Brick Works—which gets decked out in all manner of twinkling lights and festive greenery for its annual winter village. Items up for grabs include glacier-hued ceramic mugs from Studio Indent and gorgeous vegan soaps from Terra Soap Co. Food trucks will also be on-site, serving up things like piping-hot poutine and warm apple cider. Free. December 3, 10, 17, 24, and daily December 26 to 31. 550 Bayview Ave., evergreen.ca.
Browse female-led labels on Geary
Bad Girls Collective, a bi-monthly book club devoted to lively entertainment and intelligent discussion, is hosting their first shopping festival for female-run brands. Like their events, the vibe will be super social: there’ll be a DJ, and bartender Christina Veira will be mixing up boozy beverages. The merch, from over 20 vendors, will include handmade Turkish rugs, cool leather goods, shimmery lip glosses and cute cards. Local brand Kotn will also be there selling their stylish basics, and 100 per cent of the proceeds will be going to fund their newly opened school in Egypt. $5. November 25. 165 Geary Ave., badgirlscollective.ca.
Snag vintage finds at the Great Hall
The Bellwoods Flea happens monthly, but its holiday version is undoubtedly its biggest, bringing together over 50 vendors. There’s guaranteed to be something unique for everyone on your list, whether it’s printed undies for your cat-loving BFF or macrame plant-holders for your succulent-obsessed sister. Plus, any place where you can stuff yourself with dumplings while shopping gets our approval. Free. November 19. 1087 Queen St. W., trinitybellwoodsflea.com.
Stock up on stuffers at the One of a Kind Show
North America’s largest craft show is truly ginormous. This year, there will be over 800 booths hawking the type of beautiful artisanal goods that people love to receive—and that shoppers can feel smug about giving. We love Bobbie Made’s boho pillows, and these micro-deer wall mounts from Studio 50 are adorable. Plus, anyone intent on DIYing their presents can participate in free workshops to learn how to craft origami ornaments or handwoven coasters. Tickets can be purchased here. $15. November 23 to December 3. 100 Princes’ Blvd., oneofakindshow.com.
Cross off any food-lovers on your list at our Holiday Foodie Market
Shameless plug alert! Join us at the Toronto Botanical Garden for our third-annual holiday shopping extravaganza. More than 40 local artisans will be on site to showcase their Canadian-made housewares, kitchen supplies and pantry essentials. Attendees can wander the grounds, sampling complimentary bites and beverages—all while crossing off any food lovers on their lists. Tickets include parking, snacks and drinks, maker-led workshops and children’s activities. $10 in advance, $15 at the door. Children under 12 are free. December 16 and 17. 777 Lawrence Ave. E., eventbrite.ca.