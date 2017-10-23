Shopping

Eleven photos of the apocalyptic carnage at Sears Canada’s liquidation sales

It’s been a rough final act for Sears Canada: layoffs, store closures and, now, a retail nightmare of Jingle All the Way proportions. The department store chain kicked off liquidation sales at its remaining locations last week, and shoppers showed no mercy, cramming into stores and flinging items off shelves like the end was nigh (never mind that the deals were underwhelming). Here, dispatches from the dismayed shoppers who captured the carnage on Instagram.

This photo series from Fairview should give you the idea:

Sears Fairview liquidation is a glorious hot mess. #sears #searscanada #hotmess #nodeals

This shopper decided a mere photo wouldn’t do it justice:

These kids in B.C. don’t seem to mind the mess:

Sears is on sale #searscanada

Her caption is scathing, but this shot’s not too bad compared to the others:

She let the hashtags do the talking:

Hey, at least they’re still upright and in the proper order:

So sad. RIP #Sears

More shoebox madness:

I love a good #sale but dang…I think I'll pass. #aintnobodygottimeforthat #sears #clearance

A shot from the Mississauga store:

People just don’t give a fuck #sears

This is what the end days will look like:

Que loucura!! . . #toronto #searssale #searscanada

Sometimes when you shop this hard you just need to take a breather:

This aisle actually looks pretty comfortable:

#animals #searsliquidationsale #searscanada #day1

