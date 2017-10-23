Eleven photos of the apocalyptic carnage at Sears Canada’s liquidation sales
It’s been a rough final act for Sears Canada: layoffs, store closures and, now, a retail nightmare of Jingle All the Way proportions. The department store chain kicked off liquidation sales at its remaining locations last week, and shoppers showed no mercy, cramming into stores and flinging items off shelves like the end was nigh (never mind that the deals were underwhelming). Here, dispatches from the dismayed shoppers who captured the carnage on Instagram.
This photo series from Fairview should give you the idea:
This shopper decided a mere photo wouldn’t do it justice:
These kids in B.C. don’t seem to mind the mess:
Her caption is scathing, but this shot’s not too bad compared to the others:
#liquidation sales really bring out the best in humanity 🙄 I implore shoppers to show some common decency/respect for the employees and your fellow shoppers by not throwing EVERYTHING on the floor. And don’t sneak into the stockroom b/c you think items are being held back. #peoplearecrazy #showsomerespect #searscanada
She let the hashtags do the talking:
Hey, at least they’re still upright and in the proper order:
More shoebox madness:
A shot from the Mississauga store:
This is what the end days will look like:
Sometimes when you shop this hard you just need to take a breather:
This aisle actually looks pretty comfortable: