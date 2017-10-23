Eleven photos of the apocalyptic carnage at Sears Canada’s liquidation sales

Eleven photos of the apocalyptic carnage at Sears Canada’s liquidation sales

It’s been a rough final act for Sears Canada: layoffs, store closures and, now, a retail nightmare of Jingle All the Way proportions. The department store chain kicked off liquidation sales at its remaining locations last week, and shoppers showed no mercy, cramming into stores and flinging items off shelves like the end was nigh (never mind that the deals were underwhelming). Here, dispatches from the dismayed shoppers who captured the carnage on Instagram.

This photo series from Fairview should give you the idea:

Sears Fairview liquidation is a glorious hot mess. #sears #searscanada #hotmess #nodeals A post shared by Kelly (@hijinx_) on Oct 22, 2017 at 11:09am PDT

This shopper decided a mere photo wouldn’t do it justice:

These kids in B.C. don’t seem to mind the mess:

Sears is on sale #searscanada A post shared by Brad Kemp (@kemp.brad) on Oct 20, 2017 at 1:07pm PDT

Her caption is scathing, but this shot’s not too bad compared to the others:

She let the hashtags do the talking:

Hey, at least they’re still upright and in the proper order:

So sad. RIP #Sears A post shared by Nicole Roberts (@nicolaflora) on Oct 22, 2017 at 8:59pm PDT

More shoebox madness:

I love a good #sale but dang…I think I'll pass. #aintnobodygottimeforthat #sears #clearance A post shared by Krystle (@krystleonyt) on Oct 22, 2017 at 4:09pm PDT

A shot from the Mississauga store:

People just don’t give a fuck #sears A post shared by Vincenzo (@junkie_vince) on Oct 21, 2017 at 2:35pm PDT

This is what the end days will look like:

Que loucura!! . . #toronto #searssale #searscanada A post shared by Torontando (@_torontando_) on Oct 19, 2017 at 10:31pm PDT

Sometimes when you shop this hard you just need to take a breather:

Decided to take a drive out to #Sears to check out the #closing #sales. This is what the entire store looks like! #TheSix A post shared by Kent (@kentward) on Oct 21, 2017 at 12:19pm PDT

This aisle actually looks pretty comfortable: